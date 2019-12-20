Carlin hoopers looked for 1st wins

CARLIN — Entering Friday’s games against Beatty during the Kody Beach Memorial, in Round Mountain, both the Carlin boys and girls basketball teams hoped the contests would serve as their first victories of the season.
Boys
Versus Whittell
The Railroaders opened the season at home under first-year head coach Jordan Negward, facing Whittell on Dec. 5 during the annual Wells Rural Electric Company Classic.
The Warriors hit the hardwood running, rolling to a 50-point victory of 71-21.
Whittell opened margins of 17-5 in the first quarter and 25-8 in the second — building a 42-13 lead by halftime — pushing the advantage to a running clock in the third quarter with a 22-4 frame.
Senior John Henderson was the only Carlin player who scored in double digits, leading the way with 10 points.
Freshman brother Quincy Henderson followed with five points, sophomore Quincy Doxey and Alex Donston adding two points apiece — a deuce missing from the Railroaders’ stats.
WHITTELL — 17 — 25 — 22 — 7 — 71 Total
CARLIN — 5 — 8 — 4 — 4 — 21 Total
Versus Tonopah
On Dec. 6, the Railroaders put up a better fight versus Tonopah but lost a 20-point ballgame by a final score of 59-39.
A slow start was once again a factor in the outcome, the Muckers outscoring Carlin 12-9 in the first, 17-7 in the second and 13-5 in the third.
The Railroaders found the high side for the first time with an 18-17 advantage in the fourth, but the damage was already done.
John Henderson charged to the front once again for Carlin with a team-high 17 points, Quincy Henderson reaching double figures for the first time of the season with 11 points.
Donston flirted with double digits and closed with eight points, sophomore Alin Carl capping the offense with three points.
TONOPAH — 12 — 17 — 13 — 17 — 59 Total
CARLIN — 9 — 7 — 5 — 18 — 39 Total
Versus Round Mountain
Against Round Mountain, Carlin’s defense gave up a similar total to its 59-39 loss to the Muckers but the Railroaders’ offense fell off in a 57-24 loss to the Knights on Dec. 7.
Carlin was limited to single digits in every period, outscored by Round Mountain by totals of 13-9 in the first quarter, 15-4 in the second, 18-7 in the third and 11-4 in the fourth.
The Railroaders fell to 0-3 with a 57-24 loss.
John Henderson — who received little production from his teammates — was stellar with a 17-point ballgame.
The rest of the Railroaders combined for just seven points; two each by Quincy Henderson, Donston and Doxey and a free throw from senior Austin Sexton.
ROUND MOUNTAIN — 13 — 15 — 18 — 11 — 57 Total
CARLIN — 9 — 4 — 7 — 4 — 24 Total
Kody Beach Memorial
The Railroaders were slated to tip off versus Beatty at 1:30 p.m. Friday during Carlin’s first contest of the Kody Beach Memorial, in Round Mountain, facing the Knights for the second time of the season at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Carlin will close the tournament with a 10:30 a.m. Saturday ballgame in a rematch with Tonopah.
Girls
Like the boys, Carlin’s girls basketball team was also looking for its first win of the year after an 0-4 start during the WREC Classic.
Versus Elko JV
In Carlin’s season opener, the Lady Railroaders were blasted 52-8 by the Elko junior varsity on Dec. 5.
Despite the lopsided score, Carlin began the game well — the Lady Indians taking a slight 8-5 lead into the second quarter.
However, the Lady Railroaders notched just three points total over the next three frames — Elko going off for 19 points in the second, 16 in the third and nine in the fourth.
Sophomore Miranda Rainville led Carlin with three points, senior Lachelle Doxey and sophomore Garren Graves added two points each and the offense was finished by a free throw from junior Akilah Leach.
Leach finished with seven rebounds, Doxey grabbed six boards, Rainville tallied five rebounds, Graves pulled down three, freshman Addison Melendez added two and sophomore Addie Comstock notched one.
Carlin shot just 2-for-30 from the floor and 4-for-16 from the charity stripe.
ELKO JV — 8 — 19 — 16 — 9 — 52 Total
CARLIN — 5 — 2 — 1 — 0 — 8 Total
Versus Whittell
The Lady Railroaders fared better in its second Dec. 5 ballgame against Whittell — scoring their tournament best of 20 points — but the defense could not limit the Lady Warriors to a similar total in a 43-20 loss.
Whittell built a double-digit 14-4 lead in the first quarter but narrowly edged Carlin 10-8 in the second.
At the break, Carlin trailed by 12 with the score at 24-12.
However, in the second half — Whittell tore off a 14-6 run in the third quarter and edged the Lady Railroaders in a low-scoring, 5-2 fourth period.
Doxey scored a team-high eight points and grabbed eight rebounds for Carlin, Rainville finishing with six points and eight boards of her own.
Graves notched four points and seven rebounds, Comstock closing the offense with two points.
Leach – despite going scoreless — yanked down a team-best 12 rebounds.
WHITTELL — 14 — 10 — 14 — 5 — 43 Total
CARLIN — 4 — 8 — 6 — 2 — 20 Total
Versus Tonopah
On Dec. 6, Carlin was nearly held to single digits for the second time of the tournament in a 51-12 loss to Tonopah.
The Lady Railroaders posted four points in the first period but were shut out in the second, notching their game high of six in the third quarter but falling back to two in the fourth.
Tonopah scored 14 in the first, 10 in the second and Carlin held the Lady Muckers to just seven points in the third.
However, Tonopah tore off a 20-point fourth quarter for a 51-12 win.
Rainville led the Lady Railroaders with five points and added two rebounds, and Doxey notched four points, four boards, three steals and an assist.
Melendez tallied two points, three takeaways, three rebounds and a dime.
Leach added a free throw and topped the attack on the backboards with six rebounds, making a steal and an assist.
Graves led the defense with four swipes and pulled down four boards, freshman Natalie Brown finished with three rebounds and a steal and Comstock snagged two boards.
TONOPAH — 14 — 10 — 7 — 20 — 51 Total
CARLIN — 4 — 0 — 6 — 2 — 12 Total
Versus Round Mountain
The Lady Railroaders’ defense played well for three quarters and gave Carlin its first chance for a win on Dec. 7, but the offense did not put the ball in the bucket with regularity — Round Mountain running away late with a 39-18 victory.
The Lady Knights built a 10-2 lead after the first quarter, the second period going to Round Mountain by a low-scoring tally of 7-1.
Carlin found the high side for the time in the third quarter with six points, holding the Lady Knights to just two.
Entering the fourth, Carlin trailed by only 10 with the score at 19-10.
However, Round Mountain asserted itself — despite allowing the Lady Railroaders to score their frame best of nine points — the Lady Knights icing the victory with a game-best 20 points in the final eight minutes.
Leach paced Carlin with six points, four steals and two assists — finishing with two rebounds.
Doxey was active and notched five points, a game-high 11 rebounds and a steal — Graves following with four points, three boards and a takeaway.
Rainville closed the scoring with three points.
Brown chipped in with three rebounds and a steal.
Carlin put up plenty of shots but sank just 7-for-53 from the floor and 4-for-17 at the free-throw line.
ROUND MOUNTAIN — 10 — 7 — 2 — 20 — 39 Total
CARLIN — 2 — 1 — 6 — 9 — 18 Total
Kody Beach Memorial
The Lady Railroaders were schedule to face Beatty at noon Friday, in Round Mountain, taking on the Kody Beach Memorial hosts for the second time of the year at 3 p.m. Friday.
Carlin will close the tourney with a 9 a.m. Saturday rematch versus Tonopah.