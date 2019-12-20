Carlin hoopers looked for 1st wins

On Dec. 6, the Railroaders put up a better fight versus Tonopah but lost a 20-point ballgame by a final score of 59-39.

A slow start was once again a factor in the outcome, the Muckers outscoring Carlin 12-9 in the first, 17-7 in the second and 13-5 in the third.

The Railroaders found the high side for the first time with an 18-17 advantage in the fourth, but the damage was already done.

John Henderson charged to the front once again for Carlin with a team-high 17 points, Quincy Henderson reaching double figures for the first time of the season with 11 points.

Donston flirted with double digits and closed with eight points, sophomore Alin Carl capping the offense with three points.

TONOPAH — 12 — 17 — 13 — 17 — 59 Total

CARLIN — 9 — 7 — 5 — 18 — 39 Total

Versus Round Mountain

Against Round Mountain, Carlin’s defense gave up a similar total to its 59-39 loss to the Muckers but the Railroaders’ offense fell off in a 57-24 loss to the Knights on Dec. 7.