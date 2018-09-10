SMITH – For two quarters of football Saturday, the Carlin football team looked dead in the water.
Instead of sinking, the Railroaders swam.
With its collective head under water, Carlin came up for a breath and never quit climbing in a 50-46 victory on the road at Smith Valley.
“The end of the game was good, but it was bad at the beginning,” said Carlin coach Doug Hutchison.
At halftime, senior running back Eddie Gomez had two rushing touchdowns, but the Railroaders’ defense had given up more than a third of a century – Smith Valley screaming to a 26-point lead of 38-12.
“Smith Valley was a lot quicker than we anticipated. They played a great first half, and we had to get on the bus as 5,” Hutchison said. “We just came off the bus with dead legs, and the delayed start made us feel like we were just out of it on the sideline.”
The second half was a different story – the Railroaders shoring up their defensive woes and the offense coming to life – Carlin closing the game with a 38-8 run.
“Myron (former coach Branning) was us on the sideline, and he helped a lot with our offensive and defensive adjustments at halftime,” Hutchison said. “He was a big reason we were even in the game.”
Hutchison said Carlin made some position switches on the offensive line and, defensively, the Railroaders placed an emphasis on keeping Smith Valley’s ball carriers to running between the tackles.
“Their speed was tough to contain; they definitely like to run the ball outside,” he said. “We spread out and tried to push them back toward the middle.”
In the second half, Gomez not only continued his solid start – he took his game to another level.
He rushed for three more touchdowns – giving him five for the ballgame – also throwing two touchdown passes, the final TD toss giving Carlin the lead with 30 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.
“He had a heck of game. He’s a remarkable athlete,” Hutchison said. “John Henderson (junior) caught both touchdowns and the game-winner.”
Henderson’s second touchdown grab with 30 seconds on the clock sent Carlin into a frenzy, but the Railroaders were from being out of the woods.
A decent Smith Valley return was followed by consecutive first downs, the Bulldogs eventually reaching the Carlin 3 with five seconds on the clock.
The quarterback spiked the ball, setting up one-untimed down.
“Josh Urie won the game for us with a solo tackle,” Hutchison said. “It was quite the experience to be a part of that. It was an all-around team win. I’m so proud of the kids for never giving up hope, no what how many scores they were behind. Fighting back from 26 down, they played with heart. I’ve never seen them play that hard in three years.”
Workhorse in the backfield and defensively.
Gomez packed the ball 30 times for 317 yards and five touchdowns, finishing 3-for-6 passing with two TDs.
His seven-total touchdowns were paired with an incredible defensive effort, tying for the team high with 11 tackles.
Henderson led the Railroaders with nine solo tackles and finished 11 total stuffs and a sack, combined with his two touchdown receptions.
Senior John Gamble closed the game in double-digit tackles with 10 (eight solo) and a sack.
“Johnny Gamble had the best game I have ever seen him play,” Hutchison said.
Urie’s game-saving tackle was one of eight stops for the sophomore, and he carried the football three times for 16 yards and scored a touchdown on the ground.
For Smith Valley, sophomore Marco Covian led the rushing attack with 129 yards on 21 carries with two touchdowns.
Senior Trevor Gregg caught six balls for 111 yards and a score from sophomore quarterback Taylor Wulfing.
The Railroaders improved to 2-1 on the season and will begin conference play of the Division 1A Northern-East, set to kick off at 7 p.m. Friday against Owyhee, in Carlin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.