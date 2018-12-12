CARLIN – After dropping its first-two games of the Wells Rural Electric Classic, the Carlin girls basketball team nailed down its first win of the season and prepares for a rematch in hopes of avenging one of its two losses.
Carlin was nearly triples up by Whittell by a final score of 45-16 on Nov. 29 and fell 46-20 on Nov. 30 to Tonopah.
The Lady Railroaders bounced back with a 47-14 victory on Dec. 1, turning the calendar and flipping the page with their first win of the season against the West Wendover junior varsity.
Versus Whittell
Against the Lady Warriors, Carlin kept the game within reach in the first half.
Whittell took the first quarter by a tally of 14-8 and extended to a 24-13 lead at the break with a 10-5 advantage in the second period.
The game was decided in the second half.
After halftime, the Lady Railroaders mustered just three points – one in the third and two in the fourth.
Whittell racked up 21 points after intermission – 11 in the third quarter and 10 in the fourth – cruising to a 45-16 victory.
Junior Shania Lenoir – a newcomer to Carlin from McDermitt – led the way for the Lady Railroaders with 10 points and 13 rebounds for a double-double.
Freshman Garren Graves scored four points and jerked down six rebounds, while junior Lachelle Doxey added two points with four boards and two steals.
Freshman Miranda Rainville topped Carlin roster with four steals and grabbed 10 rebounds, and sophomore Akilah Leach grabbed five boards, made three steals and dished each of Carlin’s two assists.
Carlin collected many rebounds from an abundance of misses, shooting only 6-for-45 from inside the arc and 1-of-4 from distance, Lenoir sinking the team’s only triple.
Versus Tonopah
Against the Lady Muckers, the team the Lady Railroaders will face in their next contest, Tonopah dominated the action early.
Carlin was held scoreless in the first period, falling behind 14-0 right out of the gate.
The Lady Railroaders played better defensively and offensively in the second quarter, taking a 6-4 advantage in the frame.
However, Tonopah led 18-6 at the break.
In the second half, the Lady Muckers outscored Carlin 28-14 with advantages of 11-4 in the third quarter and 17-10 in the fourth, rolling to a 46-20 win.
Leach scored a team-high eight points and dished a team-best two assists for Carlin, the Lady Railroaders gaining four points apiece from Doxey and Lenoir.
Senior Jaira Bencomo and Rainville each added two points.
Doxey collected a team-best 10 rebounds, followed by nine boards from Lenoir.
Bencomo made a ridiculous-12 steals, Leach and Rainville each coming up with six swipes and five rebounds.
Carlin’s downfall was once again putting the ball in the bucket, connecting at another 13-percent clip from the floor on 8-for-62 shooting.
Versus West Wendover JV
The Lady Railroaders doubled their shooting percentage against the West Wendover junior varsity, ultimately resulting in twice the points.
Carlin gained its first win with a 47-14 win over the Lady Wolverines, the Lady Railroaders scoring in double digits in every quarter but one – falling a point shy of double figures in the fourth.
With a 10-4 advantage in the first period, Carlin grabbed a 26-10 lead at halftime with its biggest offensive output of the season in the second quarter, ripping off a 16-6 run.
Keeping the momentum rolling, Carlin added another double-digit in the third with a 12-2 streak for a 38-12 lead going in the fourth.
In the final frame, Carlin eased up a little and finished with nine points – limiting West Wendover’s JV to a deuce for the second straight period.
Victory was felt by Carlin for the first time by a final score of 47-14.
The Lady Railroaders finished with three double-digit scorers, led by 19 points by Lenoir on a double-double with 10 rebounds, adding four steals.
Leach also had a double-double of a rare variety – scoring 13 points with 11 steals – tying Bencomo for the game high in takeaways, giving Bencomo 23 steals in two games.
Three double-digit scorers, three double-doubles along the way.
The third double-double was provided by Doxey, who scored 11 points and grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds (eight offensive), topping the roster with two assists.
Bencomo and Graves each added two points to round out the scoring.
Rainville pulled down double-digit boards with 10 (seven offensive), and Leach added to her solid all-around game with seven rebounds – approaching a triple-double.
Freshman Ke’ani Flores grabbed six rebounds and made five steals.
Up Next
The Lady Railroaders will face a rematch against Tonopah during the Kody Beach Memorial Tournament, tipping off at 9 a.m. Saturday, in Round Mountain.
