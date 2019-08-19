{{featured_button_text}}

Date;Opponent;Time

Aug. 23;@ Round Mountain;7 p.m.

Sept. 6;@ Smith Valley;2 p.m.

Sept. 13;Tonopah;7 p.m.

Sept. 20;Independence;7 p.m.

Sept. 27;Eureka;7 p.m.

Oct. 5;@ Owyhee;1 p.m. 

Oct. 18;@ Wells;7 p.m.

