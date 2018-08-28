CARLIN – The war of attrition in what was a close football game swung heavily into Carlin’s favor on Friday in the Railroaders’ season opener against Round Mountain.
The Railroaders led by a one-score lead of 6-0 at the break, but Carlin came from the locker room with an assertive, dominant performance in the third and fourth periods – rolling to a 40-20 victory.
“We were in better shape than they were. The defense played really well,” said Carlin coach Doug Hutchison. “That was the best game I have seen the boys play in probably three years. We sacrificed some points in the fourth quarter when I put our younger players in the game, but they gained some valuable experience that will help us down the road.”
Along with the defensive performance, a big reason for Carlin’s win was the offensive efforts of senior Eddie Gomez – who made notable impacts on both sides of the ball.
Gomez scored five touchdowns and added a two-point conversion, punching the rock across the goal line four times and adding a touchdown reception.
He finished with 106 rushing yards on 12 carries with four TDs, also reeling in a 17-yard touchdown grab from sophomore quarterback Toby Pinnell.
“Toby played pretty well for his first game at quarterback. He finished 4-for-6 for 45 yards and a touchdown, but he didn’t have any turnovers – no interceptions, no fumbles – and that was huge,” Hutchison said. “Eddie had a huge game, but I gave the game ball to Toby for the way he ran our offense and not making mistakes.”
Gomez also led the Railroaders with 14 tackles (nine solo), forcing a fumble and making the recovery.
Hutchison highlighted the defensive contributions of junior John Henderson (10 tackles), senior Ethan Davis (eight tackles), sophomore Josh Urie (seven stops) and senior Eon Stitzel (five tackles).
Senior John Gamble finished the game with Carlin’s lone sack.
“They really played with heart. Myron (Branning) was on the sideline and he helped us out with the offense, formations and plays. That allowed me to focus a little more on our defense,” Hutchison said. “We tackled really well. I want our mindset to be that the other team can’t win if they don’t score.”
Offensively, Gomez was aided in the Railroaders’ rushing attack by 78 yards on 12 carries by senior fullback Sebastian Pinnell and 66 yards rushing on 10 totes from sophomore Josh Urie, who scored Carlin’s other touchdown and also rushed for a conversion.
“I think we really shared the ball between those three,” Hutchison said. “Our offensive line still needs to step it up.”
The Railroaders are slated for a bigtime challenge, playing on the road at 3 p.m. Friday at powerhouse Virginia City.
“They have a pretty big running back and their quarterback coming back. VC likes to offset you and split a kid out wide, but they rarely pass it. They run the ball a lot and we have to stop that,” Hutchison said. “Hopefully, we give them a better game than we have the past couple years. We need to wrap up and tackle.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.