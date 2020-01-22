Carlin’s basketball teams try for 1st Ws

McDermitt sophomore Braden Ramsey finished with six points and two rebounds.

For the Railroaders, junior Toby Pinnell tallied five points, two rebounds and an assist.

Sexton was a beast on the backboards with a game-best 15 rebounds and scored four points, and freshman Alex Ramirez notched four points, five boards and a swipe.

Like Sexton, Doxey put in work on missed shots — finishing with 14 rebounds and two points.

Christensen capped the offense for Carlin with two points and collected four rebounds.

Urie also grabbed four boards, sophomore Andres Ramirez and George each finishing with two rebounds and a steal.

McDermitt sophomore Alex Navarro tallied three points, dished a team-high five assists, jerked down five boards and made three steals.

Senior Waylon Nino also finished with three points, snagged a ridiculous eight steals, reeled in five rebounds, made an assist and blocked a shot.

Freshman Kaden Crutcher tallied two points, four steals, two rebounds and a pair of dimes.