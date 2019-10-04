CARLIN — Coming off a 28-12 victory in its league opener against Independence, the Carlin football team could not duplicate the result on homecoming.
Eureka rolled into town for its 1A Northern-East opener and handed down a 50-14 beating on Sept. 27.
The Vandals racked up 393 yards (304 rushing, 89 passing) and scored seven touchdowns, Carlin’s offense shut down almost completely.
The Railroaders’ saving grace on the scoreboard came from its effectiveness in the return game.
Carlin’s first touchdown came on an 88-yard kick return by junior Toby Pinnell, the Railroaders’ next score set up by an 84-yard return from junior Josh Urie — who was tackled at the Eureka 3.
Urie picked up a Carlin fumble and ran to paydirt.
Senior John Henderson punched home for the conversion on the second TD, finishing off the Railroaders’ scoring in the first quarter.
Eureka held Carlin scoreless for the final-three quarters and rolled to a 36-point victory in the Railroaders’ homecoming game.
Junior Chris Drayton led Eureka’s ground attack with 127 yards on 15 carries with a pair of touchdowns, catching three balls for 71 yards and two more TDs.
Sophomore quarterback Clayton Shoda accounted for four scores; completing 6-of-9 passes for 89 yards with three touchdowns.
You have free articles remaining.
He also ran eight times for 96 yards and another TD.
Senior Gage Hayward posted two receptions for eight yards with a touchdown, rushing five times for 32 yards.
Junior Ashton Sanders rounded out the scoring with a rushing TD, carrying five times for 30 yards.
Defensively, Sanders led the Vandals with 13 tackles — Drayton finishing with a dozen and Hayward adding double-digit stuffs with 10.
For Carlin, Pinnell finished 3-for-9 for 23 yards — all three connections going to Henderson.
“Our offense couldn’t get anything going the whole game,” said Carlin coach Hunter Thomsen.
Freshman Quinton Henderson made a game-high 16 tackles for the Railroaders, John Henderson followed with 15 stops and sophomore Quincy Doxey had 12.
The Vandals improved to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in league, dropping the Railroaders to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the 1A Northern-East.
Up Next
Carlin will play a road game against the Braves (3-2 overall, 1-0 in league) at 1 p.m. MST on Saturday, in Owyhee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.