CARLIN – As the first-two teams to play a Division 1A Northern-East football game, one had to move to 1-0 and the other will need to look for its first league win at a later date.
Friday night, Carlin hosted Owyhee in the league opener for each squad – advantage Railroaders.
While the game was competitive in the first quarter, Carlin’s ability to create turnovers and methodically march downfield proved to be too much for the Braves.
The Railroaders rolled to a 48-6 victory.
Carlin junior John Henderson began the game with a bang, making a strip tackle and recovering the fumble on the first play – setting the tone from the onset.
As per the usual, Carlin senior Eddie Gomez had a solid ballgame – leading the Railroaders with three total touchdowns.
He carried the ball 11 times for 82 yards and two scores, catching two balls for 86 yards with a touchdown snag – also taking a 70-yard kick return to the house.
Senior Sebastian Pinnell topped Carlin’s roster with 94 rushing yards on just six carries, scoring a team-best two touchdowns on the ground, including a long rush of 44 yards.
“It was good to see Sebastian score two touchdowns, since he’s a senior,” said Carlin coach Doug Hutchison. “We wanted to get him some carries.”
Sophomore quarterback Toby Pinnell was efficient, completing six of 12 passes for 134 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions, also rushing for a score.
Each of Carlin’s six touchdowns resulted in a successful two-point conversion, sophomore Josh Urie rushing for three and Gomez tacking on two on the ground – Henderson catching one.
Owyhee’s lone touchdown came from the legs of senior Ramon Cordova Jr., who took his only carry of the ballgame for an eight-yard TD.
As a team, Carlin’s defense limited Owyhee to 16 carries for 80 yards.
Through the air, Owyhee sophomore quarterback Sequoia Roubideaux completed six of eight passes for 95 yards.
Of the Braves’ 95 yards in the passing game, 89 came from sophomore receiver Desmond Hanchor – who caught three balls with a long of 42 yards.
Roubideaux rushed for 25 yards on his lone carry, junior Gage Johnson leading the Braves with 26 rushing yards on six totes.
“I always tell my team that if other team can’t score, they can’t win,” said Hutchison. “We really went after the football. Our defense was a big part of our offense.”
Coupled with Henderson’s early takeaway, Urie also forced and recovered a fumble.
Denying the passing game, Carlin senior Ethan Davis intercepted a pass and returned the ball 12 yards.
“It was a pretty close game in the first quarter, but we wore them out with our aggressiveness and our discipline,” Hutchison said. “They couldn’t hang onto the football.”
Davis also caught two passes for 23 yards, Henderson snagging two balls for 25 yards.
Defensively, Carlin didn’t make an absorbent amount of tackles – primarily due to the fact that Owyhee’s offense wasn’t on the field much and didn’t have too many plays.
Davis, along with his INT, also made a sack and tied Henderson for the team high with six tackles and one for a loss apiece for Carlin, while Henderson and Urie each forced and recovered a fumble.
Two of senior John Gamble’s three stops came behind the line of scrimmage for the Railroaders, and Gomez finished with five stops – one going for a loss.
On the other hand, Owyhee’s defense was busy – the Braves trying to stop the Railroaders for the majority of the game.
Owyhee freshman John Howard led the Braves with a game-high 22 tackles but just one solo stop – making one and a half sacks – Cordova notching 14 stuffs with a sack and senior Elias Bendle recording solo tackles on each of his 12 total (one for a loss).
Freshman Dalen Thomas also recorded double-digit tackles with 10 for Owyhee – including three sacks.
Senior Chance McKinney led the Braves with two tackles for losses and finishing with four total stuffs, one of freshman Lane Rose’s six tackles taking place in the Carlin backfield.
The Railroaders improved to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in league play, dropping Owyhee to 0-2 overall and 0-1 in league.
Carlin will look to make a 2-0 start in the Division 3A North at 3 p.m. Friday against Independence, in Elko.
The Braves will attempt to nail down their first 3A North win at 1 p.m. Saturday, in McDermitt.
