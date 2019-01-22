FERNLEY – A couple local wrestlers experienced successful performances at the Walter Marrietta Vaquero Classic, in Fernley.
The Elko junior varsity placed 17th with 41.5 points, the Wells Leopards rounding out the top-20 with 31.5 points.
The Indians were led by a fourth-place effort from freshman Grant Castor, who scored 18 of the team’s 41.5 points.
Castor finished with a 3-2 record, stamping two of his victories by fall.
He opened with a win by fall in just 48 seconds of Reno’s Akshay Mediwala and a pin of North Valleys’ Adrian Ruscetta at the 3:54 mark.
Castor lost his semifinal match by major decision with the score at 11-2 against Reed’s Nora Ochoa, but he bounced back with a narrow, 7-5 decision over Fallon’s Lucas Prinz.
In the third-fourth match, Castor lost the consolation championship to Ruscetta – who avenged the earlier defeat to Castor – in a 12-5 decision.
Freshman Lucas Peavey tallied 15 of Wells’ 31.5 points, placing sixth in the 152-pound division and closing with a 3-3 record.
He booked each of his wins by pinfall.
Peavey tallied a fall victory in 3:23 versus Reed’s Ken Piccirilli-Platt, but Fernley’s Jackson Chapin pinned Peavey at the 2:50 mark in the quarterfinal round.
From the consolation bracket, Peavey followed with consecutive wins by fall – pinning Reno’s James Miller in 1:39 and Lowry’s Jace Mentaberry at the 2:44 mark.
In the consolation semifinal, Peavey lost by fall in 1:53 to White Pine’s Eric Pickens.
Peavey then came up one-point shy of forcing overtime in his fifth-sixth match against Chester’s Tanner Rogers, who found the high side of an 8-7 decision.
Senior Enrique Aguilar posted a winning record for Wells at 138 pounds but did not place in the tournament, finishing with a 3-2 mark with a win by fall and another by technical fall.
He ran off a 23-8, tech-fall victory over Reed’s Bryce Matthews and pinned Battle Mountain’s Jacee Herald in 1:17 before suffering a tech-fall loss of 19-2 in the quarterfinal versus Chester’s Bonner Montgomery.
Aguilar responded with a tight, 11-10 win victory against Fernley’s Michael Garcia.
In the fifth round of the consolation bracket, Aguilar came up just short of another match with a 3-2 loss to Fernley’s Kyle Jones.
Elko sophomore Kaiden Cervantes served as the second and last wrestler with a winning record for the Indians, posting a 3-2 mark with a win by fall and one by tech fall in the 160-pound division.
Cervantes lost his opening match by fall in 2:37 against Yerington’s Vincent Davis.
From the consolation bracket, he tore off three straight wins: a tech-fall victory of 17-2 over Reed’s Diego Rodriguez, a 13-6 decision against Battle Mountain’s Zach Duggan and a pin in 58 seconds of Lowry’s Brett Ferraro.
In the fifth round, Cervantes was pinned at the end of the first round by Reno’s Tasker Eson.
For the Leopards, freshman Morgan Johnson went 2-2 with two pins in the 126-pound division.
He won each of his first-two matches by fall, pinning Owyhee’s Monte Cummins with just two ticks on the clock in the third period and Eureka’s Ivan Packard in 1:50.
Johnson was pinned by Lowry’s Taylor Corak in 1:48 of the quarterfinal round and lost for the second time by fall in 1:58 versus Yerington’s Logan Galvin.
Elko will compete Friday and Saturday during the Division 3A North league duals, in Spring Creek, which will determine the seeds for the 3A North regional tournament.
Wells will take part in the 1A-2A league duals Friday and Saturday, in Battle Mountain, also determining the seeds for the regional tourney.
