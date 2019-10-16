{{featured_button_text}}
Riley Stewart

Wells quarterback Riley Stewart runs for a two-point conversion during the first quarter on Oct. 4 at Independence High School. On Saturday, Stewart accounted for six touchdowns on the road at Owyhee. He rushed for three touchdowns, threw a pair of TD passes and caught a touchdown in a offensive onslaught of 104-48 over the Braves. Defensively, he also picked off a pass.

 ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press

OWYHEE — For those who like tackling, turn the other way.

When a team scores 60 points in the first quarter of a football game, the odds of winning the contest increase astronomically.

To say Wells got off to a good start Saturday on the road at Owyhee would be a colossal understatement.

The Leopards tore off a 60-28 lead in the first quarter, roaring to a 104-48 victory over the hosting Braves.

Within a minute of the opening kick, junior quarterback Riley Stewart gave Wells a 6-0 lead with a three-yard touchdown run.

The advantage reached 12-0 with 7:57 on the clock, sophomore Chris Franco scoring with his legs from two yards.

Owyhee found the board at the 5:54 mark on a 10-yard pitch and catch from junior quarterback Sequoia Roubideaux to sophomore Decarian Sam, senior Gage Johnson adding the two-point conversion on the ground.

The four-point margin was short-lived, Franco taking the ensuing kick 68 yards to the house.

Stewart ran for the conversion and extended the lead to 20-8 with 5:42 on the clock.

However, the Braves wasted little time to punch back.

With both special teams struggling to tackle, Johnson did his best anything-you-can-do, I-can-do better impression — breaking off a 79-yard kick return to daylight and paydirt.

With 5:25 remaining in the opening frame, Owyhee trailed by six at 20-14.

How about the fourth touchdown in a 47-second span?

Sure thing.

Wells senior Jared Martinez rushed 65 yards for a TD, Stewart opening a double-up advantage of 28-14 with a conversion on the ground at the 5:07 mark.

With 3:49 remaining in the first quarter, Martinez added his second rushing score — punching home from two yards — also tacking on the conversion himself for a 36-14 lead.

Owyhee tried to remain in the hunt, Roubideaux launching a 45-yard touchdown strike to junior Elias Blossom — Roubideaux calling his own number for the two-pointer.

With the game a two-score affair once again at 36-22, lack of tackling cost the Braves dearly once again.

Franco raced 72 yards on the kick return for a 44-22 lead as Martinez punched home for the conversion with 2:49 remaining in the frame.

At the 1:16 mark, Stewart toted 25 yards for a touchdown and connected with senior Dameion Mercado on the conversion for a 30-point cushion.

The torrid scoring was far from done, Johnson bowling his way into the end zone from a yard out with 28 seconds on the clock.

Still not finished.

The 88-point quarter was capped with 12 ticks remaining, Stewart throwing a 43-yard TD pass to Martinez and then finding Franco on the conversion.

At the end of one, the frame drew to a close with the Leopards up by 32 at 60-28.

The teams traded blows in the second frame, a touchdown by one squad answered with a TD by the other throughout the quarter.

Roubideaux found junior Desmond Hanchor for a 15-yard touchdown, but Franco followed with a 44-yard rushing TD the other way for the Leopards.

With 6:46 on the clock, junior Chase Lozano reeled in 49-yard touchdown from Roubideaux — who ran for the conversion.

Wells switched roles, Martinez throwing to Stewart for a seven-yard TD with 5:31 remaining in the half.

Just 16 seconds later, Lozano snagged a 45-yard TD from Roubideaux — making the score 72-48 at the break.

In the second half, Wells dominated — scoring 32-unanswered points.

Stewart rushed for a 50-yard touchdown with 9:06 remaining in the third quarter — tossing to Franco for the conversion — and freshman Blake Figueroa hauled in a 42-yard bomb from Stewart with 6:54 on the clock, Franco running for the two-pointer.

The Leopards scored a defensive touchdown at the 3:32 mark, sophomore Lucas Peavey recovering a fumble in the end zone — Stewart throwing to Franco for the conversion — Wells taking a 96-48 lead into the fourth quarter.

In the fourth, Peavey scored his second TD — giving him one on each side of the football — rushing in from five yards with five minutes remaining.

Franco’s conversion finished a video game-like offensive outburst, Wells rolling to a 104-48 victory.

Stats

The Leopards rushed for eight touchdowns as a team, Stewart and Franco pacing the offense with four touchdowns apiece — Stewart scoring three on the ground and catching another, Franco running for two TDs and returning a pair of kick returns the distance.

Stewart accounted for six-total TDs (two passing, three rushing, one receiving).

Through the air, he was nearly perfect — completing 15-of-21 passes for 190 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

With his legs, Stewart ran for 113 yards on nine carries with three TDs — his lone catch going for a seven-yard touchdown.

Martinez also accounted for a touchdown in all three phases on offense, rushing for a team-high 143 yards on 13 attempts with two touchdowns, catching five balls for 68 yards and a score and completing a seven-yard TD to Stewart.

Franco returned four kicks for 169 yards with a 68-yard and a 72-yard touchdown in the first quarter, rushing 11 times for 40 yards and two TDs — adding six catches for 40 yards.

Figueroa finished with two catches for 70 yards with a 42-yard touchdown, and Peavey rushed five times for 21 yards with a TD — also recovering a fumble for a touchdown.

Despite giving up points, Wells’ defense was a takeaway machine — forcing eight turnovers.

The Leopards recovered five fumbles, Peavey leading the way with two recoveries — Figueroa, sophomore Darion Lafferty and freshman Tanner Hall each pouncing on a loose ball.

Wells also picked off three passes, earning an INT apiece from Stewart, Franco and Martinez.

Franco paced the defense with 11 tackles, Lafferty also recording double-digit stops with 10 and blocking a punt.

Hall finished with six stuffs, and Martinez, senior Angel Salazar and Figueroa each finished with five tackles — three of Martinez’s stops going for losses.

Wells improved to 2-3 on the year and 2-0 in the Division 1A East, the Braves falling to 3-4 overall and 1-2 in league play.

Up Next

Owyhee will face a daunting task on the road against the Vandals (5-1 overall, 2-0 in league) at 7 p.m. Friday, in Eureka.

The Leopards will host Carlin (4-3 overall, 2-1 in league) at 7 p.m. Friday, in Wells, the victor likely punching a ticket to the playoffs — the loser probably left on the outside and looking in.

