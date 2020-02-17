Cervantes ranks 4th for Wolverines

MESQUITE — Success was limited for the Elko County qualifiers of the Division 1A-2A Nevada State Wrestling Championships, but a West Wendover junior tallied a placing effort.

For the Wolverines — who finished 16th as a team with 15 points — Andres Cervantes placed fourth and went 2-2 with a pin at 132 pounds.

Cervantes opened the tournament with a win by fall at the 4:51 mark of his quarterfinal match against Smith Valley’s Jackie Sceirine, but he lost a 13-2 major-decision contest to Yerington’s Jonah Eriksen in the semifinal.

In the consolation semi, Cervantes tallied his second victory by a 10-6 decision over Lincoln County’s Otto Pearson before falling 8-5 versus Pershing County’s Dmitri Zveniatckovskii in the third-place match.

West Wendover sophomore Andre Haro went 1-2 with a pin at 106 pounds, freshman teammate Lusio Gonzales also going 1-2 with a win by fall in the 113-pound division.

Independence