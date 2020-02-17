Cervantes ranks 4th for Wolverines

MESQUITE — Success was limited for the Elko County qualifiers of the Division 1A-2A Nevada State Wrestling Championships, but a West Wendover junior tallied a placing effort.
For the Wolverines — who finished 16th as a team with 15 points — Andres Cervantes placed fourth and went 2-2 with a pin at 132 pounds.
Cervantes opened the tournament with a win by fall at the 4:51 mark of his quarterfinal match against Smith Valley’s Jackie Sceirine, but he lost a 13-2 major-decision contest to Yerington’s Jonah Eriksen in the semifinal.
In the consolation semi, Cervantes tallied his second victory by a 10-6 decision over Lincoln County’s Otto Pearson before falling 8-5 versus Pershing County’s Dmitri Zveniatckovskii in the third-place match.
West Wendover sophomore Andre Haro went 1-2 with a pin at 106 pounds, freshman teammate Lusio Gonzales also going 1-2 with a win by fall in the 113-pound division.
Independence
Independence sent a pair of wrestlers to state in back-to-back divisions, placing 19th in the team standings with four points.
At 182 pounds, the Colts’ competitor went 1-2 with a win by fall — Independence’s 195-pounder finishing with an 0-2 record.
Wells
Wells sophomore Pete Casas — the Leopards’ lone qualifier — closed with an 0-2 mark in the 182-pound class.
Season Wrap
Congratulations to Andres Cervantes for his fourth-place finish in the 1A-2A state tournament and praise to all local qualifiers.