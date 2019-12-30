Chacon 1st, Spartans 3rd at Sierra Nevada Classic

RENO — Of 83-scoring teams during the prestigious Sierra Nevada Classic, the Spring Creek wrestling team ranked third and was just 4.5 points behind the champion program.
Rancho Bernardo (San Diego) won the tournament with 212 points, Del Oro (Loomis, California) narrowly fell to second with 211.5 points and the Spartans took third place with 207.5 points.
Junior Beau Chacon bested the field in the 160-pound division.
Chacon posted a 6-0 record with three wins by pinfall and another by technical fall.
He defeated Will C. Wood’s (Vacaville, California) Stephen Lukens by tech fall with the score at 17-1 and followed with consecutive pins versus Anthony Moulton (Burns, Oregon) in 1:23 and Sprague’s Brook Byers (Salem, Oregon) at the 4:46 mark.
In the quarterfinal round, Chacon avenged a 7-4 loss in the 2019 160-pound state final — earning a 9-3 decision over defending 3A state champ Tyler Green, of Sparks.
In the semifinal, Chacon pinned Evergreen Valley’s Marcos Jimenez (San Jose, California) in 4:52.
Chacon gritted his way to the title with a 7-5 decision over Spanish Springs’ Anthony Sissom.
The Spartans nearly tacked on another championship in the 132-pound division.
Senior Riley Fuchs took second place and finished with a 5-1 record and three pins, his lone victory coming in the final.
Fuchs pinned each of his first three opponents; ending the match in 1:20 versus Fernley’s Lucas Jurich, needing just 1:10 to stop Paradise, California's Timothy Daniels and rolling up Roseville, California's Cole Babbini in only 57 seconds.
Fuchs tallied an 8-2 decision against Lowry’s Taylor Corak in the quarterfinal round and took the high side of a 3-0 victory versus La Grande, Oregon's Braden Carson in the semifinal.
In the championship, the score was inversed — Fuchs falling short by a score of 3-0 against Mourece Ramirez, of Desert Vista (Phoenix).
Despite a narrow loss in the final, the Spartans also gained a tight win in the medal matches as well.
At 126 pounds, Kodis Campbell ripped off a 6-1 record with four pins and a win by major decision — culminating in a third-place performance.
He pinned four-consecutive opponents: Granite Bay, California's Alex Reuter in 3:02, Lowry’s Isaac Mori in 45 seconds, Rancho Bernardo’s Brayden Concepcion in 1:11 and Dayton’s Tony Cisneros at the four-minute mark of the quarterfinal round.
In the semifinal, Campbell fell for the only time when he was pinned in 56 seconds by Cascade Christian’s (Medford, Oregon) Gabe Vidlak — the eventual tournament champion.
Campbell rebounded with a 12-3 major-decision win versus Roseville’s Garrett Solso in the consolation semifinal.
In the consolation final, Campbell took third place overall with a tight, 4-3 decision over Shadow Ridge’s Trent Smith.
A pair of Spring Creek wrestlers fought their ways back after a pair of losses for fifth-place finishes.
Junior Q Boyd won his fifth-sixth match and closed the tournament with a 6-2 mark and posted four wins by fall at 152 pounds.
After pinning Reed’s Bryce Matthews in only 13 seconds, Boyd earned a 9-7 decision versus American Fork, Utah's Benjamin Paul Tobler and pinned Del Oro’s Eddie Nelson in 4:34.
However, Boyd lost a 9-2 decision to Northgate’s (Walnut Creek, California) Cole Sanchez in the quarterfinal round.
Boyd bounced back with consecutive wins, pinning Folsom, California’s Josh Anderson in 3:47 and blanking Lakeland’s (Rathdrum, Idaho) Rhonin Edwards by a tally of 7-0.
In the consolation semifinal, Boyd was pinned at the 1:48 mark by Del Oro’s Jed Campos.
In the fifth-sixth match, Boyd notched his fourth pinfall victory in 1:47 versus Granite Bay’s Azary Matsuda.
Junior Chase Milligan also placed fifth, competing in the 113-pound class — finishing with a 4-2 record and three wins by fall.
Coming from a bye, Milligan won three straight — pinning Ridgevue’s (Nampa, Idaho) Braiden Stemple just 40 seconds, falling Lakeland’s Tanner Korst in only 27 seconds and taking 5:09 to pin Granite Bay’s Talon Niimi in the quarterfinal round.
However, Evergreen Valley’s Calvin Antonio sneaked out a 4-3 decision over Milligan in the semifinal.
In the consolation semi, Palma’s (Salinas, California) Zak Thompson dropped Milligan for the second straight match by a tally of 8-3.
Milligan took his fifth-sixth match by medical forfeit when Niimi could not continue.
While Milligan and Boyd each notched victories in their fifth-sixth matches, another teammate lost for third time in his bid for a fifth-place performance.
Senior Jeff Guthrie closed the Sierra Nevada Classic with a 5-3 record, winning four matches by fall and another by major decision.
He began the tourney with three-consecutive pins: Palma’s Kasey Mena in 33 seconds, Dayton’s Daniel Garcia in 1:44 and Rocklin, California’s Nick Molina at the 1:24 mark.
Guthrie lost for the first time by fall in 1:33 during the quarterfinal round against Granite Bay’s Elias Mendoza.
From the consolation bracket, Guthrie fought back with a fall victory in 1:57 versus Shadow Ridge’s Ashton King and an 8-0, major-decision win over Clovis (California) East’s Andrew Miannon.
However, Guthrie lost two in a row to close the tourney.
He dropped a 4-1 decision to Carson City’s David Remer and was pinned by Mendoza for the second time in 1:42 during the fifth-sixth match.
The Spartans’ final medalist was freshman Colton Browne, who ranked seventh in the 106-pound division with a 5-2 mark — posting each of his five wins by fall.
Browne began with a 55-second pin of Excel Christian’s Jesse Fehr, following with a fall victory at the 1:03 mark versus Paradise’s Cole Palade and pinning Silver City, New Mexico’s Adyn Bostick near the end of the match in 5:40.
In the quarterfinal, American Fork’s Dallan Hunsaker blanked Browne by technical fall with the score at 15-0.
Browne answered with a pin in 1:25 against Burns’ Oliver Barnes but lost for the second time when he was pinned in 3:30 by McQueen’s Ben Miller.
In the seventh-eighth match, Browne tallied his fifth and final victory by fall — pinning Desert Vista’s Logan Smith in 2:36.
Winning Records
The Spartans — paired with their seven medalists — notched a total of 14 wrestlers who finished with winning records.
Senior Hunter Hood finished with a 3-2 record with three pins at 220 pounds, sophomore Shawn Lortie went 3-2 with three wins by fall in the 170-pound class and senior Gabe Ekanger tallied a 3-2 mark with three pins in the 152-pound division.
At 138 pounds, sophomore Terron Mogensen also finished 3-2 — posting a pair of pins and a win by major decision.
Behind Browne’s seventh-place finish at 106 pounds, fellow freshmen Wesley Ricaporte and Jake Bradford each finished with records of 2-2 and two pins.
Junior Bear Browne went 2-2 with a pair of wins by fall at 145 pounds.
Up Next
The Spartans will be back in action Thursday, Jan. 9 during the Kimberly (Idaho) Duals, closing the trip Jan. 10-11 at the 46th annual Buhl (Idaho) Invitational.