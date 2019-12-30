Chacon 1st, Spartans 3rd at Sierra Nevada Classic

He began the tourney with three-consecutive pins: Palma’s Kasey Mena in 33 seconds, Dayton’s Daniel Garcia in 1:44 and Rocklin, California’s Nick Molina at the 1:24 mark.

Guthrie lost for the first time by fall in 1:33 during the quarterfinal round against Granite Bay’s Elias Mendoza.

From the consolation bracket, Guthrie fought back with a fall victory in 1:57 versus Shadow Ridge’s Ashton King and an 8-0, major-decision win over Clovis (California) East’s Andrew Miannon.

However, Guthrie lost two in a row to close the tourney.

He dropped a 4-1 decision to Carson City’s David Remer and was pinned by Mendoza for the second time in 1:42 during the fifth-sixth match.

The Spartans’ final medalist was freshman Colton Browne, who ranked seventh in the 106-pound division with a 5-2 mark — posting each of his five wins by fall.

Browne began with a 55-second pin of Excel Christian’s Jesse Fehr, following with a fall victory at the 1:03 mark versus Paradise’s Cole Palade and pinning Silver City, New Mexico’s Adyn Bostick near the end of the match in 5:40.

In the quarterfinal, American Fork’s Dallan Hunsaker blanked Browne by technical fall with the score at 15-0.