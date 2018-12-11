LAS VEGAS – For some area contestants, Round 5 of the Wrangler Nationals Finals Rodeo provided a bright outlook.
For others, Monday night served as a hurdle they will need to overcome.
Stevensville, Montana steer wrestler Bridger Chambers used the round, his mount and his steer to his advantage.
Riding Elko bull dogger Dakota Eldridge’s horse, Rusty, Chambers laid back the barrier and blitzed through his run in 3.7 seconds – placing third in the round.
The run marked his fastest of the WNFR, earning him $15,653.85.
Chambers placed on two of his first-five steers, totaling $28,980.77 through the midway point of the rodeo.
On the run, he jumped from 11th to ninth in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings with $120,159.12 in earnings for the season.
He also moved to fourth in the WNFR average with a total time of 33.3 seconds on five runs.
Should he remain in fifth in the average, Chambers would collect another $22,846.15 at the end of the week.
Matt Shiozawa
Also mounting up on someone else’s horse, the ever-dangerous and 11-time WNFR qualifier Matt Shiozawa is picking up steam and laying calves flat in the tie-down roping.
Following a slow start at the WNFR, Shiozawa continued his upward trend Monday with a great run of 8.1 seconds on a hard-running calf.
Riding Jake Hannum’s horse, Greta, Shiozawa had to chase his animal down the short Thomas & Mack Center arena farther than he would have liked.
Ensuring he took a smart shot, he made up the rest of the time on the ground.
Stepping off like a cat and hitting with both feet at the same time, Shiozawa let his strengths – flanking and tying – take over.
He blew through the calf in short order following his sharp catch, finishing in fourth place after a three-way logjam of 7.5s in first place.
Through five rounds, Shiozawa cashed a check on three runs and two in a row – adding another $11,000 to his cause.
At the midway point of the rodeo, Shiozawa knocked down $28,799.23 at the WNFR.
Entering Round 6 on Tuesday night, he was 10th in the PRCA world standings with $122,922.61 for the year.
The resurgence moved Shiozawa to sixth in the average with a time of 50.2 seconds on five calves and was just seven-tenths of a second from fifth.
Sixth in the WNFR average pays $16,500.
Blake Knowles
Steer wrestler Blake Knowles, of Heppner, Oregon, entered Round 5 in first place of the WNFR average.
Also riding Eldridge’s horse Rusty, Knowles escaped what could have been a real uh-oh situation.
He caught his steer in good shape Monday, but the animal tried taking his head and nose away and down the arena – likely resulting in a no-time if he would have escaped.
Knowles hung on, literally and figuratively, stopping the clock in 8.1 seconds.
While the near-miss took away his chances for a go-round check, the determination kept him alive in the average and his hopes for a world championship.
However, the hiccup did cause Knowles to give away his aggregate lead – dropping him to third in the average with a five-head time of 24.9 seconds.
Third in the WNFR average would pay Knowles another $43,153.85.
He is currently 10th in the world standings at $119,515.41 and will likely need to do damage in the go-rounds to build his bid for a gold buckle and move up in the average.
Jessie Telford
Rodeo, probably more than any sport, is one competitors need to take the good with the bad or vice versa – the lows (losses) definitely outweighing the highs (wins).
Barrel racer Jessie Telford, of Caldwell, Idaho, felt the wrath of the up-and-down sport Monday in Round 5.
Following a blazing-fast victory of 13.49 seconds on Sunday in Round 4 aboard her horse “Cool Whip,” the next night provided the opposite emotion – going from the thrill of victory to the agony of defeat.
Generally, the first barrel at the WNFR will dictate the rest of the run in the tight, compact pattern inside the Thomas & Mack.
Telford rounded the first barrel but Cool Whip banged the second one squarely off his chest in Round 5, resulting in a five-second penalty for a total time of 18.99 seconds.
The knocked-over barrel took Telford from second in the average and dropped her to seventh with a total time of 74.05 seconds through five rounds.
However, then-average leader Amberleigh Moore also experienced the feast-or-famine feeling rodeo often provides – also hitting a barrel Monday for time of 18.59 seconds – falling from first to fifth in the average with a time of 73.14 seconds through the fifth round.
Wyatt Denny
The all-or-nothing, aggressive-riding style of Minden bareback rider Wyatt Denny provided a no-score in Round 5.
Denny was launched quickly out of the chute Monday by Pickett Pro Rodeo’s Scarlet Belle.
Following his first-round victory on an 87-point ride, Denny rode just one of his next-four horses – marking 79 points in the third round.
He is 12th in the PRCA world standings with $113,727.63 but has fallen to 15th in the WNFR average with a score of 166 points on two horses, the only bareback rider to not make at least three qualified rides through the first-five rounds.
Follow the action
Watch the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo nightly through Saturday at 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network – Channel 158 on Dish Network or Channel 221 on DirecTV.
For full highlights and notes from Round 5, visit the online version of the story at elkodaily.com/sports
Highlights and Notes — Round 5
Bareback riding
Monday night was set ablaze in the first event of the rodeo by an arena-record 93 points set by Clayton Biglow aboard C5 Rodeo’s “Virgil,” the PRCA bucking horse of the year.
No checks were earned on a score of anything less than 87 points in a wicked-tough round.
World leader: Tim O’Connell ($227,147.34)
WNFR average leader: Kaycee Feild (425 points on five)
Steer wrestling
Will Lumus drastically increased his odds of winning the world championship, taking home the victory in Round 5 with a time of 3.3 seconds.
The win gave Lumus $26,230.77 and moved him to second in the PRCA world standings with $154,355.42.
The run also jumped Lumus to the lead in the average, which would pay him another $67,269.23 should he remain in the position by the end of the 10th round.
World leader: Curtis Cassidy ($157,893.94)
WNFR average leader: Lumus (20.7 seconds on five)
Team roping
Clay Smith and Paul Eaves fought to the lead for the world championship with the fastest run of the WNFR, stopping the clock in 3.8 seconds in Round 5.
The round victory propelled Smith and Eaves to $181,472.75 per man in the PRCA standings, surpassing then-No. 1 Kaleb Driggers ($167,964.48) and Junior Nogueira ($168,948.33).
World leaders: Smith and Eaves ($181,472.75 each)
WNFR average leaders: Driggers and Nogueira (27.8 seconds on five)
Saddle bronc
“Wild Man” Wade Sundell showed why he’s one of the most electric bronc riders in the history of the sport Monday, spurring Frontier Rodeo’s “Medicine Woman” for 92 points – one point shy of the arena record set twice by Billy Etbauer (2003, 2004).
He jumped to second in the average with a total of 347 points on four horses and ranks fifth in the world standings with $168,732.44
The average leader entering Round 5, Cort Scheer (fourth in the world at $171,073.43), bucked off his horse at 7.22 seconds – falling to fifth in the aggregate with a score of 342.5 points on four rides.
The event was stellar from top to bottom – including four 90-plus rides – needing 88 points to pull the final check for sixth place.
World leader: Ryder Wright ($232,193.81)
WNFR average leader: CoBurn Bradshaw (421 points on five)
Tie-down roping
In his final year of full-time rodeo, 23-time world champion – 13 all-around, six steer roping, three tie-down roping and one team roping – Trevor Brazile kept the ball rolling with the momentum he built in Round 4.
He won his second straight round and clocked in at 7.5 seconds, splitting the victory with Reese Riemer and Ryan Jarrett.
For Brazile, the “King of the Cowboys,” the round win marked the 70th of his WNFR career.
He is now in the lead of the all-around cowboy race with $291,256.90.
The round appeared to be won by current world leader Shane Hanchey, who stopped the clock almost as quickly as it began in 6.8 seconds, but he was given a no-time after a debate with the flagger regarding Hanchey’s providing slack – or lack thereof – to the calf to start the six-second process in which the animal must remain tied before a qualified time is given.
Tie-down world leader: Shane Hanchey ($164,346.55)
WNFR average leader: Ryle Smith (40.2 seconds on five)
Barrel racing
Monday night belonged to Ivy Conrado, who tied the fastest run of the week with a time of 13.49 seconds, saying she was not aggressive enough in Round 4 – which caused her horse to slow up and knock down a barrel.
World leader Hailey Kinsel tied for second and third with Kelly Bruner on matching 13.59s, and Kinsel’s hopes for her first world title increased greatly when then-average leader Moore knocked down a barrel – Moore falling from first to fifth in the average – Kinsel following her at sixth in the average.
Kinsel increased her lead in the Women’s Pro Rodeo Association world standings to $78,112 over Moore.
World leader: Kinsel (WPRA standings not updated)
WNFR average leader: Jessica Routier (68.98 seconds on five)
Bull riding
Eli Vastbinder’s first and only qualified ride through five bulls was a big one, winning Round 5 with a score of 91 points.
The world championship has become a mere formality, as Sage Kimzey leads second place by more than $140,000.
World leader: Kimzey ($358,852.57)
WNFR average leader: Garrett Tribble (262 points on three)
