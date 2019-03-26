FERNLEY – For the first time of the season, the Elko boys golf team posted a medalist and a runner-up finish.
Senior Cade Chappell was lights out Tuesday during the fourth Division 3A North tournament of the year, shooting a career-best 74 and placing second individually – leading the Indians to a team total of 329 and a runner-up position.
Truckee still obliterated the competition with a combined score of 306, the Indians finishing 23 strokes from the leaders with their 329.
Fernley took third place with a 335, the field tightening with a 339 set by Lowry for fourth place – the Buckaroos edging fifth-place South Tahoe (340) by a single stroke.
Spring Creek notched its first round of the season in the 300s and closed the day with a 390 for sixth, Fallon capping the qualifying teams in seventh on a total of 412.
Truckee’s Ethan Flynn won the event for the second day in a row, finishing with a round of 72.
In Chappell’s 74 for second place, he made three birdies and six up-and-downs – needing just 28 putts to complete the round.
Truckee’s Owen Slusher posted a 76 for the final medal, followed by a 78 from teammate Jack Brown for fourth.
Spring Creek sophomore Kevin Thompson and Lowry’s Kobe Stoker tied for fifth and sixth, each going back to the clubhouse with a 79.
Juniors Derek Peters and Kelby Criss carded matching 84s for Elko’s second and third totals, senior Christian Cooper capping the scoring for the Indians with an 87.
Sophomore Kaden Konakis – in a non-qualifying round – finished with an even 90 and sophomore Derek Elquist rounded out the Indians’ roster with a 106.
Behind Thompson’s 79, junior Noah Rice close the day with a sub-100 round of 99 for the Spartans’ second-best round.
Senior Caden Constable and junior Dekklan Albisu tied for the third and final team scores for Spring Creek, notching a pair of 106s.
Freshman Shawn Lortie gave the Spartans their fifth-best round with a score of 119, and Harry May capped Spring Creek’s roster with a total of 122 strokes.
Up Next
After the spring break, the Indians and the Spartans will receive some home cooking – competing on courses they should be very familiar with.
The fifth 3A North tournament of the season will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, at Spring Creek Golf Course, marking the first day of another back-to-back.
The sixth league event of the year will tee off Wednesday, April 17, at Ruby View Golf Course.
