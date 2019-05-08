TRUCKEE, California – Books the rooms.
Despite not sending teams to state, four local 3A North golfers played their ways to the big show.
Following the final league tournament of the season Wednesday at Martis Camp Lodge, in Truckee, California, it’s official.
Elko will send three boys to the Division 3A Nevada State Golf Championships, Spring Creek also placing a member in the grand finale.
Qualifying individually – taking the top-six averages of players from non-qualifying teams – the Indians will have senior Cade Chappell, junior Derek Peters and senior Christian Cooper to the state tourney.
For the Spartans, sophomore Kevin Thompson punched his ticket as an individual as well.
Chappell closed the season with an 85.6 average, slightly besting Thompson and Fernley’s Isaac O’Neill as the second-place individuals – each posting an average of 85.7 strokes per round.
Peters tallied the fourth-best individual average with 88 strokes even.
Fallon’s Jace Harmon took fifth for season averages with 88.9 strokes per round, and Cooper locked down the sixth and final qualification with an average round of 90-even.
The Indians nearly had four qualifiers, as sophomore Kaden Konakis was narrowly on the outside and looking in – finishing with a season average of 90.3
Truckee tournament
As for Truckee’s tournament, the Wolverines did what they have done all season – dominate.
Truckee won its ninth-consecutive league event with a team score of 315, opening a 38-stroke advantage over second place – which was once again split.
For the second-straight day, the Indians shot the same-exact score – posting a team total of 353 – and for the second-consecutive tourney, Elko tied for second place.
After splitting second Tuesday with Lowry, the Indians tied with South Tahoe on Wednesday.
Lowry fell to fourth with a team total of 362, Fernley took fifth at 375 and Spring Creek dropped from fifth to sixth with a collective 387.
Individually, Truckee locked down the top-four spots once more.
Jack Brown won the event with a blistering 76, teammates Owen Slusher and Gabe Smith tied for second with matching 79s – Slusher earning the tiebreaker and Smith closing out the medals.
Truckee’s Ethan Flynn tallied an 81 for fourth, and O’Neill rounded out the top-five with an 82.
North Valleys’ Jhego Dumo took sixth with an 86.
The lowest scores from individuals were even tighter than the season averages, Chappell and Thompson splitting seventh with Truckee’s Jake Tedsen – each card 87.
Konakis found himself in a five-way pile for 10th place, ending his commendable season with an 88.
South Tahoe’s Marcus Slack, Bailey Sommerfield and Holt Schwarm finished the day with a trio of 88s as well – Lowry’s Dillon Patterson capping the jam with an 88 of his own.
Elko junior Kelby Criss and Cooper each tallied 89s, closing the scoring for the Indians.
Peters carded a 92 for Elko’s fifth mark in a non-qualifying total, and the roster was capped by a 102 from sophomore Derek Elquist.
Behind Thompson’s 87, the Spartans’ second-best total of the day was provided by a 99 from freshman Shawn Lortie.
Junior Noah Rice shot a smooth 100, and Spring Creek’s scoring was finished off by a 101 from Harry May.
In non-qualifying team scores, Kayden Boyle posted a 108 and sophomore Garret Frisbie tallied a 115.
Up Next
While the season has closed for most, there is still work to be done for others.
Truckee, Lowry and South Tahoe’s teams will compete against the 3A South in the state tourney.
Chappell, Thompson, Peters and Cooper will put their skills to the test individually against the best 3A boys golfers in the state.
The Division 3A Nevada State Boys Golf Championships will take place Monday and Tuesday, at the Lakes Course, of Genoa Lakes Golf Club, tee times set for 11 a.m. in each round.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.