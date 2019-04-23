MERIDIAN, Idaho – Entering the home stretch of the track and field season, Elko junior Cassi Christensen picked a good time to break out her best vault of 2019.
Christensen tied for fourth place Saturday during the YMCA Invitational, at Mountain View High School, in Meridian, Idaho, clearing the bar at a height of 9-feet in the pole vault.
Junior Marrisa Valdez fared well in another field event, taking seventh place in the discus with a distance of 100-feet-6-inches.
After battling a torn ACL last season, junior Olivia Smales is shaping back into form – taking seventh in the 400 meters with a time of 1:03.06 in the final – running a 1:01.84 in the prelim.
Sophomore Hannah McIntosh continued her growth in the jumping events, setting a personal record for ninth place in the long jump at 15-feet-2-1/2-inches.
She finished 14th in the triple jump, spanning 29-feet-11-1/4-inches.
Sophomore Lillian MacNevin narrowly missed the final of the 100 meters, sprinting to a time of 13.61 seconds for 11th place.
Senior Madison Nelson rounded out the top-15 in the high jump, clearing the bar at 4-feet-8-inches.
With a personal record, sophomore Xandry De Arrieta ranked 16th in the 3200 meters – running two miles in 12:38.06.
Senior Mackie Griggs crossed 18th in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 54.67 seconds.
Relays
The Lady Indians – De Arrieta, junior Summer Nielsen, sophomore Loulou Neff and sophomore Breanna Macias – placed third in the 4x800 relay with a total time of 10:56.48.
Elko finished fourth in the sprint-medley relay (100, 100, 200, 400) with a time of 1:56.75, consisting of Valdez, McIntosh, MacNevin and Smales.
McIntosh, MacNevin, Smales and Christensen took seventh in the 4x100 relay with a time of 54.05 seconds.
Boys
The Indians’ best finish was knocked down in the 3200 meters, senior Andres Salas clocking a two-mile time of 10:20.35 for ninth place.
Senior Luis Garcia – the recent football commit to Presentation College – took 11th place in the discus with a 122-foot-11-1/2-inch throw.
Senior Alex Klekas finished 12th in the 800 meters with a near nub-two-minute time of 2:00.31.
He ranked 14th in the 1600 meters, running a mile in 4:28.65.
In the 300-meter hurdles, senior Joe Simpkins tallied a personal record of 43.74 seconds for 14th place.
Senior Landon Dente rounded out the top-20 in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.82 seconds.
Relays
Klekas, junior Duncan Monroe, Salas and senior Peter Neff placed fourth in the 4x800 relay with a time of 8:51.08.
Elko finished fifth in the sprint-medley relay (200-200-400-800), sophomore Shawn Sessions, Neff, Dente and sophomore Beau Mansanarez combining for a time of 3:55.48.
The Indians – Dente, sophomore Brayden Barnhurst, Mansanarez and freshman Pete Romero – ranked eighth in the 4x100 relay with a time of 47.16 seconds.
Up Next
Elko’s varsity will compete at 8 a.m. Saturday during the Tiger Trials, at Orem High School, in Utah.
