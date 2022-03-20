 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clarke no-hits South Tahoe, Ks six — Lady Spartans dominant in road wins

TRUCKEE, California — In its third road trip in three weeks, the Spring Creek softball team dominated its ballgames — outscoring its opponents 33-1.

The Lady Spartans blanked South Tahoe on Friday by a final score of 17-0 in three innings, and Spring Creek wrapped up the weekend with a 16-1 blasting of Truckee.

Versus South Tahoe

Spring Creek made short work of the Lady Vikings, putting up eight runs in the first inning and nine in the second — gaining a no-hitter in the circle from freshman Alyson Clarke, who struck out six and walked just one in a nearly-perfect game.

Offensively, freshman Ashlynn Sorenson hit 2-for-3, drove in three runs and scored twice — senior Janeigha Stutesman finishing 2-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored.

Sophomore Chloe Patzer went 1-for-1 with two runs and an RBI; junior Kylie Harris closed 2-for-2 with two RBI and a pair of runs and freshman Hannah Montoya hit 2-for-2 with an RBI and scored a run.

Clarke — paired with her no-hitter in the circle — batted 1-for-3 and drove in two runs while scoring another.

Senior Riley Moon hit 1-for-3, scored two runs and drove in one.

SPRING CREEK — 890 — (17)90

SOUTH TAHOE — 000 — 003

Versus Truckee

Against the Lady Wolverines, Spring Creek opened a 4-1 advantage in the first inning — Truckee scoring its only run of the contest — the Lady Spartans finishing the game on a 12-0 run with a pair of six-run bursts in the second and third frames.

Junior Abigail MacDiarmid finished a perfect 3-for-3 and drove in four runs — nailing a homer — scoring twice herself.

Junior Brynly Stewart went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run scored.

Patzer was 1-for-1, drove in two runs and scored once — senior Nyha Harris going 1-for-1 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI.

Junior Jasmine Mullins and Sorenson each hit 1-for-2 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI — Moon also batting 1-for-2, driving in a run and scoring twice.

Montoya’s lone hit (1-for-3) went for a triple, and she scored a run — Stutesman closing 1-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Without a hit, Kylie Harris scored a run.

In the circle, Stutesman earned the complete-game win — allowing one run on two hits with four Ks and a walk over three innings.

SPRING CREEK — 466 — (16)(11)0

TRUCKEE — 100 — 121

Up Next

The Lady Spartans (5-1 overall) will play their home opener against Wooster at 3 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek, following with an 11 a.m. Saturday first pitch versus Sparks.

