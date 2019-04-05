ELKO – Coach Gil Llwellyn, of Game Time Basketball Camps, traditionally provides late-summer instruction during his annual camp at Elko Colony Health & Wellness Center.
He just finished his first spring camp in Elko, seeing a much smaller group of players than usual.
“I knew it was a gamble to have a camp during spring break,” he said. “We had about 20 kids come out, varying widely in ages from around 6 to high schoolers.”
Coach Gil’s approach to his camps is similar to his views and methods for life.
“Just by sheer numbers, it’s really hard to play basketball competitively – even at the high school level – especially to play in college or professionally,” he said. “If you’re in an area with 300-400 kids at a camp, there are still only a certain amount of spots on a high school team. That’s the reality of the situation, but I think kids should play the sport they love and I think the game of basketball teaches so many important lessons in life. If someone can take one thing away from my camp that will help them be a better basketball player, a better student or a better person – then I accomplish what I set out to do.”
Llewellyn said when he begins a camp, he tries to obtain an overall feel of a skill level as a group and areas he would like to focus on, then he determines by watching each player – certain aspects of their games he tries to build on and improve.
“A lot of people really try to only improve a player’s weaknesses and build those areas to make them equal to their strengths,” he said. “That’s good, but I also think it’s very important to also lock in on what someone does well and try to make them even better at those particular skills.”
As most coaches would agree, Llewellyn’s base for instructions begins with ball handling.
“Defense is important, but the ultimate objective at the end of the game is to score more points than your opponent. It all starts off with the dribble,” he said. “I want kids to learn to attack, protect the ball, create and finish – APCF.”
Coach Gil is a firm believer in his ability to impart not only basketball knowledge and instructional tools, but also his ability to bring something to the table for a player at any level.
“I have coached, played with or taught players from every level you can think of – youth, high school, college and professional,” he said. “There are certain things I can tie to the game from my experience playing, my job as a professional tree trimmer and through religious fellowship work. I have had a lot of people tell me ‘wow, I never really thought about it that way’ or that they had never been told something I noticed about their game or their personality.”
Example, Elko High School freshman Brandon Dwyer.
“I’m 15 years old and I have been playing since I was about 6,” Dwyer said. “He helped me a lot with my finishing by making me score over obstacles and keeping me off-balance.”
“With Brandon, he’s not very tall. So I really wanted to apply the Kyrie Irving element to his game. It starts with a power dribble and pushing the ball right up to and through bigger players,” he said. “We had pads and pushed him around a little bit and made him shoot over objects. When you’re not very big, you really have to learn about going high off the glass and finishing through contact.”
Another drill Llewellyn implemented at the camp was focusing on scrimmages, but wait for it – something that is often maybe not frowned on, but rarely, every told to players – through silence.
Basketball is a game of communication, talking – verbal cues, shouts, orders.
“I really wanted for them to communicate silently, no talking. I wanted them to move, get open and the cue for them to receive a pass is to have their hands up and for ball handlers to set up others to score. Everyone needs to play with heads up and make eye contact with each other,” he said. “It can get really confusing when someone wants the ball if they’re all yelling that ‘they’re open.’ If everyone is yelling for the ball, who is really open and who is really ready to receive a pass and doing something with it?”
Twin sisters, 10-year-olds Janessa and Jaylin Gaeta, liked the experience they received at the camp – each loving a new skill they learned – “going between the legs,” both reiterated.
“I have been playing since I was about 5, but he taught me how to dribble the ball better,” Janessa Gaeta said. “I’m going to tell my friends that didn’t come to the camp that they missed out.”
“I like how we play with numbers (a drill Llewellyn runs while calling out numbers assigned to different players and rolling the ball out on the floor to begin a live scrimmage),” said Jaylyn Gaeta. “He helped me keep my head up and make eye contact with everyone.”
Summer Camp
As per the usual, Coach Gil plans on conducting his summer camp at Elko Colony Health & Wellness Center, a date not yet set in stone.
“Right now, I’m thinking the camp will be the first-full week in August. That will give the kids a couple weeks before they have to go back to school,” he said. “It’s looking like Aug. 5-8 will work for me.”
For more information on Llewellyn or Game Time Basketball Camps, check online at gametimebasketballcamps.com or call Coach Gil at 805-729-5539 or send him a message at coachgil@gametimebasketballcamps.com through email.
