Coach K, Michael Klekas run table for awards

ELKO — Fittingly, following the Elko boys basketball team’s Division 3A state championship — its first state title in 41 years — the Indians had a number of players recognized for their individual efforts.

It takes a team, contributions from everyone — but certain hoopers and coaches gained the respect and admiration of their peers throughout the course of the year — Elko closing the season with a 26-2 overall record and a 21-0 mark against 3A teams, none of which came within 22 points of the Indians.

Coach Chris Klekas

Legendary Elko head coach Chris Klekas — who led the Indians to their 10th-consecutive regional championship and fifth undefeated season in league play during the span — was named the league, regional and state Coach of the Year.

Coach K — not the guy at Duke — has set a standard of excellence like no other program, rolling of 526 victories and counting.

Michael Klekas

For the second time in three seasons — stripped of playing four years due to COVID-19 mandates — Elko senior Michael Klekas was named the 3A North-East MVP, 3A North Region MVP and the State MVP and knocked down his third 1st-Team All-State selection.

He was second in the state in scoring at 24.1 points per game, ranked third in the state in rebounding with 8.5 boards, finished eighth in the state in steals at three per contest and rounded out the top-10 in assists at three dimes per outing.

In 28 games, Klekas scored in double digits 26 times — dropping 30 or more seven times, pouring in 20 or more in an incredible 21 contests.

He booked a season-high 35 points in a 75-60 victory on Dec. 3, 2021, against Hunter, and yanked down a season-best 17 rebounds in a 55-40 win over Roy (Utah) on Dec. 27, 2021.

In the Indians’ 42-point road win over on Jan. 8, in Fernley, Klekas dished a season-high six assists.

With six steals, he set his season best on three occasions — doing so on Dec. 28, 2021, in a 69-59 loss to Kearns (Utah), Dec. 11, 2021, in a 74-33 road victory against North Valleys and on Jan. 22, versus Lowry, in Winnemucca.

On Feb. 1, Klekas blocked two shots in a 72-30 road win over the Spartans, in Spring Creek.

1st-Team All-State

Along with Klekas, a pair of his travel-ball mates — the trio running in the same circles for the past decade — also earned 1st-Team selections at the league, regional and state levels.

Elko seniors Isaiah Dahl and Dawson Dumas each capped their careers with a state title and the trifecta of 1st-Team awards.

Isaiah Dahl

On the season, Dahl averaged 11.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists — saving his best for last.

He scored in double digits in 18 of 28 ballgames.

In the 3A state championship, on Saturday, Feb. 26, Dahl unleashed his deadly stroke from distance — hitting six first-half 3s — setting his season high with 22 points in the Indians’ 59-29 victory over Boulder City, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas.

Dahl set his season bests for rebounds and assists on Dec. 18, 2021, in a 69-35 drubbing of Wooster, at Centennial Gymnasium, grabbing six boards and dishing six assists.

On senior day, he notched his season high with five steals in a 70-24 whipping of Lowry.

Dawson Dumas

For the year, Dumas — playing point guard — ran the show beautifully and contributed in a number of areas with averages of 8.8 points, a team-high 3.6 assists, a roster-best 3.3 steals and 2.3 rebounds.

He scored in double digits in 13 of 28 contests.

Dumas tied for fourth in the state takeaways and shared sixth in assists.

In Elko’s 69-35 home win over Wooster, he scored a season-high 19 points and matched his season best with five 3s — also sticking five treys in the Indians’ 80-23 regional quarterfinal victory over Sparks, on Feb. 17, in Winnemucca.

Dumas dropped a season-best eight dimes in a 67-21 victory against Fallon on Feb. 11, at Centennial Gymnasium, and he rolled up a season-high nine steals against the Greenwave in a 71-40 road win on Jan. 21, in Fallon.

On Dec. 10, 2021, he snagged a season-high five rebounds in a 64-32 doubling up of Hug, in Reno.

1st-Team All-League, 2nd-Team All-Region

Andoni Fesenmaier

In his first full year of varsity ball, senior Andoni Fesenmaier provided Elko with immediate dividends on both ends of the floor.

Fesenmaier — who was the Defensive Player of the Year for football — brought the same intensity to the hardwood that he gave on the gridiron.

He averaged 7.1 points and 6.7 rebounds — contributing greatly with his length and intensity on the defensive end of the court — earning 1st-Team All-League and 2nd-Team All-North selections at center.

With 16 points, Fesenmaier reached his season high for points in two contests — doing so in the Indians’ 67-21 home win over Fallon and in Elko’s 67-36 road win over Lowry.

He notched a double-double in a 67-43 victory over Twin Falls on Dec. 4, 2021, at Centennial Gymnasium, scoring 11 points and jerking down a season-high 13 rebounds.

He dished two assists in two outings — Elko’s home win over Spring Creek and against Sparks in the regional quarterfinal — and came away with three steals in a pair of games; the Indians’ road win over Hug and their away victory against the Spartans.

In Elko’s 65-31 home win over Fernley on Jan. 29, he rejected two shots.

2nd-Team All-League

Trae Still

Elko senior Trae Still — who also played his first full season at the varsity level — was a beast for the Indians, frustrating opponents on defense and offense as well.

He possesses the unique ability to defend all five positions, bang the bodies in the lane, shoot from the outside and take the ball to the bucket.

Still averaged 7.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals per contest.

On Feb. 19, he scored a season-high 21 points in Elko’s 61-38 victory over Fernley in the 3A north regional championship at Winnemucca Events Center.

In the Indians’ season opener, he collected a season-high 11 rebounds and matched his season best with five steals — doing so in five games — in a 52-34 victory over Reno on Dec. 2, 2021, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Still set his season high with four assists in the Indians’ road win over Spring Creek.

Honorable Mention

Spring Creek — which went 2-20 on the season and 0-10 in league play — had one player recognized for his performance during the year.

Kayden Boyle

Senior Kayden Boyle received an honorable mention for the 3A North-East awards.

Boyle scored 8.6 points per game and led the Spartans at 6.9 boards per contest, adding 1.3 steals and an assist.

On the glass, he tied for 10th in the state in rebounds.

On Dec. 3, 2021, Boyle set a season high with 18 points in a 66-39 loss to Reno, in Elko.

He scored in double figures eight times in 18 tries, recording four double-doubles.

In the Spartans’ season finale, he grabbed a season-best 13 rebounds and scored 10 points in a 71-57 loss to Fallon on Feb. 14, in Spring Creek.

Boyle posted six games with two assists and set his season high with four steals in two ballgames, going for 12 points, 10 boards, four takeaways and two assists in a 57-51 road win over North Valleys on Dec. 10, 2021, in Reno, and 14 points, eight rebounds, four swipes and two dimes in a 59-43 road loss to the Greenwave on Jan. 22, in Fallon.

He rejected two shots in a 57-55 home loss to Truckee on Feb. 5, in Spring Creek.

