ELKO – Coach Anthony Stone’s philosophy to crank out and improve football players is really quite simple, one can even say it’s “basic.”
Formerly with USA Football, Coach Stone has now created his own platform – Coach Stone Football.
He was the defensive coordinator of the 2010 U.S. Women’s National tackle football team that won a gold medal and gained another victory in the International Federation of American Football Women’s World Championship, in which Team USA’s defense did not allow a point in three games while winning by a combined a score of 201-0.
Skipping international boundaries, he was also the 2017 defensive coordinator and assistant coach of the Australian National Outback team.
Stone is the currently the quarterbacks coach of Boylan Catholic High School, in Rockford, Illinois, but he has coached football at nearly every level: youth, middle school, high school, arena leagues and internationally.
As a player, he quarterbacked for the Chicago Knights indoor football team.
His experience and accomplishments are vast, but he clearly hangs his helmet on impacting players at the youngest ages and the lowest levels.
Stone’s full-time job is serving as a physical education teacher Gregory Elementary in Rockford, but his passion is and has always been football.
Through his Back to the Basics camps, Stone loves teaching the fundamentals of the game to youths and training the youngsters from the ground up.
His motto is “instilling confidence by laying a foundation one drill at a time.”
“I love it. I have played or coached football most of my life,” he said. “It is so awesome to see someone come into a camp and have no background in football and watch their growth in a short amount of time.”
Stone, who has turned his stint in Elko into an annual affair through the Elko Junior Football League, just completed a four-day instruction period with the help of coach Rick Heuer and Ronnie Brown.
The camp was broken into several platforms: a clinic for coaches, an offensive line camp, a special teams camp, two-and-a-half-hour camps for each of the flag, rookies, juniors and seniors divisions; and a moms of football instruction.
Stone believes most of the problems football players encounter as they get older stem from not learning the proper fundamentals and techniques when they first start playing the game, things he also believes will help throughout their lives.
“You have to be structured but you need to have fun. We are organized and have practice plans, but the kids need to have fun to stay engaged for a positive learning environment,” he said. “A coach who yells and scares the kids is not an effective coach. A coach who communicates, shows and tells the kids what is expected of them, has patience and instills confidence is an effective coach.”
He does not begin his warmups or drills with a whistle.
“In life, a whistle means stop. Why would anyone want their players to start on a whistle, then stop on a whistle? It’s confusing,” he said. “By simply talking to start a drill or play, the kids are forced to listen and pay attention. If not, they become disengaged and fall into the habit of the whistle getting their attention.”
With Stone, it is OK for a player to FAIL but “can’t” is not in his vocabulary.
“All FAIL means is First Attempt In Learning. Everyone is going to fail, and that’s fine – as long as you learn from it and grow,” Stone said. “You have to fail to get better, but can’t is not allowed in my vocabulary. I prefer hearing things like ‘I’ll get it the next time’ or ‘I’ll work on that and improve until I figure it out.’”
While some people have grown up and around the game and know the ins-and-outs of football, Stone does not take for granted the backgrounds of everyone or assume they know the “basics.”
“I break everything down into simple concepts, depending on age and level. A lot of people don’t understand the terminology of the game, things such as positions, schemes, formations or plays,” he said.
He uses his own learning triangle.
“The triangle is the strongest shape in the world. So, at the top, I have positions. In the middle is run-pass and at the bottom corners are gaps/holes and defensive line/linebacker techniques,” he said. “When someone gains a better understanding of the positions, formations, how to line up and which gaps or holes they are responsible for or to run through – that’s football.”
Structure, organization and scheduling.
Stone stressed the importance of having a detailed practice plan.
“Coaches need to have a unified warmup, work on tackling, break into individual groups and then come together on each side of the football. There should be specific things scheduled to work on, not just doing the same things every time. I close practice with conditioning, and if the players are having fun, they won’t really even notice they’re working out,” he said. “Coaches should also take advantage of their team’s strengths and work on their weaknesses, while complementing their team by assessing their players. Many teams are forced to play a certain way, from a particular formation and run the same plays because that’s the way it has always been done.”
Stone introduced several coaching tools and equipment he believes in.
“The GoArmy Edge app is awesome. It allows you to create plays in whatever formations you want, make variations in lineups, make up your own plays and make changes. I played quarterback and it a really good tool for QBs to watch the plays develop and how to read different defenses,” he said. “You draw up your plays on a whiteboard and you can watch them in 3D from different camera angles from both sides of the ball.”
Other companies Coach Stone endorses may also be found on his website at coachstonefootball.com, many of which donated to the Elko camp.
“PB Athletics donated two hydration bags for the camp, and they are so cool. They will hold all of a kid’s equipment; helmet, pads, pants, cleats, football, mouthguard, sweatbands, everything,” he said. “In the center, they have a compartment with a water jug. A lot of kids will show up to a two-hour practice with one bottle of water and that’s not enough.”
The hydration duffels were awarded to two deserving players who the coaches best combined listening, great attitudes and performances on the field.
The staff also presented position awards and tossed out padded girdles, chin straps, footballs and other various equipment.
With the ever-growing concern of concussions and how they relate to football, Stone also showed a video on a product sold by 2nd Skull.
“The 2nd Skull caps are amazing. They absorb and reduce significant impacts. They did a test on a batting helmet and hit a dummy in the head with a 70-pitch and an 80-mph pitch. The pad showed a concussion both times, and then they put a 2nd Skull cap under the helmet and – no impact to the pad on the head,” he said.
“I’d also like to thank Tackle Tube USA for donating and shipping three tackle tubes. They’re great for teaching proper technique and body positioning,” he said. “S.A.F.E. Clip gave us clips for helmets, and they do a really good job of reducing the G-Force impacts. They actually allow the facemask to slide a little bit, which takes the force of a blow off of a player’s head.”
If interested in purchasing any of the equipment, visit coachstonefootball.com and check out Stone’s promo codes for discounts.
“I don’t want to make anyone feel like they have to buy anything. Listen to my podcasts, watch the videos and make your decisions based on those things,” he said.
Many of the afore-mentioned techniques, fundamentals, drills, skills and coaching principles may be found in Stone’s recently-released book “Back to the Basics: Football Drill Manual,” which came out June 26 and is available through Amazon.
The book jumped to 32nd on the “New York Times” Best Sellers list.
“I started taking things from CDs and computer programs and started building my first book back in 1999. The first book was all-color, but it was a lot smaller,” he said. “I have gained the rights to a lot of my stuff and have built the material in the second book over about the past 20 years.”
“We had a really good turnout in Elko’s camp. Our numbers were nearly double what we had last year in every age group. I think everyone had a lot fun and I know everyone either learned a few things they didn’t know or got significantly better,” he said. “I literally had a kid throwing a football with two hands when he got here, but by the end of camp, he was doing a pretty good job at quarterback. We’re coming back to Elko next year and I’m really looking forward to it.”
Whether he’s teaching five-step drops, breakdown stance, wide-receiver routes, “tracking the hip” for proper tackling, building coaches, improving players or instructing moms to enhance their knowledge and physical abilities on the gridiron – Stone does it by getting “back to the basics” and “one drill at a time.”
For more information or to contact Stone, call 815-621-6413, email him at coachstoneusa@gmail.com or follow him at @Coach_Stone_MT on Twitter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.