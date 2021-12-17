Colts gallop past Spartans by 40

SPRING CREEK — The Wooster basketball team wasted no time Friday night, jumping on Spring Creek early and gradually running away.

The Colts galloped free for a 40-point, 76-36 victory.

The Colts found the high side quickly, opening with a lefty layup by senior Christien Smith.

Wooster went up five on a three from the wing by senior Kayden Quartz, but the Spartans found the scoreboard on a pair of free throws by senior Kayden Boyle.

Another three by Quartz opened a 9-2 advantage, but Spring Creek pulled to within five on a strong drive across the lane and finish with a left hand by senior Xavier Ornelas.

However, the Colts forced a timeout with a 6-0 run.

Junior Jose Vazquez Silva spun free for a gimme, and Smith finished in transition with an And-1 from a sick dime by senior Andre Caldwell and followed with a dagger triple from the right wing.

From the reset, Spring Creek junior Maddox Moye split a double team and went to the bucket for a layup on the left side — the Colts flipping the court with speed for a finish down the middle by Silva.

The Spartans trimmed the lead to 10 on a drive and kiss off the glass by Ornelas — who was hurt on the play and could not shoot the free throw — but Wooster went up 13 with an old-fashioned three by senior Andolis Lartigue and grabbed a 15-point advantage on a weak-side follow from senior Sean Ratfield.

Senior Jacob Marizza showed some stick-to-it and grabbed a loose ball and drove the middle for a finish.

Entering the second quarter, the Spartans trailed 23-10.

Following a Spring Creek miss, nobody got back defensively and allowed Smith an And-1 — adding the free throw – and he then drove and kicked to the wing for a Ratfield three.

Boyle used a swim move for a finish with his left down the key, and senior Christian Schmidt dropped a runner across his body from the right to the left.

Smith canned a corner triple for the Colts, but Boyle crossed a pass to senior Josh Billat for a bunny on the other end.

Lartigue stopped before committing a charge and hit a floater, and Smith went up and finished in traffic for a deuce.

Marizza grabbed a steal and used a filthy Euro step for a layup — bringing the Spartans back to within half — but Silva made a rank spin and finish on the break for the Colts.

Junior Klayten Piippo buried a corner three on a dish from Moye, but Silva scored on the left block after a wicked dime from Quartz.

At the half, Wooster led by 19 at 40-21.

Caldwell opened the third quarter with a three, and Smith scored easily in transition for the Colts.

Billat followed a miss with a finish in the middle, but Ratfield smoked a three on the other side — opening a more-than double lead of 47-23.

Silva worked free on the baseline with a pump-fake finish, and Smith used a Euro step for a deuce on the break.

Boyle scored on a nice dish by Marizza, but Silva finished inside after a great save near the scorer’s table.

The Spartans forced a timeout with a 7-0 run.

Boyle dropped an And-1 with a nasty finish with his right hand on the left side, Moye drilled a three and Schmidt banked a runner from the left wing — making the score 53-32.

Caldwell continued his solid frame and went off.

He scored quickly in transition, hammered a corner three on a dime from Quartz and got a friendly bounce after a making a steal — his 7-0 run opening a 28-point lead at 60-32.

Billat’s third field goal came from the right block on a nice wrap-around dish by Moye, but the Colts went up 31 with a three from senior Garrette Ray Heponia and an up-fake deuce by Quartz.

After three, the Colts led 65-34.

Wooster opened the fourth with a three by Heponia and a nice reverse by Quartz, Marizza hitting a long two for the Spartans.

A long two was added for the Colts by Heponia — opening the running clock — who then blasted his third three from the left wing and knocked down a free throw.

Neither team scored down the stretch.

Wooster cruised to the finish line with a 40-point, 76-36 victory.

Smith led all scorers with 19 points — hitting two 3s — Silva finished with 13 points, Heponia dropped all 13 of his points and three 3s late in the second half and the Colts gained their fourth double-digit scorer with 10 points by Quartz, who also hit two threes.

Caldwell nearly scored double digits with nine points in the third, Ratfield hitting a pair of triples and finishing with eight points.

Boyle led Spring Creek with eight points, Billat and Marizza each followed with six points, Moye added five, Ornelas and Schmidt chipped in four apiece and the offense was capped with a three by Piippo.

The offense for the Colts was rounded off with five points by Lartigue and a deuce by senior Ladontrea Lendon.

Up Next

The Spartans (2-4) will host South Tahoe (4-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday, in Spring Creek, the Vikings coming off a 67-21 drubbing Friday, in Elko.

