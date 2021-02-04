Conklin set to battle hitters at Mount Marty

“I got an offer to play professionally for the Carolina Yankees in the Southern Shores League — an independent league — in the first year of the league but, with COVID, I didn’t have anywhere to work out and I didn’t have a catching partner,” Conklin said. “With no training, I didn’t want to go into a pro setting empty-handed. So, I decided to go back to school and finish my college career.”

Conklin initially planned to stay in his current town of Aberdeen and pitch for Presentation College, but he was denied eligibility because he could not pursue his degree at the institution.

“I had to find a school where I could get my master’s,” Conklin said. “The Presentation coach actually helped me get to Mount Marty.”

Conklin plans to obtain his Master of Education in Coaching and Leadership, an area in which he already has some experience.

“For the past two years, I coached the (Aberdeen) Smittys 13U team. We played all over the state,” he said. “There are no coaching jobs anywhere right now.”

In the future, Conklin would like to run his own baseball academy.