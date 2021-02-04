Conklin set to battle hitters at Mount Marty

ELKO — The definition of a Lancer is a soldier of a cavalry regiment armed with lances.
In the case of Elko’s Jacob Conklin, he is armed with simply that — his arm.
Conklin, a 2015 graduate of Elko High School — after spending two seasons with Lassen Community College (Susanville, California) and three years at Northern State University (Aberdeen, South Dakota) — will fulfill his final year of collegiate eligibility at Mount Marty University, in Yankton, South Dakota.
Mount Marty is an NAIA program and competes in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
He is set to be a “veteran influence on their players” for the Lancers, Conklin noting Mount Marty expects him to be “one of their big guys out of their bullpen.”
For Conklin, the decision to finish his collegiate career was not an easy one — supplied with both opportunity and challenge.
“I got an offer to play professionally for the Carolina Yankees in the Southern Shores League — an independent league — in the first year of the league but, with COVID, I didn’t have anywhere to work out and I didn’t have a catching partner,” Conklin said. “With no training, I didn’t want to go into a pro setting empty-handed. So, I decided to go back to school and finish my college career.”
Conklin initially planned to stay in his current town of Aberdeen and pitch for Presentation College, but he was denied eligibility because he could not pursue his degree at the institution.
“I had to find a school where I could get my master’s,” Conklin said. “The Presentation coach actually helped me get to Mount Marty.”
Conklin plans to obtain his Master of Education in Coaching and Leadership, an area in which he already has some experience.
“For the past two years, I coached the (Aberdeen) Smittys 13U team. We played all over the state,” he said. “There are no coaching jobs anywhere right now.”
In the future, Conklin would like to run his own baseball academy.
“I want to build a program like the (Reno) Muckdogs,” he said. “When I played for them, we were the No. 1 19U team on the West Coast. We went 56-4 that year.”
As for his new team, the Lancers’ baseball team plays at Bob Tereshinski Stadium at Riverside Field, located along the Missouri River.
The stadium includes a turf infield, which was completed in 2014.
While at Mount Marty, Conklin will live on-campus in a set of new dorms.
“The new dorms are for people with 60 or more credits. I’ll get a meal plan, but the dorm will also have a full kitchen so I can eat my own food if I want too,” he said. “They’re right next to the big field house too.”
The Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse — a $15 million, 100,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art venue — opened for use in the fall 2020.
The facility offers a host of amenities, including 74,000 square feet of event space with a 200-meter, eight-lane track encompassing a turf field as well as two courts.
“It really has anything you need,” Conklin said.
The strength and conditioning coach, Mark “Coach Rozy” Roozen, has worked with the Cleveland Browns, did preseason workouts for the Jacksonville Jaguars and has worked at camps with NFL players such as Tim Dwight, Dallas Cowboy greats Emmitt Smith, Bill Bates, Darren Woodson and Dexter Coakley, quarterback Rich Gannon, defensive standout Neil Smith, as well as numerous players from the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans.
“That has probably been my biggest improvement as a player — my body composition and how I take care of myself physically — staying in the gym,” Conklin said.
Collegiate Career
Northern State University
Unfortunately, Conklin’s 2018 season ended before it took off — tearing his ACL.
However, Conklin — after a lengthy rehab — returned and was named Northern State’s Comeback Player of the Year in 2019.
He finished the season with an 0-2 record with five starts and nine appearances, closing with an 8.34 ERA and 22 strikeouts against 14 walks.
“That was my only full season with there,” Conklin said. “I missed my first year because of my ACL and last season was canceled because of COVID.”
In the 2020 season with the Wolves, Conklin made six appearances and never allowed a run.
According to Northern State’s stats, he tossed eight innings and gave up just one hit — punching out four batters and walking three — topping out his fastball at 88 mph before the season was canceled.
Lassen Community College
As a freshman, Conklin became a force out of the bullpen for the Cougars.
During the 2015-16 season, he threw 29-2/3 innings and struck out 23 hitters versus 14 free passes with a 4.55 ERA.
In his sophomore year, Conklin lowered his ERA to 2.7 and fired 20 Ks — allowing 18 hits and 18 walks across 23-1/3 innings.
High School Career
In addition to being named the 2015 I-A North MVP, Conklin was also a 1st-Team All-State selection for the second-consecutive season.
He was a 2nd-Team All-North selection as a sophomore, earning the win at pitcher against Truckee in the regional championship.
Conklin finished his career with a 17-2 mark as a starting pitcher in the maroon and white, losing only to Spring Creek in the regional tournament as a junior and falling to Faith Lutheran in the state tournament as a senior. Conklin’s loss to the Crusaders came immediately after he pitched in Elko’s win over Boulder City in the first half of the doubleheader.
He finished with a 7-1 record with a 3.41 earned run average in 2015, tossing 60 strikeouts and walking 36 batters.
His ERA never rose above 4.14 during any of his three seasons of varsity baseball.
During his junior season, Conklin raked with a .479 batting average – which was second best on the team. He tied for the team high with one home run, leading the team with 30 RBIs. He also finished tied for second on Elko’s roster with two triples.
In his 2015 MVP campaign, Conklin batted .333, leading the Indians with 16 doubles. He duplicated his junior year with two triples, tying for second on the squad. His two home runs were also tied for second best. He finished third on the team in RBIs, driving in 30 runs.
GALLERY: Jacob Conklin