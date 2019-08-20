CARLIN — The Carlin volleyball team will hit the floor with a new coach, a new group and a new desire to succeed.
The Lady Railroaders have not qualified for the postseason since 2013, but first-year head coach Allison Coppinger and a massive group of youngsters hope to swing the direction of the program toward the winning side for years to come.
“I have eight freshmen, three seniors, two juniors and four sophomores,” Coppinger said. “It’s a big learning curve for freshmen in the early going, but they are so unique. I hope we can keep building them up and growing the program for years.”
Carlin has not won a Division 1A Northern-East match since 2014, but the Lady Railroaders return some experienced leaders and a few of their best players from last season.
Returning
Now-junior Akilah Leach earned a 2nd-Team All-League selection last year as a sophomore.
In 2019, Coppinger plans to use Leach as her outside hitter.
Senior Lachelle Doxey will also be one of Carlin’s front-row hitters, whacking shots from the opposite side.
During her junior season, she earned an honorable mentions for the league awards.
Coppinger said she wants to run her offense with only one setter in the rotation, leaving three hitters in the front row and two in the back.
She has delegated setting duties to sophomore Garren Graves, while her third hitter in the front row will be sophomore Miranda Rainville — who will operate from the middle of the floor.
As for hitters in the back, Coppinger will look for contributions from senior Maria Flores and sophomore Addie Comstock.
Other than the freshmen, Coppinger has experience with all the girls in the program — serving as the junior varsity coach last year.
“This is the most dedicated group I’ve had. They are motivated to perform and succeed,” she said. “They show up early, they leave late and they go to all the practices.”
Along with Leach, Doxey, Graves, Rainville, Flores and Comstock — Carlin has brought back every potential returner from last season.
Carlin also welcomes back senior Macquinzi Marlar, junior Jayden Ginter and sophomore Paige Welch.
Newcomers
Nearly half of the roster is brand new.
Coppinger’s class of freshmen account for eight of the Lady Railroaders’ 17 girls in the program.
The youngsters include Ayrica Baysinger, Ally Evenson, cousins Sonia and Lena Gomez, Krista Housley, Allie Landrith, Addison Melendez and Aliyah Stucki.
Losses
After earning an honorable mention last season, Shania Lenoir graduated.
Carlin also graduated McKenna Brush, Cierra Walter, Jaira Bencomo and Lorianne Rakestraw.
Strengths
“The girls have strong communication, they see what’s happening on the court and they can adapt,” Coppinger said.
Weakness
“Right now, we have to improve our hitting. We have some girls who can hit the ball hard when they attack, but we need to build their confidence so they are attacking all the time,” said Coppinger.
Schedule
The Lady Railroaders will open the season at 4 p.m. Friday, in Round Mountain, and play in the Battle Mountain Tournament over the Labor Day weekend.
The team’s first home match will be a conference affair, squaring off with Wells at 4 p.m. Sept. 13, in Carlin.
