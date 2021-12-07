Corkill 2nd, Eldridge 9th at midway point of WNFR

LAS VEGAS — Midway through the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, Nevada’s cowboys were still alive for world championships — one in a better seat than the other.

Jade Corkill

Fallon’s Jade Corkill — already a three-time world champion heeler (2012-2014) — has gold buckle No. 4 well within reach.

Through Round 5 of the WNFR, Corkill ranked second in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association heeling standings with $163,678.27 in earnings — trailing only the $198,144.28 of Junior Nogueira.

At the midway point of the rodeo, Corkill and partner Clay Smith were second in the average with a five-steer total of 32.70 seconds.

Smith and Corkill placed on their first three steers (fifth tie, 4.9; third, 4.3; and second, 4.3) and made another clean run on their fourth — placing seventh and one out of the money with a time of 5.0 seconds — but Smith broke their barrier on the fifth steer, resulting in a time of 14.2 seconds.

In total, they had each pocketed $43,108 in earnings since Thursday — plus another $10,000 each for qualifying for the WNFR.

Dakota Eldridge

Elko steer wrestler Dakota Eldridge, who entered the WFR in third place in the PRCA standings, had fallen to ninth place in the world standings with $116,603.72 in earnings on the year.

Eldridge placed in three of the first-five rounds — splitting fourth in Round 2 with a time of 3.7 seconds, won fourth in Round 3 with a 3.9 and took sixth in Round 5 with a 4-flat — but a long time of 11-flat in Round 1 on a steer that later took world leader Jacob Talley out of the average in Round 4 and a 7.2 in Round 4 have set him back in the average.

However, a number of broken barriers in Round 5 actually helped Eldridge’s cause in the average.

After Round 5, he was sixth in the average with a five-steer total of 29.5 seconds.

Through five rounds, Eldridge had won $24,819 — plus $10,000 for qualifying for the WNFR.

