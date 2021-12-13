Corkill finishes 3rd in heeling standings

LAS VEGAS — Of the two Nevada talents who qualified for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, one climbed a position over the 10-day event and the other dropped eight spots in a week and a half.

Fallon’s Jade Corkill — who entered the WNFR in fourth place in the heeling standings — rose a spot and took third in the year-end standings, while Elko’s Dakota Eldridge fell from third place in the world steer wrestling standings for 11th place for the 2021 season.

Jade Corkill

Corkill — a three-time world champion heeler (2012-2014) — fell just short in his bid for a fourth gold buckle of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

Partner Clay Smith — two-time world champion header (2018-2019) — and Corkill appeared well on their way to seriously contending for matching world championships through the midway points of the rodeo.

They split fifth in the first round with a time of 4.9 seconds for $5,661 apiece, took third in Round 2 with a time of 4.3 for $16,111 each, made another 4.3 run in Round 3 for second place worth $21,336 per man and stayed consistent with a non-paying, seventh-place time of 5-flat in Round 4.

However, Smith broke the barrier in Round 5 — finishing with a total time of 14.2 seconds — and missed the head shot in Round 6 for a no-time.

Things continued to go poorly in Round 7, as Corkill only caught one hind leg — a five-second penalty — for a total time of 9.6 seconds.

But, Smith and Corkill fought their way back in Round 8 — winning the team roping with a time of 3.7 seconds — stacking $26,997 apiece into their pockets.

The momentum was short-lived.

In Round 9, the duo likely saw world titles fly out the window as Smith missed for the second time.

On Saturday night — in the 10th and final round — Smith and Corkill turned in a silky, smooth run of 4.3 seconds and split third for a $13,716 check.

Despite two no-times, a barrier and a leg — they ranked sixth in the average and collected another $16,982 each for an eight-steer total of 50.3 seconds.

Corkill finished third in the PRCA heeling standings with $221,373.44 in earnings, while Smith ranked fourth in the year-end heading standings with the same amount of money won.

They matched their regular-season total for money won with $110,803 in winnings during the WNFR alone — which included $10,000 each for their qualification.

Dakota Eldridge

Dakota Eldridge placed on five of 10 steers during the WNFR but had issues with the steers he drew, the starts he got at the barrier, the throws he made and the one he didn’t make.

Eldridge entered the WNFR in third place of the PRCA steer wrestling standings but dropped eight spots all the way to 11th for the year.

His run of bad luck started in Round 1 on a tough steer that set up and nearly got away — finishing with a time of 11-fat — the animal later ultimately taking out Jacob Talley’s chance at a world title with a no-time.

In Round 2, Eldridge bounced back and tied for fourth place with a time of 3.7 seconds — his fastest run of the week — for $9,144.

He continued the trend with a 3.9-second run in Round 2 for fourth outright and an $11,321 night.

But, in Round 4, Eldridge’s hazer was late and never pushed the steer — stopping the clock in 7.2 seconds in a remarkable display of athleticism.

He took sixth place in Round 5 with a time of 4-flat and pocketed $4,354, but he wound up ninth in Round 6 with a time of 4.9.

Eldridge earned his largest check of the WNFR in Round 7 with a time of 3.8 seconds — tying for third place and knocking down $13,716 — and he split sixth place in Round 8 with a time of 4.1 seconds for $1,089.

In Round 9, Eldridge threw his steers in 3.7 seconds but broke the barrier for a 10-second penalty and did not get his steer down in Round 10 — missing the horns as the animal stopped.

The combination of the barrier and missing his last steer caused him to fall from fifth in the average to 11th with a nine-steer total of 56.3 seconds — the top-eight places earning average checks — also finishing 11th in the year-end standings with $131,408.50 in earnings.

At the WNFR, he made $49,625 ($10,000 of which was for qualifying).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.