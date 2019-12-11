Corkill — heeling for defending world champion header Clay Smith — roped a leg in the first round for a five-second penalty and a total time of 9.4 seconds.

However, the duo bounced back in a big way on the second steer — winning Round 2 — Smith and Corkill’s time of 4.4 seconds topping the field and earning $26,230.77 apiece.

The ebb and flow, up-and-down continued in Round 3 — Smith’s head loop splitting the horns for a no-time.

Don’t call it a comeback.

In Round 4, Smith and Corkill righted the ship with a solid run of 4.3 seconds — splitting fourth place for $8,884.61 each.

Same ol’, same ol’.

With a time of 4.4 seconds in Round 5, Smith and Corkill tied for second and third — knocking down another $18,192.31 apiece.

The consistent effort carried into Tuesday’s sixth round.

Smith and Corkill made their fastest run of the rodeo, stopping the clock in 4.2 seconds.

They ranked second in the round and opened their lead in the world standings.

Smith jumped to $234,550.68 in earnings for the season, stretching to a $69,791.19 advantage over second place.

Corkill — who started roping with Smith in June — also increased his lead.

With $192,676.39 in winnings, he led the heeling standings by a tick more than a round win pays ($26,230.77) at the WNFR prior to Wednesday’s seventh round — Corkill’s lead inching to $25,168.03.

After the sixth round, only one team had caught all-six steers — Smith and Corkill placing third in the average with a total time of 26.7 seconds on five runs.

With their current money won and given their current standings in the aggregate, Smith and Corkill are both projected to win their respective team roping world titles.

Dakota Eldridge

Elko’s Dakota Eldridge is expected to win seventh in the year-end steer wrestling standings.

Eldridge survived his second steer, the animal cutting off his horse “Rusty” and sprawling Eldridge wide on the catch — looking somewhat similar to the scenario that led to his torn ACL in July 2018 during the Cheyenne Frontier Days — finishing with a time of 7.1 seconds.

In Round 3 — a pen of steers that were supposed to run fast — Eldridge’s steer left slowly from the chute.

He broke the barrier for a 10-second penalty, finishing with a total time of 13.6 seconds — which would have won the round had it not been for the broken pigtail at the string.

Eldridge made a great run on a faster steer and down the pen in Round 4, splitting the sixth and final check of the night with a time of 4.4 seconds for $2,115.38.

During Round 5, he held the lead until the final run of the performance — Eldridge throwing his steer in four-flat — finishing second for $20,730.77.

Kyle Irwin had the draw of the night, winning the round with a time of 3.7 seconds.

In Round 6, Eldridge drew another tougher steer — the animal running hard and not giving him his head on the ground — posting a time of 4.9 seconds, out of the money.

Entering the seventh round on Wednesday night, Eldridge was seventh in the average with a total time of 37.6 seconds on six head.

He was also seventh in the world standings with $140,180.03 in winnings.

Trenten Montero

Wrangler NFR rookie Trenten Montero has made some noise in his first trip to the big show in the bareback riding.

He did not place with a score of 84 points in the first round, but he climbed to top of the leaderboard in Round 2.

Aboard Sankey Pro Rodeo’s & Phenom Genetics’ “Prairie Rose,” Montero spurred his way to 90.5 points on the firing, spinning bucker for the $26,230.77 check.

Montero continued his stellar riding in Round 3, placing second with a score of 89 points for $20,730.77.

He split the last check in Round 4, earning $5,500 for an 86.5-point performance.

Montero’s score fell to 83.5 points and out of the money in Round 5, and he made it through his biggest struggle of the rodeo in Round 6 — dropping to 76 points on Tuesday night.

He was seventh in the average entering Round 7, scoring 509.5 points on six rides.

Montero was projected to finish eighth in the bareback riding standings for the year, currently ranking ninth with $143,218.65 in earnings.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mitch Pollock

Another Winnemucca cowboy and a WNFR rookie has not had a pleasant start to his rodeo.

Saddle bronc rider Mitch Pollock made just one qualified ride after six rounds.

Pollock entered the WNFR in 11th place but has dropped to 15th.

He has either not marked out his horses or bucked off five times in six tries.

His lone score of 84 points was out of the money in Round 3.

For the season, he has earned $109,542.24.

Round 6 Winners

Bareback Riding

The top score of the bareback riding Tuesday night was a three-headed attack.

Caleb Bennett (Calgary Stampede’s “You See Me”), Tilden Hooper (Cervi Championship Rodeo’s “RODEOHOUSTON’S Ain’t No Angel") and Clayton Biglow (Pickett Pro Rodeo’s “Freckled Frog") each spurred to 88.5 points.

Steer Wrestling

Defending world champion and two-time gold buckle winner Tyler Waguespack put the heat on early and virtually wire-to-wire, his time of 3.8 seconds edging Scott Guenther’s 3.9-second run.

Team Roping

After an unfortunate-slipped leg on a great heel shot over the hips for a “pantyhose” heel loop in Round 5 for a total time of 10.7 seconds, the Minor brother struck in Round 6.

Riley Minor, on the front, spun a great steer — snappy head shot, textbook handle — and gave Brady Minor a perfect look at the feet.

He nailed the heel loop, keeping both feet in the rope — the clock stopping in 4.0 seconds.

Saddle Bronc

Mo Betta Rodeo bronc “Sue City Sue” carried the cowboy to the top spot for the second time of WNFR.

The bronc was busted by Zeke Thurston in Round 1 for a score of 88 points.

In the horse's second trip from the chute, WNFR rookie Dawson Hay made the horse pay — winning Round 6 with a score of 88.5 points.

Tie-Down Roping

Following a slow start to the rodeo, WNFR rookie Ty Harris has shown he can rope calves with anybody, anytime.

Harris followed up his Round 5 victory (7.4 seconds) with another win in Round 6, blowing through his calf in 7.1 seconds.

Barrel Racing

Amberleigh Moore also nailed down her second round win of the WNFR.

She narrowly claimed the victory in Round 3 with a time of 13.62 seconds, stepping up her game in Round 6 with a time of 13.55 seconds — the fastest run of the rodeo.

Bull Riding

After a second-place score in Round 1 and a pair of third-place finishes (Round 2, Round 4), Boudreaux Campbell spurred his way to the top spot in Round 6 — blasting Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s “Tequila Worm” for 92 points.

Follow Live

Cheer on the Nevada talents, favorite cowboys and cowgirls during the 2019 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo through Saturday, Dec. 14.

Coverage will air on CBS Sports Network, Channel 221 on DirecTV and Channel 158 on Dish Network, the pre-show kicking off at 6:30 p.m. nightly and the rodeo following at 7 p.m.

Follow the action online at 7 p.m. nightly at ProRodeoTv.com.

Keep up on the nightly results, live scores, video highlights and contestant profiles throughout the duration of the WFNR on the PRCA website at prorodeo.com and on the Wrangler Network at wranglernetwork.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.