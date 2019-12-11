Winnemucca's Trenten Montero wins Round 2 of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo with a score of 90.5 points on Sankey Pro Rodeo's & Phenom Genetics' "Prairie Rose" on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas.
Elko's Dakota Eldridge slides his fifth steer of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. He placed second on the run with a time of 4.0 seconds.
Eldridge survived his second steer, the animal cutting off his horse “Rusty” and sprawling Eldridge wide on the catch — looking somewhat similar to the scenario that led to his torn ACL in July 2018 during the Cheyenne Frontier Days — finishing with a time of 7.1 seconds.
In Round 3 — a pen of steers that were supposed to run fast — Eldridge’s steer left slowly from the chute.
He broke the barrier for a 10-second penalty, finishing with a total time of 13.6 seconds — which would have won the round had it not been for the broken pigtail at the string.
Eldridge made a great run on a faster steer and down the pen in Round 4, splitting the sixth and final check of the night with a time of 4.4 seconds for $2,115.38.
During Round 5, he held the lead until the final run of the performance — Eldridge throwing his steer in four-flat — finishing second for $20,730.77.
Kyle Irwin had the draw of the night, winning the round with a time of 3.7 seconds.
In Round 6, Eldridge drew another tougher steer — the animal running hard and not giving him his head on the ground — posting a time of 4.9 seconds, out of the money.
Entering the seventh round on Wednesday night, Eldridge was seventh in the average with a total time of 37.6 seconds on six head.
He was also seventh in the world standings with $140,180.03 in winnings.
Trenten Montero
Wrangler NFR rookie Trenten Montero has made some noise in his first trip to the big show in the bareback riding.
He did not place with a score of 84 points in the first round, but he climbed to top of the leaderboard in Round 2.
Aboard Sankey Pro Rodeo’s & Phenom Genetics’ “Prairie Rose,” Montero spurred his way to 90.5 points on the firing, spinning bucker for the $26,230.77 check.
Montero continued his stellar riding in Round 3, placing second with a score of 89 points for $20,730.77.
He split the last check in Round 4, earning $5,500 for an 86.5-point performance.
Montero’s score fell to 83.5 points and out of the money in Round 5, and he made it through his biggest struggle of the rodeo in Round 6 — dropping to 76 points on Tuesday night.
He was seventh in the average entering Round 7, scoring 509.5 points on six rides.
Montero was projected to finish eighth in the bareback riding standings for the year, currently ranking ninth with $143,218.65 in earnings.
Another Winnemucca cowboy and a WNFR rookie has not had a pleasant start to his rodeo.
Saddle bronc rider Mitch Pollock made just one qualified ride after six rounds.
Pollock entered the WNFR in 11th place but has dropped to 15th.
He has either not marked out his horses or bucked off five times in six tries.
His lone score of 84 points was out of the money in Round 3.
For the season, he has earned $109,542.24.
Round 6 Winners
Bareback Riding
The top score of the bareback riding Tuesday night was a three-headed attack.
Caleb Bennett (Calgary Stampede’s “You See Me”), Tilden Hooper (Cervi Championship Rodeo’s “RODEOHOUSTON’S Ain’t No Angel") and Clayton Biglow (Pickett Pro Rodeo’s “Freckled Frog") each spurred to 88.5 points.
Steer Wrestling
Defending world champion and two-time gold buckle winner Tyler Waguespack put the heat on early and virtually wire-to-wire, his time of 3.8 seconds edging Scott Guenther’s 3.9-second run.
Team Roping
After an unfortunate-slipped leg on a great heel shot over the hips for a “pantyhose” heel loop in Round 5 for a total time of 10.7 seconds, the Minor brother struck in Round 6.
Riley Minor, on the front, spun a great steer — snappy head shot, textbook handle — and gave Brady Minor a perfect look at the feet.
He nailed the heel loop, keeping both feet in the rope — the clock stopping in 4.0 seconds.
Saddle Bronc
Mo Betta Rodeo bronc “Sue City Sue” carried the cowboy to the top spot for the second time of WNFR.
The bronc was busted by Zeke Thurston in Round 1 for a score of 88 points.
In the horse's second trip from the chute, WNFR rookie Dawson Hay made the horse pay — winning Round 6 with a score of 88.5 points.
Tie-Down Roping
Following a slow start to the rodeo, WNFR rookie Ty Harris has shown he can rope calves with anybody, anytime.
Harris followed up his Round 5 victory (7.4 seconds) with another win in Round 6, blowing through his calf in 7.1 seconds.
Barrel Racing
Amberleigh Moore also nailed down her second round win of the WNFR.
She narrowly claimed the victory in Round 3 with a time of 13.62 seconds, stepping up her game in Round 6 with a time of 13.55 seconds — the fastest run of the rodeo.
Bull Riding
After a second-place score in Round 1 and a pair of third-place finishes (Round 2, Round 4), Boudreaux Campbell spurred his way to the top spot in Round 6 — blasting Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s “Tequila Worm” for 92 points.
Follow Live
Cheer on the Nevada talents, favorite cowboys and cowgirls during the 2019 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo through Saturday, Dec. 14.
Coverage will air on CBS Sports Network, Channel 221 on DirecTV and Channel 158 on Dish Network, the pre-show kicking off at 6:30 p.m. nightly and the rodeo following at 7 p.m.
Keep up on the nightly results, live scores, video highlights and contestant profiles throughout the duration of the WFNR on the PRCA website at prorodeo.com and on the Wrangler Network at wranglernetwork.com.
While Dakota Eldridge may be the only Elko County contestant at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, he's far from the only Nevada cowboy who will rock and roll under the bright lights of Las Vegas. He will be joined by Fallon team roper Jade Corkill — a three-time world champion and 10-time WNFR qualifier — and a pair of Winnemucca talents as saddle bronc rider Mitch Pollock and bareback rider Trenten Montero make their WNFR debuts.
ELKO — For the sixth time in a seven-year span, an Elko steer wrestler will compete against the top-15 in the world.
Clay Smith, right, throws his head loop for Fallon partner Jade Corkill during the sixth round of the team roping Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Smith and Corkill placed second in the round with a time of 4.2 seconds.
Fallon's Jade Corkill heels a steer for partner Clay Smith during the sixth round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Smith and Corkill placed second in the round with a time of 4.2 seconds and led the world standings entering Round 7.
Elko's Dakota Eldridge shapes his steer for a throw during the first round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. He won the round with a time of 3.6 seconds.
Elko's Dakota Eldridge slides down from his horse "Rusty" during the fifth round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Eldridge placed second with a time of 4.0 seconds. Clayton Hass hazes at left.
Winnemucca's Trenten Montero wins Round 2 of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo with a score of 90.5 points on Sankey Pro Rodeo's & Phenom Genetics' "Prairie Rose" on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas.
Winnemucca's Trenten Montero prepares to ride Northcott Macza's "Party Girl" on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, during the sixth round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeos, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. He scored 76 points on the bareback ride.
Caleb Bennett scores 88.5 points Tuesday on Calgary Stampede's "You See Me" during the sixth round of the bareback riding in the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas.
Tilden Hooper marks 88.5 points during the bareback riding on Cervi Championship Rodeo's "RODEOHOUSTON's Ain't No Angel" on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, during the sixth round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas.
Tyler Waguespack cranks the nose of his steer Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, during the sixth round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. He won the steer wrestling with a time of 3.8 seconds.
Riley Minor turns his head horse and a steer for his brother, Brady Minor, during the sixth round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Dec. 10, 2019, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. The Minors won the round in the team roping with a time of 4.0 seconds.
Brady Minor heels a steer for his brother, Riley Minor, during the sixth round of the team roping in the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. The Minors won the team roping with a time of 4.0 seconds.
Ty Harris dismounts his horse in the tie-down roping Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, during the sixth round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Harris won the round and tied his calf in 7.1 seconds.
Amberleigh Moore spurs her way out of the first barrel during the sixth round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Moore won the round with a time of 13.55 seconds. Her run was the fastest of the week as of Round 6, and she also won Round 2 with a time of 13.62 seconds.
Boudreaux Campbell works his free hand on "Priefert's Tequila Worm" of Pete Carr Pro Rodeo during the sixth round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. His round-winning score of 92.5 points matched the highest-marked ride of the week as of Round 6.
Winnemucca's Mitch Pollock scores 84 points on C5 Rodeo's "Bad Intentions" during the third round of the saddle bronc riding of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Las Vegas.
Elko's Dakota Eldridge slides his fifth steer of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. He placed second on the run with a time of 4.0 seconds.
Winnemucca's Trenten Montero charges the beck of Sankey Pro Rodeo's & Phenom Genetics' "Prairie Rose" during the second round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. He won the round with a score of 90.5 points.
Fallon's Jade Corkill heels a steer during the second of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Corkill and partner Clay Smith won Round 2 with a time of 4.4 seconds.