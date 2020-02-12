Corkill, Pollock, Shiozawa pile money in Forth Worth

Jade Corkill
Fallon’s Jade Corkill —
a three-time Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world champion heeler (2012-2014) — knocked down a little less than $17,000 in total, roping behind back-to-back world champion header Clay Smith, of Broken Bow, Oklahoma.
In the finals on Saturday night, Smith and Corkill bested all but one team of eight teams — placing second with a time of 5.1 seconds — each racking up $12,000 in round earnings.
Fallon's Jade Corkill heels a steer for partner Clay Smith during the 10th round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. On Saturday, Feb. 8, Corkill and Smith placed second on a 5.1-second run during the championship round of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, at Dickies Arena, in Fort Worth, Texas. They won $12,000 on the run and racked up $16,960 apiece on five steers.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo went to a tournament-style format for the first time in 124 years, setting the stage for a new atmosphere and way to qualify for the final round.
In order to advance beyond a bracket, contestants had to be one of the top-four money earners in their respective events — the top-two booking automatic bids into the semifinals and third and fourth earning wild-card nods.
Smith and Corkill drew up in Bracket 5 and kicked off the first round with a fourth-place time of 5.2 seconds for $880 each on Jan. 31, matching the paycheck on their next run with a time of 7.7 seconds in the second round on Feb. 1.
Advancing to the Wild Card Round, Smith and Corkill lit up the stopwatches on Feb. 5, winning the performance with their fastest run of the rodeo in 4.3 seconds for $1,200 per man.
They were one of two teams from the performance to advance to the first semifinal round.
On Feb. 6, Smith and Corkill used their heads and made a smooth run in a pen of hard-running steers.
With a time of 6.0, they stuffed another $2,000 into their jeans and ranked third in the round — the top-four finishers from each semifinal advancing to the top-eight final on Saturday night.
Altogether, Smith and Corkill each earned $16,960 on five runs in Fort Worth.
Corkill is currently second in the PRCA world heeling standings with $23,677.79 in winnings.
Smith is off to a good start in defense of his two-time and reigning heading world titles, currently No. 1 in the world standings with the same amount of earnings.
Mitch Pollock
Winnemucca saddle bronc rider Mitch Pollock ranked fourth in the final round, scoring 85.5 points for a check worth $2,000.
Winnemucca's Mitch Pollock spurs Pickett Pro Rodeo’s “Watch The Night" for 87.5 points during Round 9 of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. On Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, Pollock ranked fourth in the final round of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, at Dickies Arena, in Fort Worth, Texas. In total, Pollock knocked down $6,110 during the rodeo.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Pollock reached the championship via Bracket 2.
He took second in the first round with an 84.5-point ride for $1,350.
He won the second round with his highest-marked ride of the rodeo, spurring United Pro Rodeo’s “Awesome Sauce” for 88.5 points, earning $1,760.
In the second semifinal, Pollock booked his position in the final round with the fourth and last berth on a ride of 87 points for $2,000.
In total, Pollock — who earned his first WNFR back number in 2019 — won $6,110 in Fort Worth.
Currently, he is 22nd in the world standings with $7,597.17 in earnings for the 2020 season.
Matt Shiozawa
Matt Shiozawa — a former Nevada High School Rodeo talent — who now lives in Chubbock, Idaho, is no stranger to tying down calves or tying them fast.
The 11-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo tie-down roping qualifier opened his stint at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo with a pair of victories.
Matt Shiozawa bails off Jake Hannum's horse, Greta, during the ninth round of the 2018 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. In 10 days, he won $99,423.08 and finished fifth in the 2018 world standings of the tie-down roping.
Anthony Mori
Shiozawa, a two-time runner-up to the world championship and a WNFR average winner, competed in Bracket 6 and slammed down consecutive wins.
On Feb. 1, Shiozawa blitzed through his first calf in 7.3 seconds for a paycheck worth $1,760.
What did he do for an encore?
Consistent and slightly quicker.
Shiozawa tied his second calf in 7.2 seconds on Feb. 2, adding another $1,760 to his cause.
On Feb. 6, in the first semifinal, Shiozawa made his longest run of the rodeo but stopped the clock in 10.9 seconds — earning the fourth and final berth to the top-eight championship.
However, in a slightly-soft final round — won by Tyler Milligan with a time of 8.4 seconds — Shiozawa did not take advantage.
On Saturday, he knocked a start at the barrier and had a good draw but his loop “topped” the calf — the rope settling around the ears instead of the neck — for a no-time.
Through his first three runs, Shiozawa nailed down $4,520 and currently ranks 33rd in the world standings.
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 Winners — Dakota Eldridge.jpg
Elko's Dakota Eldridge (Steer Wrestling) 3.5 seconds
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 Winners — Clayton Biglow.jpg
Clayton Biglow (Bareback Riding) 93 points on Northcott Macza's "Stevie Knicks"
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 Winners — Kaleb Driggers.jpg
Kaleb Driggers (Team Roping) heading for partner Junior Nogueira in 4.1 seconds
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 Winners — Junior Nogueira.jpg
Junior Nogueira (Team Roping) heeling for partner Kaleb Driggers in 4.1 seconds
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 Winners — Brody Cress.jpg
Brody Cress (Saddle Bronc Riding) 91 points on The Cervi Brothers Rodeo's RODEOHOUSTON's "Womanizer"
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 Winners — Adam Gray.jpg
Adam Gray (Tie-Down Roping) 7.1 seconds — Split first place with Shane Hanchey
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 Winners — Shane Hanchey.jpg
Shane Hanchey (Tie-Down Roping) 7.1 seconds — Split first place with Adam Gray
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 Winners — Lisa Lockhart.jpg
Lisa Lockhart (Barrel Racing) 13.71 seconds
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 Winners — Jordan Hansen.jpg
Jordan Hansen (Bull Riding) 88.5 points on Four Star Rodeo's "Hell Hound"
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Nevada Cowboys — Dakota Eldridge 01.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Nevada Cowboys — Dakota Eldridge 02.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Nevada Cowboys — Dakota Eldridge 03.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Nevada Cowboys — Dakota Eldridge 04.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Nevada Cowboys — Dakota Eldridge 05.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Nevada Cowboys — Dakota Eldridge 06.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Nevada Cowboys — Dakota Eldridge 07.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Nevada Cowboys — Dakota Eldridge 08.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Nevada Cowboys — Dakota Eldridge 09.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Nevada Cowboys — Dakota Eldridge 10.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Nevada Cowboys — Dakota Eldridge 11.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Nevada Cowboys — Jade Corkill 01.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Nevada Cowboys — Jade Corkill 02.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Nevada Cowboys — Jade Corkill 03.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Nevada Cowboys — Jade Corkill 04.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Nevada Cowboys — Jade Corkill 05.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Nevada Cowboys — Jade Corkill 06.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Nevada Cowboys — Jade Corkill 07.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Nevada Cowboys — Jade Corkill 08.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Nevada Cowboys — Jade Corkill 09.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Nevada Cowboys — Jade Corkill 10.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Nevada Cowboys — Jade Corkill 11.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Nevada Cowboys — Mitch Pollock 01.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Nevada Cowboys — Mitch Pollock 02.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Nevada Cowboys — Mitch Pollock 03.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Nevada Cowboys — Mitch Pollock 04.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Nevada Cowboys — Mitch Pollock 05.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Nevada Cowboys — Mitch Pollock 06.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Nevada Cowboys — Mitch Pollock 07.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Nevada Cowboys — Trenten Montero 01.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Nevada Cowboys — Trenten Montero 02.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Nevada Cowboys — Trenten Montero 03.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Nevada Cowboys — Trenten Montero 04.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Nevada Cowboys — Trenten Montero 05.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Nevada Cowboys — Trenten Montero 06.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Nevada Cowboys — Trenten Montero 07.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Nevada Cowboys — Trenten Montero 08.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Nevada Cowboys — Trenten Montero 09.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Nevada Cowboys — Trenten Montero 10.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Nevada Cowboys — Trenten Montero 11.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Nevada Cowboys — Trenten Montero 12.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Grand Entry (1).jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Grand Entry (2).jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Grand Entry (3).jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Grand Entry (4).jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Grand Entry (5).jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Grand Entry (6).jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Grand Entry (7).jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Grand Entry (8).jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Grand Entry (9).jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Grand Entry (10).jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Grand Entry (11).jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Grand Entry (12).jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Grand Entry (13).jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Grand Entry (14).jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Grand Entry (15).jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Grand Entry (16).jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Grand Entry (17).jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Grand Entry (18).jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Grand Entry (19).jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Grand Entry (20).jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Grand Entry (21).jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Grand Entry (22).jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Grand Entry (23).jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Grand Entry (24).jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Grand Entry (25).jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Grand Entry (26).jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Grand Entry (27).jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Grand Entry (28).jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Grand Entry (29).jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Grand Entry (30).jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Grand Entry (31).jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Grand Entry (32).jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Grand Entry (33).jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Grand Entry (34).jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Grand Entry (35).jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Grand Entry (36).jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Grand Entry (37).jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Grand Entry (38).jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Grand Entry (39).jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Grand Entry (40).jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Grand Entry (41).jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Grand Entry (42).jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Grand Entry (43).jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Grand Entry (44).jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 10 — Grand Entry (45).jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Jake Brown 01.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Jake Brown 02.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Ty Erickson 01.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Ty Erickson 02.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Kaleb Driggers 02.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Kaleb Driggers 01.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Junior Nogueira 01.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Junior Nogueira 02.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Junior Nogueira 03.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Junior Nogueira 04.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Junior Nogueira 05.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Kaleb Driggers 03.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Kaleb Driggers 04.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Kaleb Driggers 05.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Junior Nogueira 06.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Junior Nogueira 07.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Kaleb Driggers 06.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Zeke Thurston 01.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Zeke Thurston 02.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Marty Yates 01.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Marty Yates 02.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Marty Yates 03.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Stevi Hillman 01.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Stevi Hillman 02.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Stevi Hillman 03.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Boudreaux Campbell 01.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Boudreaux Campbell 02.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Boudreaux Campbell 03.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Mitch Pollock 11.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Mitch Pollock 10.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Mitch Pollock 09.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Mitch Pollock 08.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Mitch Pollock 07.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Mitch Pollock 06.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Mitch Pollock 05.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Mitch Pollock 04.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Mitch Pollock 03.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Mitch Pollock 02.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Mitch Pollock 01.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Trenten Montero 01.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Trenten Montero 02.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Trenten Montero 03.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Trenten Montero 04.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Trenten Montero 05.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Trenten Montero 06.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Trenten Montero 07.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Trenten Montero 08.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Trenten Montero 09.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Dakota Eldridge 01.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Dakota Eldridge 02.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Dakota Eldridge 03.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Dakota Eldridge 04.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Dakota Eldridge 05.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Dakota Eldridge 06.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Clay Smith, Jade Corkill 01.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Clay Smith, Jade Corkill 02.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Clay Smith, Jade Corkill 03.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Clay Smith, Jade Corkill 04.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Clay Smith, Jade Corkill 05.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 9 — Clay Smith, Jade Corkill 06.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 8 — Clayton Biglow 01.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 8 — Clayton Biglow 02.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 8 — Will Lummus 01.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 8 — Will Lummus 02.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 8 — Kaleb Driggers, Junior Nogueira 01.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 8 — Kaleb Driggers, Junior Nogueira 02.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 8 — Junior Nogueira 01.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 8 — Kaleb Driggers 01.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 8 — Jake Watson 01.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 8 — Jake Watson 02.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 8 — Tie-Down Winners.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 8 — Cooper Martin 02.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 8 — Riley Pruitt 01.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 8 — Riley Pruitt 02.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 8 — Tyler Milligan 01.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 8 — Tyler Milligan 02.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 8 — Hailey Kinsel Lockwood 01.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 8 — Hailey Kinsel Lockwood 02.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 8 — Sage Kimzey 01.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 8 — Sage Kimzey 02.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 8 — Trenten Montero 01.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 8 — Trenten Montero 02.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 8 — Trenten Montero 03.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 8 — Trenten Montero 04.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 8 — Trenten Montero 05.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 8 — Trenten Montero 06.jpg
Dan Hubbell, Hubbell Rodeo Photos
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 8 — Dakota Eldridge 01.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 8 — Dakota Eldridge 02.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 8 — Dakota Eldridge 03.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 8 — Dakota Eldridge 04.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 8 — Dakota Eldridge 05.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 8 — Dakota Eldridge 06.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 8 — Dakota Eldridge 07.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 8 — Dakota Eldridge 08.jpg
Dan Hubbell, Hubbell Rodeo Photos
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 8 — Clay Smith, Jade Corkill 02.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 8 — Clay Smith, Jade Corkill 03.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 8 — Clay Smith, Jade Corkill 04.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 8 — Clay Smith, Jade Corkill 05.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 8 — Clay Smith, Jade Corkill 06.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 8 — Clay Smith, Jade Corkill 07.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 8 — Clay Smith, Jade Corkill 08.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 8 — Clay Smith, Jade Corkill 09.jpg
Dan Hubbell, Hubbell Rodeo Photos
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 8 — Mitch Pollock 01.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 8 — Mitch Pollock 02.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 8 — Mitch Pollock 03.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 8 — Mitch Pollock 04.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 8 — Mitch Pollock 05.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 8 — Mitch Pollock 06.jpg
Dan Hubbell, Hubbell Rodeo Photos
Zeke Thurston
Zeke Thurston spanks the spurs to Northcott Macza's "Get Smart" during the seventh round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Thurston set the Round 7 record with a score of 92.5 points.
Anthony Mori
Clayton Biglow
Clayton Biglow charges the neck with his feet aboard Rafter G Rodeo's "Ankle Biter" during the seventh round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Biglow won or split the round for the third straight night and tied the Round 7 record with a score of 91.5 points.
Anthony Mori
Wesley Thorp
Wesley Thorp heels a steer for partner Cody Snow on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, during the seventh round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Snow and Thorp tied for the Round 7 team roping record of the WNFR with a time of 3.6 seconds.
Anthony Mori
Cody Snow
Cody Snow, right, turns a steer for partner Wesley Thorp during the seventh round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Snow and Thorp matched the Round 7 record with a time of 3.6 seconds.
Anthony Mori
Dakota Eldridge
Elko's steer wrestler Dakota Eldridge dismounts his horse "Rusty" during Round 7 of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. He finished 11th in the round with a 4.9-second run.
Anthony Mori
Trenten Montero
Winnemucca's Trenten Montero spurs the neck of his bareback horse Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, during Round 7 of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. He placed 11th with an 81-point ride.
Anthony Mori
Jade Corkill
Jade Corkill looks over the hip of his steer Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, during the seventh round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Corkill and partner Clay Smith were 12th in the round with a time of 11.2 seconds.
Anthony Mori
Mitch Pollock
Winnemucca's Mitch Pollock marks his bronc out of the chute Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, during the seventh round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. The judges ruled his feet were not in contact with the neck when the horse landed on his first jump from the chute, and the missed call likely cost Pollock what would have been his first check of the rodeo.
Anthony Mori
Stetson Jorgensen
Stetson Jorgensen makes a throw during the seventh round of the steer wrestling of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. He won the round with a time of 3.4 seconds.
Anthony Mori
Tyler Milligan
Tyler Milligan dismounts the American Quarter Horse Association PRCA Tie-Down Horse of the Year —
Little Smart Leo "Big Time" — during the seventh round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Milligan won the round in the tie-down roping with a time of 7.5 seconds.
Anthony Mori
Hailey Kinsel Lockwood
Hailey Kinsel Lockwood, riding her horse "Sister," approaches the first barrel Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, during the seventh round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. She won the round with a time of 13.6 seconds.
Anthony Mori
Sage Kimzey
Sage Kimzey works his free hand and shifts to the inside of the spin on Cervi Championship Rodeo's "Smoke Wagon" during the seventh round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. He won the round with a score of 90 points.
Anthony Mori
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 7 — Clay Smith, Jade Corkill 01.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 7 — Clay Smith, Jade Corkill 02.pg.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 7 — Clay Smith, Jade Corkill 03.pg.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 7 — Clay Smith, Jade Corkill 04.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 7 — Clay Smith, Jade Corkill 05.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 7 — Clay Smith, Jade Corkill 06.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 7 — Clay Smith, Jade Corkill 07.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 7 — Clay Smith, Jade Corkill 08.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 7 — Clayton Biglow 01.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 7 — Clayton Biglow 02.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 7 — Cody Snow, Wesley Thorp 01.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 7 — Cody Snow, Wesley Thorp 02.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 7 — Cody Snow, Wesley Thorp 03.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 7 — Cody Snow, Wesley Thorp 04.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 7 — Cody Snow, Wesley Thorp 05.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 7 — Dakota Eldridge 01.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 7 — Dakota Eldridge 02.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 7 — Dakota Eldridge 03.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 7 — Dakota Eldridge 04.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 7 — Dakota Eldridge 05.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 7 — Dakota Eldridge 06.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 7 — Dakota Eldridge 07.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 7 — Dakota Eldridge 08.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 7 — Hailey Kinsel Lockwood 01.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 7 — Hailey Kinsel Lockwood 02.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 7 — Mitch Pollock 01.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 7 — Mitch Pollock 02.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 7 — Mitch Pollock 03.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 7 — Mitch Pollock 04.jpg