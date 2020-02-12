Corkill, Pollock, Shiozawa pile money in Forth Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — At the conclusion of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, a trio of Nevada cowboys struck and stuffed some money into their rope and gear bags.

Jade Corkill

Fallon’s Jade Corkill — a three-time Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world champion heeler (2012-2014) — knocked down a little less than $17,000 in total, roping behind back-to-back world champion header Clay Smith, of Broken Bow, Oklahoma.

In the finals on Saturday night, Smith and Corkill bested all but one team of eight teams — placing second with a time of 5.1 seconds — each racking up $12,000 in round earnings.

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo went to a tournament-style format for the first time in 124 years, setting the stage for a new atmosphere and way to qualify for the final round.

In order to advance beyond a bracket, contestants had to be one of the top-four money earners in their respective events — the top-two booking automatic bids into the semifinals and third and fourth earning wild-card nods.

Smith and Corkill drew up in Bracket 5 and kicked off the first round with a fourth-place time of 5.2 seconds for $880 each on Jan. 31, matching the paycheck on their next run with a time of 7.7 seconds in the second round on Feb. 1.

Advancing to the Wild Card Round, Smith and Corkill lit up the stopwatches on Feb. 5, winning the performance with their fastest run of the rodeo in 4.3 seconds for $1,200 per man.

They were one of two teams from the performance to advance to the first semifinal round.

On Feb. 6, Smith and Corkill used their heads and made a smooth run in a pen of hard-running steers.

With a time of 6.0, they stuffed another $2,000 into their jeans and ranked third in the round — the top-four finishers from each semifinal advancing to the top-eight final on Saturday night.

Altogether, Smith and Corkill each earned $16,960 on five runs in Fort Worth.

Corkill is currently second in the PRCA world heeling standings with $23,677.79 in winnings.

Smith is off to a good start in defense of his two-time and reigning heading world titles, currently No. 1 in the world standings with the same amount of earnings.

Mitch Pollock

Winnemucca saddle bronc rider Mitch Pollock ranked fourth in the final round, scoring 85.5 points for a check worth $2,000.

Pollock reached the championship via Bracket 2.

He took second in the first round with an 84.5-point ride for $1,350.

He won the second round with his highest-marked ride of the rodeo, spurring United Pro Rodeo’s “Awesome Sauce” for 88.5 points, earning $1,760.

In the second semifinal, Pollock booked his position in the final round with the fourth and last berth on a ride of 87 points for $2,000.

In total, Pollock — who earned his first WNFR back number in 2019 — won $6,110 in Fort Worth.

Currently, he is 22nd in the world standings with $7,597.17 in earnings for the 2020 season.

Matt Shiozawa

Matt Shiozawa — a former Nevada High School Rodeo talent — who now lives in Chubbock, Idaho, is no stranger to tying down calves or tying them fast.

The 11-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo tie-down roping qualifier opened his stint at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo with a pair of victories.

Shiozawa, a two-time runner-up to the world championship and a WNFR average winner, competed in Bracket 6 and slammed down consecutive wins.

On Feb. 1, Shiozawa blitzed through his first calf in 7.3 seconds for a paycheck worth $1,760.

What did he do for an encore?

Consistent and slightly quicker.

Shiozawa tied his second calf in 7.2 seconds on Feb. 2, adding another $1,760 to his cause.

On Feb. 6, in the first semifinal, Shiozawa made his longest run of the rodeo but stopped the clock in 10.9 seconds — earning the fourth and final berth to the top-eight championship.

However, in a slightly-soft final round — won by Tyler Milligan with a time of 8.4 seconds — Shiozawa did not take advantage.

On Saturday, he knocked a start at the barrier and had a good draw but his loop “topped” the calf — the rope settling around the ears instead of the neck — for a no-time.