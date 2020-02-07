Corkill, Shiozawa into Forth Worth finals

FORT WORTH, Texas — Prior to Friday’s second and last semifinal round of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, a pair of Nevada talents had already booked their spots into the final round.
Jade Corkill
In the team roping, Fallon’s Jade Corkill — a three-time Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world champion heeler (2012-2014) — knocked down a little less than $5,000 in the event, roping behind back-to-back world champion header Clay Smith, of Broken Bow, Oklahoma.
The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo went to a tournament-style format for the first time in 124 years, setting the stage for a new atmosphere and way to qualify for the final round.
In order to advance beyond a bracket, contestants had to be one of the top-four money earners in their respective events — the top-two booking automatic bids into the semifinals and third and fourth earning wild-card nods.
Smith and Corkill drew up in Bracket 5 and kicked off the first round with a fourth-place time of 5.2 seconds for $880 each on Jan. 31, matching the paycheck on their next run with a time of 7.7 seconds in the second round on Feb. 1.
Advancing to the Wild Card Round, Smith and Corkill lit up the stopwatches on Wednesday — winning the performance with their fastest run of the rodeo in 4.3 seconds for $1,200 per man.
They were one of two teams from the night to advance to the first semifinal round.
On Thursday, Smith and Corkill used their heads and made a smooth run in a pen of hard-running steers.
With a time of 6-flat, they stuffed another $2,000 into their jeans and ranked third in the round — the top-four finishers from each semifinal advancing to the top-eight final on Saturday night.
Altogether, Smith and Corkill had each earned $4,960 on four runs in Fort Worth prior to the championship round.
Matt Shiozawa
Matt Shiozawa — a former Nevada High School Rodeo talent — who now lives in Chubbock, Idaho, is no stranger to tying down calves or tying them fast.
The 11-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo tie-down roping qualifier opened his stint at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo with a pair of victories.
Shiozawa, a two-time runner-up to the world championship and a WNFR average winner, competed in Bracket 6 and slammed down consecutive wins.
On Feb. 1, Shiozawa blitzed through his first calf in 7.3 seconds for a paycheck worth $1,760.
What did he do for an encore?
Consistent and slightly quicker.
Shiozawa tied his second calf in 7.2 seconds on Feb. 2, adding another $1,760 to his cause.
On Thursday night in the first semifinal, Shiozawa made his longest run of the rodeo but stopped the clock in 10.9 seconds — earning the fourth and final berth to the top-eight championship.
On three runs, he nailed down $4,520.
Watch Live
The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Championship Finals will air live at 5:30 p.m. PST on Saturday on The Cowboy Channel, Channel 603 on DirecTV and Channel 232 on Dish Network.