Corkill, Shiozawa into Forth Worth finals

FORT WORTH, Texas — Prior to Friday’s second and last semifinal round of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, a pair of Nevada talents had already booked their spots into the final round.

Jade Corkill

In the team roping, Fallon’s Jade Corkill — a three-time Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world champion heeler (2012-2014) — knocked down a little less than $5,000 in the event, roping behind back-to-back world champion header Clay Smith, of Broken Bow, Oklahoma.

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo went to a tournament-style format for the first time in 124 years, setting the stage for a new atmosphere and way to qualify for the final round.

In order to advance beyond a bracket, contestants had to be one of the top-four money earners in their respective events — the top-two booking automatic bids into the semifinals and third and fourth earning wild-card nods.

Smith and Corkill drew up in Bracket 5 and kicked off the first round with a fourth-place time of 5.2 seconds for $880 each on Jan. 31, matching the paycheck on their next run with a time of 7.7 seconds in the second round on Feb. 1.