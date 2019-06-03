WEST WENDOVER — After haunting opposing basketball teams of the Division 2A North, West Wendover seniors did not get their fill.
Eric Correa and childhood friend Armando Gonzalez-Haro have elected to continue their relationship, both on and off the court, each signing to hoop for Yellowstone Christian College, in Billings, Montana.
Yellowstone, a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association, finished the 2018-2019 season with an 8-10 record.
Eric Correa
“I’m looking forward to the experience of playing at the next level and meeting new people,” Correa said. “It will be fun to play with Armando again. We have played with each other since the fourth grade. He’s like a brother to me.”
Former Yellowstone men’s basketball coach Brandon Rogers reached out to West Wendover head coach John Sharp last fall.
“The coach was telling my coach that he really liked me, so I got in contact with him and he said he would follow me throughout the year,” Correa said. “I made a visit to the school around the end of March. I liked how they made me feel wanted. When they showed they wanted me, I really didn’t even think about playing anywhere else.”
Rogers, who is now Yellowstone’s women’s head basketball coach, was replaced at the helm of the men’s program by Jamil Santiel about a month ago.
Correa played point guard for the Wolverines, leading West Wendover to a 21-5 overall record this season and a 15-1 mark in conference play of the 2A North, likely playing the same position for the Centurions.
As the No. 1 seed of the regional tournament, the Wolverines fell in a heartbreaker — losing 62-61 in overtime versus No. 5 North Tahoe in the regional semifinal.
Despite the surprise ending to the West Wendover’s phenomenal season, the league could not overlook Correa’s play, naming him the 2A North League MVP.
He was the most prolific scorer in the league — averaging 16.6 points per game — dropping a season-high 28 against Rowland Hall-St. Marks (Utah) on Dec. 8, 2018, booking another 26 points versus the Winged Lions on the same day, scoring 54 points in the two matchups.
Correa reached or eclipsed 20 points in nine ballgames and scored in double figures a remarkable 23 times in 25 tries.
He not only scored, he set up others to score as well — finishing second in the 2A North in assists — averaging 3.5 dimes per game, dishing seven on Nov. 29, 2018, against Calvary Chapel Christian during the Lake Mead Classic.
Correa finished with four assists or more in 12 contests.
He was not only a stud offensively, he was a nuisance for opposing offenses with his defense — finishing second in the league at 2.6 steals per contest — closing with seven swipes in each contest against Yerington, doing so on Jan. 12 and Feb. 9.
Correa posted three steals or more 12 times.
Some of his best all-around games of the year came against the Lions — going off for 23 points, seven steals, season-high six rebounds and two steals in the first meeting and notching a stat line of 16 points, seven thefts, season-high six rebounds and four assists in the second matchup.
Correa finished second in the 2A North with 163 field goals — shooting 163-for-310 — knocking down 53 percent (11th in the league) of his attempts from the floor.
He ranked third in the league with 61-made free throws, closing 10th in the league with 29 3s — hitting four 3s or more in three games, sinking three-plus triples five times.
While at Yellowstone, he plans to study business.
Armando Gonzalez-Haro
In his final season with the Wolverines, senior Gonzalez-Haro was a well-versed weapon, earning a 1st-Team All-North and 1st-Team All-State selection.
Gonzalez-Haro said he visited Yellowstone during spring break, a few days after Correa made his trip north.
“I liked the smaller school. It felt more like West Wendover, and I really liked the coaching staff,” he said. “They made me feel welcome. Our scholarship came with a dorm, so we will live together with the basketball team.”
Gonzalez-Haro was also in contact with Westminster College (Salt Lake City), Blue Mountain Community College (Pendleton, Oregon) and Gavilan College (Gilroy, California).
Since the hiring of Santiel, Gonzalez-Haro said he has called and texted the new coach a few times.
He ranked fourth in the 2A North in scoring at 12.4 points per game — dropping a season-high 20 on Feb. 9 against Yerington — reaching double figures 17 times in 25 contests.
A lion’s share of his points came courtesy of prolific shooting from distance – finishing second in the 2A North in both percentage and makes — splashing 57 triples in 131 attempts for 44 percent.
He tickled the twine six times from deep versus Boulder City on Nov. 30, 2018, drilling three or more shots from beyond the arc in nine games.
Gonzalez-Haro netted 119 field goals (fifth in the league) and shot 50 percent from the floor for the 12-best percentage in the 2A North.
Also a distributor, he tied for fifth in the league with 2.7 assists per contest — dishing a season-best seven on Feb. 8 versus Silver Stage — setting up teammates for buckets three times or more in 15 games.
On Dec. 11, 2018, he swiped a season-high seven steals against White Pine — averaging 1.7 thefts per game for the ninth-best total in the league — making three or more steals in seven ballgames.
He averaged 3.8 rebounds — 15th in the league — jerking down a season-best 11 boards against Rowland Hall-St. Marks, adding 15 points for his lone double-double of the season.
Gonzalez-Haro collected double-digit rebounds in two contests, the first occurrence coming on Dec. 1, 2018, against Sports Leadership and Management Academy, in Henderson.
He expects to play some point guard and some shooting guard at Yellowstone.
Like Correa, Gonzalez-Haro also plans to major in business.
“I don’t know what kind of business I want to get into. I’ll get my feet wet and see where it goes from there,” he said.
Congrats to Eric Correa and Armando Gonzalez-Haro on their MVP and 1st-Team All-State seasons with West Wendover and best wishes in their attempts to replicate the magic together at Yellowstone Christian College.
