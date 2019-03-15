WEST WENDOVER – West Wendover’s near-dream season came up short with an unexpected loss in the 2A North semifinal, but the Wolverines still had plenty to celebrate in 2019.
Senior point guard Eric Correa closed his career with a League MVP award, joined by two teammates – seniors Armando Gonzalez-Haro and Tommy Kelly – on the 1st-Team All-North selections.
Eric Correa
Correa was the most prolific scorer in the league – averaging 16.6 points per game – dropping a season-high 28 against Rowland Hall-St. Marks (Utah) on Dec. 8, 2018, booking another 26 points versus the Winged Lions on the same day – scoring 54 points in the two matchups.
He reached or eclipsed 20 points in nine ballgames and scored in double figures a remarkable 23 times in 25 tries.
He not only scored, he set up others to score as well – finishing second in the 2A North in assists – averaging 3.5 dimes per game, dishing seven on Nov. 29, 2018, against Calvary Chapel Christian during the Lake Mead Classic.
Correa finished with four assists or more in 12 contests.
He was not only a stud offensively, he was a nuisance for opposing offenses with his defense – finishing second in the league at 2.6 steals per contest – closing with seven swipes in each contest against Yerington, doing so on Jan. 12 and Feb. 9.
Correa posted three steals or more 12 times.
Some of his best all-around games of the year came against the Lions – going off for 23 points, seven steals, season-high six rebounds and two steals in the first meeting and notching a stat line of 16 points, seven thefts, season-high six rebounds and four assists in the second matchup.
Correa finished second in the 2A North with 163 field goals – shooting 163-for-310 – knocking down 53 percent (11th in the league) of his attempts from the floor.
He ranked third in the league with 61-made free throws, closing 10th in the league with 29 3s – hitting four 3s or more in three games, sinking three-plus triples five times.
Armando Gonzalez-Haro
In his final season with the Wolverines, senior Armando Gonzalez-Haro was a well-versed weapon.
He ranked fourth in the league in scoring at 12.4 points per game – dropping a season-high 20 on Feb. 9 against Yerington – reaching double figures 17 times in 25 contests.
A lion’s share of his points came courtesy of prolific shooting from distance – finishing second in the 2A North in both percentage and makes – splashing 57 triples in 131 attempts for 44 percent.
He tickled the twine six times from deep versus Boulder City on Nov. 30, 2018, drilling three or more shots from beyond the arc in nine games.
Gonzalez-Haro netted 119 field goals (fifth in the league) and shot 50 percent from the floor for the 12-best percentage in the 2A North.
Also a distributor, he tied for fifth in the league with 2.7 assists per contest – dishing a season-best seven on Feb. 8 versus Silver Stage – setting up teammates for buckets three times or more in 15 games.
On Dec. 11, 2018, he swiped a season-high seven steals against White Pine – averaging 1.7 thefts per game for the ninth-best total in the league – making three or more steals in seven ballgames.
He averaged 3.8 rebounds – 15th in the league – jerking down a season-best 11 boards against Rowland Hall-St. Marks, adding 15 points for his lone double-double of the season.
Gonzalez-Haro collected double-digit rebounds in two contests, the first occurrence coming on Dec. 1, 2018, against Sports Leadership and Management Academy, in Henderson.
Tommy Kelly
Senior Tommy Kelly gave West Wendover another multi-tool threat.
He sparked the Wolverines with defense, nobody in the 2A North making more steals.
Kelly averaged 3.3 swipes per game, making an absurd 10 steals on Jan. 15 against White Pine – adding 15 points for his only double-double of the season.
He snagged five steals or more in nine contests, coming away with three or more 15 times.
Many of the takeaways led to his 2.8 assists per game – tying for third in the league – dishing to teammates for scores six times in four ballgames, finishing with three-plus 15 times.
He also scored the basketball, finishing 11th in the league at 9.8 points per game.
Kelly dropped a season-high 21 points on North Tahoe on Jan. 25, booking double digits in 11 contests.
With 95 field goals, he ranked seventh in the league, his 55-percent clip from the floor finishing ninth.
He put in work at the charity stripe, knocking down 71 percent of his free throws – tying for third in the 2A North – his 35 makes at the line finishing 13th.
Kelly also took advantage of his tries from three – tying for fourth in the league at 40 percent – tying for 15th in makes on 21-of-53 from distance.
2nd-Team All-League
While West Wendover’s league MVP and two 1st-Team All-League selections have played their final games, the Wolverines will return junior Jesus Gonzalez – who earned a 2nd-Team All-North selection.
He did a lot of the dirty work for West Wendover, finishing 11 in the league at 4.6 rebounds per contest – posting two 12-board efforts – posting a double-double of 19 points, 12 rebounds, three steals and two assists versus Silver Stage on Jan. 11.
On Dec. 7, 2018, he made his first 12-rebound performance against GV Christian.
With 1.6 steals, he finished 11th in the 2A North – notching two six-swipe games against Battle Mountain on Dec. 14, 2018, and North Tahoe on Jan. 25.
He tallied three steals or more seven times.
At 8.2 points per game, he closed the season at 17th in the league in scoring.
His season high of 19 points came on Jan. 11 against Silver Stage, and he reached double figures in 12 ballgames.
With 1.3 assist per outing, he ranked 18th in the 2A North – dishing a season-high four on Jan. 15 versus White Pine.
Honorable Mention
Another player who will not return for the Wolverines is senior Luis Esparza, who closed the season with an honorable mention for the Division 2A awards.
He tied for the league high with three double-doubles.
Esparza tied for the team high with 5.3 rebounds per game – tying for sixth in the league – posting four double-digit efforts on the glass, led by a season-high 16 boards against Rowland Hall-St. Marks.
He denied shots, tying for seventh in the 2A North with .6 blocks per contest – swatting two attempts in three contests.
With 10 points per contest, he gave the Wolverines their third double-digit scorer and tied for ninth in the 2A North – booking a season-best 24 points against Calvary Chapel Christian – scoring in double figures in 11 games.
He also tied for ninth in the league with 1.7 steals per outing – nearly notching a triple-double against the Winged Lions on 16 points, 10 boards and a season-high seven swipes – closing with three steals or more five times.
With 1.1 assists per game, he tied for 20th in the 2A North.
Congratulations to League MVP Eric Correa, 1st-Team All-League selections Armando Gonzalez-Haro and Tommy Kelly and to all West Wendover basketball players who earned recognition following the 2A North season.
