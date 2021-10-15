Correa's time: Late HR helps Astros top Bosox in ALCS opener

Xander Bogaerts walked with one out and Rafael Devers singled. J.D. Martinez hit a grounder to Altuve for what should have been a routine play. But the ball grazed his glove and rolled between his legs to allow Martinez to reach and Bogaerts to score to put Boston up 2-1.

Hunter Renfroe then hit an RBI double to left field to extend it to 3-1 before Houston's two brightest stars came through late.

"Experience matters," Correa said.

Altuve and Correa, connecting again for a team trying to reach the World Series for the second time in three years. The Astros also won the championship in 2017, a crown tainted by the team's sign-stealing scandal.

Both teams leaned heavily on their bullpens after both Boston starter Chris Sale and Houston's Framber Valdez were chased in the third.

Ryne Stanek got the last out of the seventh for the win.

"We stay in the moment. You win, you turn the page, you prepare for tomorrow. You lose, you turn the page, you prepare for tomorrow," Cora said.

"We lost the first three games of the season to Baltimore, and we felt like Game 4 against Tampa was the season, to be honest with you. We've been living like this for a while, so we'll be ready for tomorrow," he said.