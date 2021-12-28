 Skip to main content
Cougars outlast Indians in double OT, 69-59

RIVERTON, Utah — For the first time of the season, the Elko boys basketball team wound up in the loss column.

On Tuesday, tipping off tournament play, the Indians dropped what head coach Chris Klekas called a hard-fought game by a final score of 69-59 in double overtime against Kearns — the No. 5 ranked Division 6A team in the state of Utah.

The Cougars earned the best of the early going — outscoring Elko 19-12 in the first quarter — but the Indians bounced back with a slight edge of 8-6 in the second period.

At the half, Kearns led by five at 25-20.

From the locker room for the second time, Elko posted its most impressive frame in the third — outscoring the Cougars 17-9.

Entering the fourth quarter, the Indians led by three at 37-34.

Down the stretch, the contest was a give-and-take affair — Elko scoring 12 points in what is generally the final period.

But, Kearns put up 15 points in the fourth, trailing late but hitting a clutch three that tied the game at 49-all at the end of regulation — the Cougars entering the game with an average output of 75 points.

In the first overtime, both teams struggled to find much of an offensive rhythm — each mounting five points — forcing another overtime.

In double OT, Klekas said Elko “didn’t make god plays down the stretch” and Kearns broke free offensively — dropping 15 points in the deciding frame — pulling away for a 69-59 victory.

“We did a great job offensively, and the kids did a really good job of making them work,” Klekas said. “I’m really proud of the kids. It was a great game to be a part of and one that will make us better.”

Kearns senior Amare Ames scored a game-high 22 points and buried four 3s — serving as one of four Cougars in double figures — joined in double digits with 11 points apiece from seniors Ivrson Lavizzo and Gott Daw and 10 points by senior Ryker Osborn.

Elko was led by 20 points from senior Michael Klekas, who hit two triples, and senior Dawson Dumas hammered four 3s en route to 17 points — senior Isaiah Dahl finishing as the third double-digit scorer for the Indians with 11 points.

Senior Andoni Fesenmaier closed with six points, and the scoring for Elko was capped with five points by senior Trae Still.

The offense for the Cougars was rounded out with five points by senior Pual Wanthi and four from junior May Kueny.

ELKO — 12 — 8 — 17 — 12 — 5 — 5 — 59 Total

KEARNS — 19 — 6 — 9 — 15 — 5 — 15 — 69 Total

Up Next

The Indians (8-1) will face either Judge Memorial or Herriman at 1:45 p.m. MST (12:45 p.m. PST) Wednesday.

