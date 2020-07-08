Cowboy Channel picks up Stampede

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO — For the first time, the Silver State Stampede can be viewed online, across an app and on TV.

The Cowboy Channel — Channel 232 on Dish Network and Channel 603 on DirecTV – which has a six-year contract with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, recently added the Stampede to its lineup.

During a Zoom call with the PRCA and Cowboy Channel President and General Manager Jeff Medders — who has called the action of the National Finals Rodeo for TV broadcasts 28 times — talks of the Stampede earning a broadcast chance took place.

“Due to COVID-19, (broadcasting rodeos) has been a challenge. We lost one great rodeo after another. With losing those destination rodeos, we reached out to that next tier,” Medders said. “Through the PRCA, we had a mega Zoom call and started asking places if they’d be interested (being on the Cowboy Channel). We told them that they would need an in-house feed with good internet. Elko was super excited about it, they were great about doing what they needed to do and they will get a lot of coverage through the Cowboy Channel — streaming live, broadcast on TV and across the Cowboy Channel Plus app.”