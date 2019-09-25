BOISE, Idaho — A week after becoming Elko’s No. 1 boy runner at the Caldwell (Idaho) Twilight Invitational, sophomore Isaiah Dahl slipped slightly to the Indians’ No. 2 at the Wood River Invite.
On Saturday, he regained his position as the top gun.
At Eagle Island State Park, in Boise, Idaho, a surface that was conducive for personal records — Dahl knocked his the best run of his career.
Of 204 runners in the boys varsity Division I A-L race, Dahl paced the Indians with a PR of 17:23.5 for 49th place — leading Elko’s 19th-place (465 points) finish of 29-scoring teams.
Senior Duncan Monroe dropped from No. 1 to No. 2 for Elko, setting a season record of 17:43.4 for 74th place.
The course continued to bang out personal records, nearly the rest of Indians’ roster notching PRs on each of their respective runs.
Junior Jimmy Murphy tabbed a PR in 18:08.5 for 103rd place, followed by a PR of 18:40.7 from fellow junior Noah Haase for 129th.
At 131st, sophomore Philip Neff’s personal record of 18:45 ranked fifth for Elko.
Closing out the roster, senior Caleb Marma also went for a PR in 20:25.8 for 180th — the 186th-place time of 20:56.2 setting a season record for sophomore Gavin Nicola.
Freshmen
In the freshman division, two of Elko’s ninth-grade boys ran solid races against a field of 280 athletes.
In fact, each of the times set by Tyler Fadenrecht and Joshua Maynard bested some of the varsity runs for the Indians — Fadenrecht’s 130-place finish in 20:12.6 ranking fifth overall for the boys program.
In 150th, Maynard’s personal-best time of 20:24.1 would have been the sixth-fastest clip of the Elko varsity’s top-seven runners.
Junior Varsity Boys
With 307 runners in the junior varsity race, Elko sophomore Connor Cooper neared a top-half finish with a personal-record time of 21:11.8.
Varsity Girls
Against 22-scoring teams, the Elko girls took 19th place in the varsity Division I A-L race with 484 points.
The Lady Indians were led by a huge margin from the run of junior Xandry de Arrieta.
She placed 46th out of 180 girls, posting a season-best time of 21:13.4.
Elko’s No. 2 runner, junior Loulou Neff, crossed in 23:19.8 for 113th place.
Sophomore and first-year runner Jersey Tsosie continued her development with a personal-record time of 23:41.1 for 125th.
Another season record was gained by junior Briana Cortez, who crossed 145th in 24:30.6.
Elko went back-to-back at 155th and 156th, senior Viviana Gavaldon tallying her fastest run of the year in 25:02.9 and senior Karissa Fadenrecht also setting a season record in 25:07.1.
The roster was capped by a 26:55.5 for 169th place by sophomore Kara Nicola.
JV Girls
Running in the junior varsity race, freshman Alysia Carr took 82nd place against 215 runners — her time of 24:51.7 good enough for fifth among the Lady Indians’ varsity roster.
Up Next
Elko will look for further improvement Thursday during the Dani Bates Invitational, at Canyon Springs Golf Course, in Twin Falls, Idaho.
