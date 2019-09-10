CALDWELL, Idaho — Making their second straight run during the late afternoon, early evening hours — the Elko boys and girls cross country programs found some definite leaders.
On Friday during the Caldwell (Idaho) Twilight Invitational, Elko sophomore Isaiah Dahl became the Indians No. 1 runner — junior Xandry De Arrieta doing what she has for the better part of three years, pacing the Lady Indians.
Varsity Boys
With a field of 132 athletes and 18 teams, Elko’s varsity boys ranked mid-pack in ninth place with 263 points.
While the team finished in the middle, Dahl surged to the front-fourth of the pack — setting a personal record in the process.
Dahl finished 32nd with a PR of 17:42.66.
He was followed closely by senior Duncan Monroe’s mark of 17:49.05 for 35th.
Junior Jimmy Murphy crossed third for the Indians and 66th overall with a time of 18:34.21.
Elko’s heavily-underclassmen roster is beginning to take shape, the Indians’ No. 4 through No. 7 runners all posting personal bests.
Sophomore Keian Lostra set a PR of 18:56.59 for 75th place, fellow sophomore Philip Neff notching a PR of his own in 18:56.82 for 77th.
In 81st, the 19:01.38 by junior Noah Haase was the fastest of his career
Freshman Tyler Fadenrecht also booked his PR with a time of 20:10.48 for 109th.
Elko’s roster was closed out with a time of 20:38.03 for 116th by sophomore Kevin Tanner.
Varsity Girls
De Arrieta has grown accustomed to leading Elko’s girls.
She gave the Lady Indians the highest-overall finish of any Elko athlete, placing 31st with a time of 22:05.92.
The Lady Indians ranked 10th of 15 scoring teams with 251 points.
Elko’s No. 2 has been a pleasant surprise, freshman Alysia Carr posting a new personal-record run of 24:02.56 for 58th place.
She was followed by junior Loulou Neff’s 24:05.42 for 60th place.
Sophomore Kara Nicola ranked 75th with a time of 24:47.92, senior Marrisa Valdez following in 24:51.30 for 76th.
Junior Briana Cortez ranked sixth for the Lady Indians with a time of 25:16.89 for 79th overall, and sophomore Jersey Tsosie rounded out Elko’s top-seven with a personal-best time of 25:17.97 for 80th place.
In 85th, senior Karissa Fadenrecht closed her run in 25:36.05 — fellow senior Viviana Gavaldon capping the roster with a 90th-place finish of 109 athletes with a time of 26:09.67.
Junior Varsity Boys
Of 10 teams in the JV boys race, Elko placed eighth with 225 points.
The team’s best finish of the 150-runner field was tallied by senior Caleb Marma, who ranked 41st with a personal-record time of 20:51.99.
Freshman Joshua Maynard also booked a PR and crossed in 61st with a time of 21:42.71, and junior Carlos Correa neared a top-half finish with a time of 22:14.04 for 79th place.
JV Girls
The only girl who ran for the Lady Indians in the JV girls division was freshman Chantal Cruz, who notched the best run of her young career with a time of 27:55.87 for 136th place of 201 athletes in the race.
Up Next
Elko will compete Friday during the Wood River Invite, at the Sagewillow Athletic Center, in Sun Valley, Idaho.
