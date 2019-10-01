ELKO — Of 15-scoring teams in the varsity boys division of the Dani Bates Invitational, just four beat the Elko Indians.
On Thursday, the Indians ranked fifth as a team with 159 points — led by a top-10 finish individually.
Against 114 runners, sophomore Isaiah Dahl rounded out the top-10 and set a career-best time of 17:21.9.
He was followed in 19th place by senior Duncan Monroe, who crossed the line in 17:56.9.
Elko’s No. 3 runner was junior Jimmy Murphy, who finished in 18:43.8 for 43rd place.
Sophomore Philip Neff posted a time of 18:50.4 for 48th place, junior Noah Haase crossing closely behind in 50th with a time of 18:53.1.
The roster was capped by the 20:08.4 and a personal record from freshman Tyler Fadenrecht, who ranked 87th in the race.
Varsity Girls
You have free articles remaining.
The Lady Indians placed outside the top half of the varsity girls team standings, Elko ranking sixth of nine programs with 163 points.
With 85 girls in the division, Elko was paced by a top-quarter finish from junior Xandry de Arrieta’s 20th-place run of 21:59.2.
In 35th, sophomore Jersey Tsosie continued her emergence and jumped to the Lady Indians’ No. 2 spot with a personal-record 23:16.7 for 35th place.
Junior Loulou Neff set a season record of 23:19.3 for 37th.
Elko went back-to-back in 62nd and 63rd; senior Karissa Fadenrecht’s season record of 24:58.4 followed by a 25:13.7 from freshman Alysia Carr.
Senior Viviana Gavaldon closed her run in 26:18.5 for 71st place, and junior Briana Cortez crossed in 31:20.5 for 83rd.
Up Next
Elko’s varsity runners will gear up at 4 p.m. Friday during the Reed Invitational, at Shadow Mountain Park, in Sparks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.