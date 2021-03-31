Dahl, Lusk take individual races in Winnemucca — Spring Creek team dominates team championships

WINNEMUCCA — Elko’s second home cross country meet — unbeknownst to many — was canceled and moved to Winnemucca.
On Tuesday, March 30, Lowry hosted the event — which served as a culmination of Spring Creek titles.
However, the individual races were split — an Elko runner taking the top spot in the boys race, a Spring Creek athlete winning the girls run.
Boys
Spring Creek won the boys division with 25 points, Elko taking second with 39 and Lowry finishing third with 72.
Individually, Elko junior Isaiah Dahl ran away from the field — finishing first with nearly a minute of breathing room.
He crossed the line in 16:49, Spring Creek sophomore Liam Hamilton taking second in 17:45.
Spring Creek senior Conner Gage ran third with a time of 18:21.56, narrowly fending off the fourth-place 18:21.76 by Elko senior Noah Hasse.
For the Spartans, sophomore Joel Herman rounded out the top-five with a time of 18:34, followed closely in sixth with an 18:37 from fellow sophomore Jake Bradford.
Lowry senior Jeremy Walker ran seventh in 18:43, and Elko junior Philip Neff took eighth with an 18:50.
Senior Garret Frisbie began a string of seven-consecutive Spartans with a ninth-place 18:53, sophomore Ben Claridge closing on his heels in 18:54 and capping the top-10.
With a 19:01, senior Harrison Walund took 11th place and senior teammate Jess Marin ranked 12th with a time of 19:04.
Junior Braden Fisher (19:06) and Joshua Lore (19:22) crossed 13th and 14th, respectively.
Freshman Nathan Thomas rounded out the top-15 with a time of 19:24, and Elko junior Gavin Nicola took 16th in 19:25.
Lowry junior Tyler Morrison went across in 19:36 for 17th, Elko junior Joshua Maynard taking 18th in 19:44.
For the Buckaroos, sophomore Ivan Roa Lara ran a 19:48 for 19th place, and Fallon sophomore Cameron Christy closed out the top-20 with a 20:17.
Elko freshman Braylon Baggett (20:20) and Luke Dahl (20:27) neared top-half finishes in the field of 40, finishing 21st and 22nd.
Girls
On the girls side, defending 3A state champion Kendra Lusk rolled to a comfortable victory of 34 seconds.
She finished with a time of 19:05, followed in second place by Lowry junior Jovie Kuskie’s 19:39.
There was a large gap, third place going to Spring Creek senior Grace Florence with a time of 21:07.
Sophomore Kiely Munson crossed fourth in 21:33, and senior Emma Campbell rounded out the top-five and capped a streak of three straight Lady Spartans with a time of 21:59.44.
Elko freshman Reese Hatch posted a sub-22 run of 21:59.73 for sixth place, seventh going to Spring Creek freshman Brianna Perchetti with a 22:02.
Lowry sophomore Ryleigh Raabe took eighth after a lengthy separation with a time of 24:04, Spring Creek senior Jaden Pool finishing ninth in 24:08.15.
Pool was followed closely with a time of 24:08.68 by sophomore teammate Brandi Manhire, who capped the top-10.
Fallon junior Zoey Brown finished 11th in 24:14.14, nosing just ahead of the 24:14.29 set by Elko senior Loulou Neff for 12th place.
In 13th, Fallon junior Savanna Regli crossed in 24:19 — 14th going to Elko freshman Tandi Ratliff’s 24:36.
Elko senior Briana Cortez capped the top-15 in 26:30.
Lowry sophomore Taylor Hawkins took 16th with a time of 27:45, and Elko junior Kara Nicola crossed 17th in 28-flat.
Spring Creek junior Jaleesa Woo wound up 18th and finished in 28:34, and Elko freshman Eliva Jimenez crossed 19th with a time of 28:46.
Elko senior Sydnee Rizo closed out the top-20 with a time of 29:13.
Spring Creek freshman Hailey Syme took 21st in 29:21, and sophomore teammate Brynae Hamby rounded out the field in 22nd with a time of 30:46.
Up Next
Spring Creek and Elko will conclude the season with a regional meet against the entire Division 3A North, the boys running at 12:15 p.m. and the girls race taking place at 1:05 p.m. April 10, at Shadow Mountain Park, in Reno.
