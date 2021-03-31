Dahl, Lusk take individual races in Winnemucca — Spring Creek team dominates team championships

WINNEMUCCA — Elko’s second home cross country meet — unbeknownst to many — was canceled and moved to Winnemucca.

On Tuesday, March 30, Lowry hosted the event — which served as a culmination of Spring Creek titles.

However, the individual races were split — an Elko runner taking the top spot in the boys race, a Spring Creek athlete winning the girls run.

Boys

Spring Creek won the boys division with 25 points, Elko taking second with 39 and Lowry finishing third with 72.

Individually, Elko junior Isaiah Dahl ran away from the field — finishing first with nearly a minute of breathing room.

He crossed the line in 16:49, Spring Creek sophomore Liam Hamilton taking second in 17:45.

Spring Creek senior Conner Gage ran third with a time of 18:21.56, narrowly fending off the fourth-place 18:21.76 by Elko senior Noah Hasse.

For the Spartans, sophomore Joel Herman rounded out the top-five with a time of 18:34, followed closely in sixth with an 18:37 from fellow sophomore Jake Bradford.

Lowry senior Jeremy Walker ran seventh in 18:43, and Elko junior Philip Neff took eighth with an 18:50.