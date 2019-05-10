ELKO – Things were looking up for the Elko softball team in their second elimination game Friday.
Following the Lady Indians’ wild 11-9 victory over Fallon on Friday morning, Elko was unable to hang on Friday afternoon – falling 9-6 and eliminated by Dayton.
Elko took a 2-0 lead in the home half of the third inning.
Junior Caresse Basaraba drew a two-out walk, and sophomore Lexi Schweer literally lifted the Lady Indians to the high side – sending an arching moonshot homer to left field.
For Schweer, it was her second bomb of the day.
The advantage remained with a three-up, three-down defensive effort in the top of the fourth – including consecutive strikeouts by junior pitcher Breanna Whitted to end the inning.
Following a leadoff single by sophomore Emery Lesbo in the bottom half, the next-three batters fell in order.
Dayton tied the ballgame in the top of the fifth.
Junior Amanda Woitas ripped a one-out double down the line in left field – the ball appearing to sail wide of third base.
She scored on the next at-bat with a single to left field by junior Marissa Hein, and an error behind the plate allowed Hein to take second, third and roll all the way home.
Senior Jacqueline Pete fielded a groundball for a 6-4 fielder’s choice to Schweer at second, and Whitted closed the frame with a strikeout.
In the home half, the Lady Indians regained a two-run lead.
Senior Kenzie Ratliff led off with a walk, runners placed on the corners with a grounder through the right side by freshman Jersey Tsosie.
Ratliff scored on a bunt by Basaraba – the play resulting in a massive collision at the plate – Elko awarded the run on defensive interference.
Tsosie crossed on a fielder’s choice, the action coming from a pickle – back and forth multiple times – Tsosie hitting the jets after a drop at third for a 4-2 lead.
Basaraba was gunned down at third after dodging half of Dayton’s team in the base path, the Lady Dust Devils tallying the second and third outs on groundballs to short.
Things went sideways for the Lady Indians and up for Dayton in the top of the sixth.
Senior Caleigh Onstott and junior Shaye Thompson went for one-out singles, the bases juiced by a grounder back to the mound – senior Gabrielle Dickenson beating the throw at first.
Onstott scored on a groundball to left by Woitas, and the game tied when a pop fly was dropped at short – Thompson crossing on the miscue.
Another error at third base allowed Dickenson to score and the momentum to mount.
Boom.
Senior Tamia Powell took advantage of the Elko misfortunes, unloading for a grand slam to left – instant changer.
Dayton took a 9-4 lead with a seven-run frame.
The Lady Indians also went deep fly, gaining a run back with a two-out solo crank to center by Whitted in the bottom half.
Ratliff followed with a line drive to right, but the courtesy runner was hoses at third after a base knock to center by Tsosie – Elko killing all progress and running into the third out.
In the bottom of the seventh, down to the final-three outs – Elko challenged but fell short.
Basaraba led off with a walk and advanced to third on a single by Schweer, but the Lady Dust Devils completed a huge double play on a lineout – placing the Lady Indians against their final out.
Lesbo came up with a big knock and drove in Basaraba, but Elko’s season came to a close with a groundout to third base.
The Lady Dust Devils will play Lowry at 9 a.m. Saturday for a trip to state and a berth in the regional championship to take on Fernley at 11:30 a.m. at Newton Field.
