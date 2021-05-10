Dayton dismantles Indians in sweep

ELKO — After falling 8-3 Wednesday, in Dayton, the Elko baseball team was dominated in every way possible in Saturday’s doubleheader.
Likely needing a sweep to keep their hopes of a first-round bye intact, the Indians did not come close — mounting just five hits and two runs total across both contests.
The Dust Devils swept Elko, winning Saturday’s twin bill by final scores of 12-0 and 12-2.
Game One of DH
In the first game, Elko’s lone hit came off the bat of senior Lincoln Ratliff — who legged out an infield single to shortstop in the bottom half of the third inning.
The Indians were bounced due to the 10-run rule, falling 12-0 in five frames.
Dayton went wo work early, junior Robbie Harrison tagging an RBI triple in the top of the first — scoring senior Caleb Sumsion — and an error in left field allowed Harrison to score for a 2-0 lead.
Junior Carter Shuck grounded out but scored senior Tyler Stolfich for a 3-0 advantage.
The Dust Devils snagged a 5-0 lead in the top of the second on a two-run base knock up the middle by Harrison — crossing senior Ethan Callan and Sumsion.
Harrison stayed hot, opening a 6-0 lead in the top of the fourth with a single to left — driving in senior Rudy Hindelang — and Stolfich doubled and scored Harrison for a 7-0 tally.
The game fully got away from Elko in the away half of the fifth.
Hindelang crossed senior Broc Strong with a base knock to third, and Sumsion roped a two-run double to left — bringing in sophomore Jacob Moore for a 10-0 landslide.
Callan streaked in on a wild pitch, and Harrison thumped a base knock to the left side and plated Sumsion for a 12-0 lead.
In the home half — needing three runs to extend the game — Elko placed two runners on base as junior Javier Cortes and sophomore Cai Alvarado each drew one-out walks.
However, Elko hit into a fielder’s choice and struck out to end the game.
Dayton claimed the series with a 12-2 victory in five frames due to the mercy rule.
Harrison played out of his mind, going 4-for-4 and driving in five runs — scoring twice — hitting a triple.
Sumsion also finished 4-for-4 and scored three runs, adding three RBIs and two doubles.
Stolfich closed 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
Hindelang was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and drove in another, and Moore went 1-for-3 with a run scored.
Callan scored twice without registering a hit, and junior Koen Stott scored once without a knock.
Ratliff was 1-for-3 for Elko, which hit just 1-for-18 at a team.
On the mound, Stolfich gave up just one hit of scoreless ball with six strikeouts and four walks over five innings.
Junior Nick Collie took the loss for the Indians, allowing five runs — three earned — on four hits with a strikeout and a walk in two innings.
In relief, senior David Heard gave up four runs on six hits in one frame.
Junior Kason Lesbo allowed three runs on four hits with a K and two free passes in two innings of work.
DAYTON — 320 25 — (12)(14)1
ELKO — 000 00 — 015
Game Two of DH
While anything was improvement above a one-hit effort, the second game did not go much better for the Indians.
Elko began the game with a nice one-two-three defensive effort in the top of the first — tallying a 5-3 groundout, a fly out to center and a 6-3 groundball.
Ratliff led off the home half with a double to the left-center gap, but the next-three batters were retired in order.
The Dust Devils hung up a big number on the board in the top of the second.
Senior Sean Kinney reached on a leadoff error at shortstop, and Shuck dropped a bunt and scored Kinney on a one-out fielder’s choice that did not record an out.
Moore scored Shuck with a line drive to center, and Stott and Sumsion each reached on an HBP and a walk.
With the bases loaded, Harrison scored Moore with a base knock to center for a 3-0 lead.
On the next AB, Stolfich singled to left field and brought home Stott and Sumsion — opening a 5-0 tally.
With two gone, Strong slapped a groundball to left field for an RBI single as Harrison crossed.
The frame closed with a strikeout by junior pitcher Sterling Ferguson.
Elko was retired in order in the home half, but the Indians returned the favor with a one-two-three effort in the top of the third.
In the bottom of the third, Elko placed two runners on base with one out — junior Spenser Jones reaching on an error at short and Ratliff sending a high-bouncing single in the hole between short and third.
He beat out the throw, and Alvarado — running as a courtesy to Jones — and Ratliff each took a base on a wild pitch and both scored on a passed ball.
Senior Manny Alvarado hit a two-out single to second, but the inning ended with a fly out.
Shuck opened a 7-2 lead in the top of the fourth with an RBI single that crossed Harrison, Stolfich scoring on an error at third base on a groundball by Callan for an 8-2 cushion.
With two gone, Shuck scored on a passed ball — the inning closing with an out at the plate as Ferguson tossed to Jones.
Dayton took a 10-2 lead in the top of the fifth on a single by Kinney that scored Stolfich.
A bases-loaded walk handed Kinney a run, and the scoring was capped by a wild pitch — giving Strong a free stroll home.
Sophomore Craig Slater hit a one-out single in the home half, but Dayton closed the contest with a lineout double play at second base.
The Dust Devils swept the series with a 12-2 win, outscoring the Indians 32-5 across three games.
Stolfich finished 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Harrison was 2-for-4 — batting 6-for-8 on the day — driving in a run and scoring twice.
Strong and Shuck each batted 1-for-2, Shuck scoring twice and driving in pair of runs — Strong closing with an RBI and a run scored.
Kinney was 1-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI, Moore going 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
Ratliff was 2-for-2 with a double and scored a run, while Manny Alvarado and Slater each hit 1-for-3.
Cai Alvarado scored the Indians’ other run from a courtesy-runner role.
Kinney earned the complete-game win, allowing two runs (none earned) on four hits with four strikeouts and no walks across five innings.
In the loss, Manny Alvarado gave up six runs (four earned) on four hits with two free passes in 1-2/3 frames.
Ferguson went 2-1/3 innings and allowed three runs — two earned — on three hits with a pair pf punchouts and no walks.
Senior Kaiden Cervantes allowed three runs on two hits with two walks and a K in one inning.
DAYTON — 060 33 — (12)(9)2
ELKO — 002 00 — 242
Up Next
The Indians (6-6 in league) will look to get back to a winning record against the Vaqueros (8-5 in league) at 1 p.m. Wednesday, in Fernley.