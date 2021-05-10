Dayton dismantles Indians in sweep

Senior Sean Kinney reached on a leadoff error at shortstop, and Shuck dropped a bunt and scored Kinney on a one-out fielder’s choice that did not record an out.

Moore scored Shuck with a line drive to center, and Stott and Sumsion each reached on an HBP and a walk.

With the bases loaded, Harrison scored Moore with a base knock to center for a 3-0 lead.

On the next AB, Stolfich singled to left field and brought home Stott and Sumsion — opening a 5-0 tally.

With two gone, Strong slapped a groundball to left field for an RBI single as Harrison crossed.

The frame closed with a strikeout by junior pitcher Sterling Ferguson.

Elko was retired in order in the home half, but the Indians returned the favor with a one-two-three effort in the top of the third.

In the bottom of the third, Elko placed two runners on base with one out — junior Spenser Jones reaching on an error at short and Ratliff sending a high-bouncing single in the hole between short and third.

He beat out the throw, and Alvarado — running as a courtesy to Jones — and Ratliff each took a base on a wild pitch and both scored on a passed ball.