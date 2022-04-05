Dayton dusts Spartans in two games

SPRING CREEK — While the games were competitive, the Spring Creek baseball team dropped its league-opening series — bookending the three-game set with losses to Dayton.

In the opener, the Spartans built a 4-0 lead but gave up five unanswered, forced extra innings with a run in the home half of the seventh but allowed six in the extra frame — falling 11-5 on Friday.

On Saturday, Spring Creek won the first half of the doubleheader — edging Dayton 4-3 — but lost the series with a 5-2 loss in the second half of the twin bill.

Game One

The Spartans grabbed a 2-0 lead with a mighty swing of the bat.

A single by sophomore Logan Lopez was followed with a two-run hammer over the fence in left-center field by senior Connor Clarke in the bottom of the first.

Spring Creek’s advantage doubled to 4-0 in the home half of the fourth.

Senior Garrison Bylund doubled to left and scored on an RBI single from senior Ian Russell, who scored on an error.

But, the Dust Devils bounced back and put up five straight — taking a 5-4 lead.

The Spartans nearly walked off in the bottom of the seventh.

Bylund scored on what turned out to be a double for Clarke — tying the game 5-5 — but the ball appeared it was going to leave the yard, one-hopping the fence instead.

At second with one out, Clarke was stranded by consecutive strikeouts.

In the eighth, Dayton exploded for six runs and held Spring Creek scoreless in the bottom half — coming from four down for an 11-5 victory.

Clarke finished 2-for-3 with a homer and a double, a team-high three RBI and a run.

Junior Riley Smith went 2-for-4 at the dish and scored once.

Russell closed 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run, Lopez also hit 1-for-3 and scored a run and Bylund closed out the hitting — going 1-for-4 with a double and a run.

Smith and Lopez each stole one base.

Spring Creek struggled to put the ball in play, striking out 10 times as a team.

Senior Kade Luzier took a no-decision, going five innings and giving up three runs on five hits with five walks and three strikeouts.

Sophomore Caleb Culp was handed the loss, allowing five runs on four hits and a walk without recording an out in the eighth inning.

In two innings of relief, junior Ayden Harp allowed two runs on three hits with two free passes.

Junior David Hutchison finished the game, giving up one run on one hit with two walks in a frame.

Game Two

After nearly walking off with a win in the series opener, the Spartans did exactly that in the second game of the series.

Dayton scored a run in the top of the first, Spring Creek hanging up two in the bottom half.

The Dust Devils plated their final two runs of the game in the away half of the third, the Spartans tying the game with a run of their own in the bottom half.

The next three innings — four in total — played out scoreless for both squads.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Spartans put up the run needed to end the game — walking off, literally.

With a full count and the bases juiced, sophomore PJ Zubiria drew a walk-off walk — Lopez trotting home from third for a 4-3 victory.

Offense was hard to come by in a pitching duel.

Senior Blake Taylor hit 1-for-2, Lopez went 1-for-3 and scored a game-high three runs — including the winner — and Clarke finished 1-for-3 with a run.

Harp made his lone hit count, closing 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI.

Without a hit, Zubiria drove in the winning run and Russell stole a base.

Bylund earned the complete-game win, giving up three runs — just two earned — on only four hits with nine Ks and two free passes.

Game Three

In the finale, the Spartans got off to a hot start — plating two runs in the bottom of the first.

But, Spring Creek was held scoreless for the remainder of the game — Dayton putting up a run in the second, two in the third, one in the third and another in the sixth.

The Dust Devils bookended the three-game set with wins, taking the series with a 5-2 victory.

Clarke hit 1-for-3 with an RBI, and both Harp and Zubiria went 1-for-3 — Harp tagging his hit for a double.

Smith and Lopez each scored a run and Russell notched an RBI without a hit.

Sophomore Slayde Jones took the loss on the hill, allowing five runs — three earned — on six hits with seven walks and five strikeouts across 6-2/3 innings.

From the pen, Hutchison notched an out in his only batter faced.

Up Next

The Spartans (7-7 overall, 1-2 in league) will face the Indians (3-10 overall, 1-2 in league prior to Tuesday) at 3 p.m. Friday, April 15, at Upper Kump Field — finishing off the three-game series with a twin bill at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16.

