RENO — A young gun on the front side and a horse trainer on the back end kicked off the week with one of the most prestigious victories the sport of team roping has to offer.
Jr. Dees, a 21-year-old header from Aurora, South Dakota, and 26-year-old heeler Lane Siggins, of Coolidge, Arizona, have a lot of loot to spend following their monumental win during the most anticipated Monday of the team roping year.
Dees and Siggins knocked down $120,000 — capturing the title of the Bob Feist Invitational — earning $60,000 each.
The team roped six steers in 44.62 seconds.
Entering the top-15 short round, Dees and Siggins were in first place with a five-steer time of 37.36.
The last team to rope, they needed to be 8.47 seconds on their final run — easy money.
Dees gave the steer a comfortable score at the barrier, ran up and stuck his loop around the horns and gave Siggins a solid handle around the corner.
The heel shot was sharp, the ropes came tight and the horses faced up for a time of 7.26 seconds.
Horses of the Year
Growing up and making a living with his family as horse trainers, Siggins' grey heel horse, Shooter, was fittingly named the Heel Horse of the Year for the BFI.
Riley Minor's head horse, Bob, was named the BFI Head Horse of the Year, giving Minor the distinct honor for the fourth time and the second time aboard Bob (2016, 2019).
Clint Harry
Nixon native Clint Harry qualified for the short-go in the 15th and final position, heeling for partner B.J. Campbell, of Aguila, Arizona.
Roping their first-five steers in 45.55 seconds, Campbell and Harry shortened things up on their sixth run.
Stopping the clock in 7.15 seconds, Campbell and Harry climbed from 15th to ninth in the average — splitting $10,000 — winning $5,000 apiece with a six-head time of 52.7 seconds.
Jade Corkill
Fallon’s Jade Corkill — the three-time consecutive PRCA world champion heeler (2012-2014) — started the BFI off with a bang.
Teaming up with 2018 PRCA world champion header Clay Smith, of Broken Bow, Oklahoma, for the summer run — Smith and Corkill won the first round of the BFI with a 6.62-second run.
Their first steer of the day was the highlight — earning $4,000 each for the run — things quickly turning downhill with a no-time in the second round.
BFI Week Schedule
BFI Week will continue Tuesday with an old roping under a new name and a new format. Formerly known as the Reno Rodeo Invitational — later changed to the “One Day, One Million” Reno Rodeo Invitational — the event is now the No. 11-1/2 Wrangler National Patriot, capped at a No. 6 roper.
The old format consisted of a No. 11 roping.
The cost to enter is $2,000 per roper — with an 80-percent-guaranteed payback — the entries limited to the first-150 teams.
It is a four-head average, progressive after two steers.
