LAS VEGAS – With big money up for grabs at the Wrangler Nationals Finals Rodeo, any of the top-15 contestants in every event of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings still have chances for gold buckles.
Minden bareback rider Wyatt Denny is a perfect example.
In his third-consecutive appearance at the WNFR, Denny started Round 1 with a bang – a strong mark-out, a classic spur ride and aboard a gifted dancing partner.
On Pickett Pro Rodeo’s “Night Crawler,” Denny didn’t just crawl to the top of the leaderboard – he jumped Thursday night at Thomas & Mack Center.
With a score of 87 points, he won the first round and stuffed $26,230.77 into the pockets of his jeans.
“I’ve never ridden that horse before. I didn’t even know him,” Denny said. “When I looked at the draw, I never everyone’s horses except mine but it all worked out.”
Denny knocked down his third qualification to the WNFR in 15th place, but a broken neck suffered by JR Vezain bumped Denny up to the 14th – leaving the door open for three-time world champion (2003, 2005, 2006) Will Lowe to take the final spot.
With Thursday’s win in Round 1, Denny catapulted four spots to 10th in the world standings with $113,726.63 in earnings.
Entering Round 2 on Friday night, he drew the horse “Painted Brush” of J Bar J Rodeo.
“I haven’t been on that horse either, but he should be a lot like the one I rode in the first round. They come from the same bloodlines,” he said. “Cullen Pickett is the son-in-law of Sparky Dreesen, who owns J Bar J.”
Rusty
Elko steer wrestler Dakota Eldridge knocked down five-consecutive qualifications to the WNFR from 2013 through 2017, two WNFR average titles (2015, 2017) in a three-year span and a runner-up finish to the world title in 2015.
A devastating knee injury in July at the Cheyenne Frontier Days cost him the chance for making six straight trips to Las Vegas.
The setback required reconstructive surgery – ending Eldridge’s season early – although he still finished 24th in the world standings with $52,951.91 in earnings, despite missing the final three months of the season.
While Eldridge’s misfortune cost him a trip to the WNFR, his 19-year sorrel gelding “Rusty” still performed in Round 1.
Eldridge loaned the tried-and-proven mount to fellow steer wrestlers Blake Knowles, of Heppner, Oregon, and Bridger Chambers, of Stevensville, Montana.
Each cowboy found immediate dividends.
Knowles placed second Thursday with a time of 3.8 seconds – earning a check for $20,730.77 – Chambers splitting third and fourth with a time of four-seconds flat for $13,326.92.
In the world standings, Knowles currently ranks fourth with $106,188.49 and Chambers follows him in fifth at $104,505.27.
Matt Shiozawa
Chubbock, Idaho’s Matt Shiozawa is no stranger to success in the rodeo arena or at the WNFR.
The tie-down roper with Nevada ties is making his 11th trip at the Thomas & Mack.
The former WNFR average winner and two-time runner-up for a world championship split sixth place for the final checks of the first round Thursday night, posting a time of 8.5 seconds.
He roped the calf with a quick, sharp loop out of the box, but he didn’t get quite enough pull from his horse – the animal moving to the left as he tried to flank.
The slight hiccup cost him a chance to win the round, but he began his 10-round journey with a check for $2,115.38.
More importantly, he did not miss, break a barrier or take a no-time and is alive and well in the average race – always posing the threat of doing damage in the upcoming rounds.
After Round 1, Shiozawa ranked 12th in the world standings with a total of $96,268.76.
Follow live
Keep track of the action as the cowboys and cowgirls (barrel racing) battle it out during the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, broadcast through Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. nightly on CBS Sports Network – Channel 158 on Dish Network and Channel 221 on DirecTV.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.