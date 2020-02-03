Depleted Indians beat Sparks, Fernley

In the second half, the action was nearly even — the Indians gaining four points on the Railroaders — Elko outscoring Sparks 13-6 in the third quarter, the Railroaders finishing the game with a 15-12 advantage in the fourth.

By a final score of 63-42, the Indians improved to 18-2 overall and 12-0 in league play.

Junior Calvin Burden had a ballgame for the Indians, leading a quartet of players in double digits with a career-high 14 points.

Junior Brig Johnson followed with his career high of 12 points, junior Isaiah Dahl finished with 11 points — scoring six in the fourth quarter — and senior EJ Alvarez hit two 3s and dropped 10 points.

With two 3s of his own, junior Jake Zeller neared double figures with eight points.

Before his injury, Klekas scored six points.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The scoring for Elko was rounded off by two points from senior Cameron Christensen.

For the Railroaders, junior Trezelle Patterson scored a game-high 15 points.

Sophomore Carlos Mares finished with eight points, and junior Yahir Villalobos added seven points.