SPRING CREEK – Despite records and stats, the Spring Creek softball team is in for a mighty challenge.
The Lady Spartans (4-8 in league) will open a two-game series at 2 p.m. Friday against 3A North No. 4 Fallon.
Although the Lady Greenwave’s record currently stands at 6-3 in league play – Fallon’s losses have come against the top-two teams in the league.
Fallon opened league play and was swept by Fernley (13-0 in league) by scores of 10-1 and 15-2.
The Lady Greenwave’s third loss in league came against Elko – the Lady Indians closing a 25-game losing streak to Fallon with a 13-9 win in the series finale – Fallon coming from behind with home-run power for an 11-8 victory in the opener.
Spring Creek is currently coming off a rough offensive performance in a three-game losing streak.
In a make-up ballgame at Fernley, the Lady Spartans were held without a hit in a 17-2 loss in four innings.
Traveling to Dayton (5-5 in league), the Lady Spartans scored just two runs in the series – falling 5-2 in the opener and shut out 12-0 in the finale.
Spring Creek tallied three hits in the first game of the series and went hitless in the finale, the Lady Spartans closing the three-game road trip with a grand total of three hits.
As a team, the Lady Spartans are batting .293, actually leading Fallon’s average of .278.
Spring Creek holds a sizable advantage of .437 to .344 in on-base percentage, and each squad has drilled eight home runs.
The battle of the bases has been no-contest, Spring Creek aggressively swiping 52 bases to Fallon’s 16 steals.
However, the Lady Greenwave hold a sizable advantage in a few key areas – fielding percentage and earned-run average.
Fallon is fielding the ball at .866, Spring Creek trailing by a wide margin at .712.
The Lady Wave’s pitchers have combined for a 5.75 ERA, the Lady Spartans’ staff posting a collective 7.24 ERA.
Numbers and analytics can give a sense of direction and point and strengths and weaknesses, but be fully aware those things do not beat a team like Fallon.
The Lady Greenwave don’t beat themselves, and they must be beaten on the field – not through a spreadsheet or MaxPreps.
The defending state champ, although not the squad of past years, is capable, dangerous and hungry.
A lot can be said for experience, tradition and the confidence of playing for a storied program – expecting to win.
The Lady Spartans must execute pitches, play clean defense, wake up the bats from their recent slumber, put the ball in play offensively and take the fight to Fallon.
In a fight, throw the first punch and keep the hammer down.
Team leaders – Fallon
Batting average – sophomore Mackenzie Fish .562
RBIs – sophomore Savana Manha 21
Doubles – Manha 5
Triples – juniors Aspen Mori and Makenzee Moretto 1 each
Home runs – Manha 5
Wins – Sophomore Gaby Winkler 3
ERA – Winkler 3.00
Strikeouts – junior Ashley Agaman 27
Team leaders – Spring Creek
Batting average – sophomore Jaycee Freyensee .475
RBIs – Freyensee 14
Doubles – Freyensee 5
Triples – freshman Janeigha Stutesman and senior Allie Thompson 2 each
Home runs – Freyensee 5
Wins – junior Shawnee Walters-Haas 4
ERA – junior Patience Swafford 4.20
Strikeouts – Walters-Haas 49
Game Time
The Lady Spartans will open a two-game series against defending state champion Fallon at 2 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.