Diggers bury Spartans by nearly triple

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — For the Spring Creek boys basketball team, its second game of the East Idaho Holiday Shootout was similar to its first.

After a 34-point loss to Skyline in their tourney opener, the Spartans fell by 38 points in a 59-21 loss Wednesday against Sugar-Salem.

Things started slowly for Spring Creek — scoring four points in the first quarter — but picked up a bit in the second period with its frame high of 12 points.

Sugar-Salem led by nine at the break with the score at 25-16.

But, the Diggers absolutely owned the second half — outscoring Spring Creek 34-5 in the third and fourth quarters combined — the Spartans mounting just one point in the third and four in the fourth.

The Spartans struggled mightily to put the ball in the bucket, shooting just 19% from the floor — going 6-for-31 on 12% from three (2-for-17) and 29% from two (4-of-14).

Spring Creek did not post a player in double figures, led by eight point from junior Landon Albisu — who added three rebounds.

Senior Christian Schmidt mounted five points and a board, and junior Maddox Moye finished with four points, two rebounds and a pair of steals.

Closing out the offense, junior Klayten Piippo and senior Jacob Marizza tallied two points apiece — each tying for the team high with four boards and Piippo recording a takeaway.

Without scoring, junior David Hutchison snagged three boards and sophomore Michael Dorame grabbed two rebounds.

Senior Josh Billat and junior Blaze Howard each notched a rebound.

Up Next

The Spartans (2-7) will close out the East Idaho Holiday Shootout with a game against Idaho Falls (1-6) at noon MST (11 a.m. PST) on Thursday.

