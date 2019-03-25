FALLON – Last season, Spring Creek’s Kylee Dimick tied the school record in the long jump.
Now, she is the sole owner of the new precedent.
At the 47th annual Fallon Elks Invitational, Dimick – previously tied for the school record at 5-feet-5-inches – climbed the imaginary ladder another inch.
With a leap of 5-feet-6-inches, she won the event and stamped her name into school lore – leading a Lady Spartans effort that ranked second in the overall team standings with 123 points.
Elko senior Madi Nelson placed third in the event with a height of 4-feet-6-inches.
The Lady Indians finished seventh in the team standings with 46-1/2 points.
Several of Spring Creek’s girls won their individual events.
Along with their record jumper, the Lady Spartans won both of the hurdling events.
Freshman Payge Walz set a personal record with a time of 16.18 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles – sophomore Lydia Binger taking third with a time of 17.68.
Binger won the 300 hurdles with a time of 49.61 seconds, Walz crossing second in 51.56.
Senior Rylie Lusk took the 3200-meter title with a two-mile time of 12:08.47.
In the sprints, senior Jessica Dorohov ran well – placing second in both the 100 and 200 meters – finishing the 100 in 13.16 seconds and closing the 200 with a time of 27.41 seconds.
Walz followed in third in the 100 meters with a time of 13.44 seconds, Elko senior Phoebe Fagoaga rounding out the top-eight in 14.05.
Elko sophomore Lillian MacNevin took fourth place in the 200 meters with a personal-best time of 28.13.
Spring Creek senior Katelyn Anderson placed third in the pole vault with a height of 9-feet-6-inches, Elko junior Cassi Christensen placed fifth at 8-feet-6-inches and senior Allyson Burns closed out the top-eight with a vault of 7-feet.
Elko sophomore Hannah McIntosh jumped well for the Lady Indians, placing third in the long jump with a distance of 14-feet-11-1/2-inches and finished out the top-eight in the triple jump with a span of 30-feet-7-1/2-inches.
In the 400 meters, Elko junior Olivia Smales finished fifth with a time of 1:05.76.
She was followed by a pair of Lady Spartans in seventh and eighth, senior Lindsey Morrill crossing in 1:07.28 and sophomore Emma Little closing in 1:07.72.
Sophomore Grace Florence set a personal record for fifth place in the 800 meters, running a half-mile in 2:38.82.
Junior teammate Kattalin Lopategui took eighth in the 800 meters with a time of 2:42.82.
Florence also notched her personal best in the 1600 meters with a one-mile run of 5:54.22 for sixth place, followed by senior teammate Mikkala Perchetti’s personal record of 6:02.79 for seventh and Elko sophomore Xandry De Arrieta’s eighth-place time of 6:04.13.
Spring Creek senior Lexi Thornal placed fifth in the shot put with 29-foot-1/4-inch throw, and Elko junior Marrisa Valdez finished sixth in the discus with an 87-foot-5-inch effort.
Relays
The Lady Spartans dominated the 4x800 relay with a combined time of 10:36.87, members including Lopategui, Perchetti, sophomore Kendra Lusk and Rylie Lusk.
Elko took fifth in the event with a time of 11:23.32, comprised of sophomore Loulou Neff, De Arrieta, junior Summer Nielsen and Valdez.
Spring Creek’s 4x200 relay team – Binger, Walz, Dorohov and junior Libby Murphy – ranked second in 1:52.31.
The Lady Indians – Fagoaga, senior Brenna Hendrix, MacNevin and Valdez – placed third in the 4x100 relay with a time of 54.68 seconds.
In the 4x400 relay, the Lady Spartans and Lady Indians went four-five.
Spring Creek – Morrill, sophomore Emma Campbell, junior Angelica Cortez and Little – finished in 4:32.99 and Elko, consisting of senior Mackie Griggs, De Arrieta, Smales and Nielsen, closed the relay in 4:36.29.
Boys
The Spartans placed fourth in the team standings with 73 points, the Indians taking seventh with 44 points.
Senior distance runner George Skivington accounted for a healthy portion of Spring Creek’s points, winning both the 1600 and 3200 meters.
He set a personal record in each run, finishing the mile in 4:46.11 and closing the two-mile jaunt in 10:14.26.
Elko junior Duncan Monroe placed third in the 1600 meters with a time of 5:00.03, and Spring Creek sophomore Jess Marin notched a personal record of 11:50.2 for eighth place in the 3200 meters.
Senior Noah Mahlke paced the Spartans in the middle-distance events, winning the 800 meters and placing second in the 400.
He closed the half-mile grind with a time of 2:14.25 and rounded the track once in 54.93 seconds in the 400-meter dogfight.
Elko senior Peter Neff posted personal records in each event, taking third place in the 800 meters with a time of 2:17.03 and ranking fifth in the 400 meters with a time of 55.87 seconds.
Sophomore teammate Jimmy Murphy tallied a fifth-place effort in the 800 meters with a time of 2:18.84.
Sophomore high jumper Ethan Hale knocked down the championship for the Indians, clearing the bar at 5-feet-10-inches.
In the discus, Spring Creek junior Hunter Hood’s launch of 127-feet-6-inches set a personal best and placed second.
Senior teammate Samuel Claridge also notched a personal best and finished seventh at 110-feet-1-inch, and junior Ren Pacini rounded out the top-eight for the Spartans with a 107-foot-11-inch toss.
Spring Creek senior hurdler Jacob Fisher placed fourth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 18.04 seconds, finishing eighth in the 300 hurdles in 47.4 seconds.
Elko senior Landon Dente sprinted well, placing fifth in the 100 meters with a time of 11.95 seconds.
Spring Creek junior Reed Westwood crossed fifth in the 200 meters in 24.47 seconds, Dente coming in seventh with a time of 24.85 seconds.
Junior Nicholas Ortega set a PR of 29-feet-4-inches for fifth place in the shot put for the Spartans, Hood taking seventh at 37-feet-5-1/4-inches and senior teammate Ethan Lulay closing out the top-eight with a distance of 37-feet1-inch.
Relays
The Spartans took third place in the 4x100 relay, freshman Austin Harmening, senior Chris DeAngelo, Lulay and Westwood finishing with a time of 46.12 seconds.
Elko ranked fifth with a time of 48.28 seconds, the team made up by sophomore Brayden Barnhurst, Dente, freshman Pete Romero and sophomore Beau Mansanarez.
The Indians – freshman Philip Neff, Peter Neff, Monroe and Jimmy Murphy – crossed third in the 4x800 relay with a time of 9:04.01.
Up Next
Spring Creek and Elko will compete at 2 p.m. Friday during the Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational, at Reed High School, in Sparks, the second day of action kicking off at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.