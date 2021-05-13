Dimick makes the leap

SPRING CREEK — Where will Spring Creek senior Kylee Dimick continue her track and field career and obtain her collegiate education?
Her chosen landing spot is not too far away.
Dimick has signed her national letter of intent to an NCAA Division-I program, electing to jump — making a leap of faith — choosing Idaho State University, in Pocatello.
The Spring Creek High School record holder in the high jump, a two-time state champion in the event — likely a three or four-time winner if it had not been for COVID-19 — will compete in both the indoor and outdoor seasons for the Bengals.
Idaho State is a member school of the Big Sky Conference.
While she did not make an official visit to the ISU campus, she did tour the school and the track and field facilities virtually — doing so in March during the volleyball season, one in which she led the Lady Spartans to the 3A North-East league championship.
“I first reached out to them in the fall, like in November,” Dimick said.
“It was right after we made a visit to the College of Idaho,” said Kylee’s dad, Bryan Dimick.
As for the College of Idaho (Caldwell), Dimick had a lot of offers to pick through — including the University of Nevada, Weber State University (Ogden, Utah), the United States Naval Academy (Annapolis, Maryland), Princeton University (New Jersey) and the University of North Carolina (Chapel Hill).
“It’s (Idaho State) closer to home but not too close, and they have a pretty good business program,” Dimick said. “The campus is nice and it’s big, from what I saw virtually.”
Academically, Dimick plans to study business management — “possibly” considering running her own business someday.
While at ISU, she will live on campus “for the first couple years.”
“The facilities are really nice, both indoor and outdoor,” she said.
“They just got a new track, and it looks really good,” said Spring Creek head coach Todd Mahlke. “Katelyn Anderson is transferring there, too, from Central Washington (University).”
Dimick has already set some big goals for herself.
“I want to be a conference champion and make it to nationals,” she said. “I want to get to 6-feet (in the high jump).”
Her current personal-best and school-record height in the event is 5-feet-6-inches.
High School Career
Dimick has garnered everyone’s attention since she burst onto the scene during her freshman year.
As a ninth-grader, she took first place in seven of 10 meets — setting her season record of 5-feet-5-inches as she claimed the 3A North regional championship.
She nailed down her first state title with a 5-foot-2-inch jump at the 3A Nevada State Track and Field Championships.
During her sophomore season, what did she do for an encore?
Plenty.
She won five of her 10 meets and she set the SCHS record in the high jump.
On March 23, 2019, during the Taylorsville (Utah) Invite — Dimick climbed the imaginary ladder and cleared the bar at 5-feet-6-inches.
She matched the height a week later at the Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational.
With a 5-foot jump, she claimed her second straight regional title and followed with her second-consecutive state championship on a 5-foot-2-inch leap.
Unfortunately — due to the coronavirus — her junior season was cut short after just two meets.
She won both the Elko and Spring Creek League Meets with matching heights of 5-feet-4-inches.
With two meets under her belt during her senior year, Dimick has tasted nothing but victory.
On May 1, in her season opener, Dimick tied her career best and the school record with a 5-foot-6-inch effort at the Lowy League Meet, in Winnemucca.
Against elite competition at the BYU Invitational, her most recent jump also took her to the top of the podium — going over the bar at 5-feet-5-inches on May 8, in Provo, Utah.
Congratulations to Kylee Dimick and her outstanding athletic ability, her lengthy list of achievements at the high school level and good luck to her as she attempts to continue climbing the ladder and jumping higher for Idaho State University.