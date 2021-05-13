Dimick makes the leap

SPRING CREEK — Where will Spring Creek senior Kylee Dimick continue her track and field career and obtain her collegiate education?

Her chosen landing spot is not too far away.

Dimick has signed her national letter of intent to an NCAA Division-I program, electing to jump — making a leap of faith — choosing Idaho State University, in Pocatello.

The Spring Creek High School record holder in the high jump, a two-time state champion in the event — likely a three or four-time winner if it had not been for COVID-19 — will compete in both the indoor and outdoor seasons for the Bengals.

Idaho State is a member school of the Big Sky Conference.

While she did not make an official visit to the ISU campus, she did tour the school and the track and field facilities virtually — doing so in March during the volleyball season, one in which she led the Lady Spartans to the 3A North-East league championship.

“I first reached out to them in the fall, like in November,” Dimick said.

“It was right after we made a visit to the College of Idaho,” said Kylee’s dad, Bryan Dimick.