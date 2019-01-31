ELKO – The season is basketball, but the game represents a boxing match of sorts.
The Elko boys basketball team (11-0 in league) – winner of the last-seven regional championships – will take on the Greenwave (11-1 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Fallon.
There is no need to tell the fine folks of Fallon how big the contest is – one of the most highly-anticipated regular-season-ballgames in recent memory – they already know.
The forecast is calling for a white-out, not the weather, but rather indoors.
The City of Fallon purchased 700 T-shirts to give away, the community prepared to “White Out” the gym.
“We need to pack the gym – Go Greenwave – beat Elko,” Fallon Mayor Ken Tedford told The Fallon Post’s Rachel Dahl.
Despite Elko being unbeaten in the Division 3A North and currently owning the head-to-head advantage over the Greenwave, Fallon is currently the No. 1-ranked 3A team in the state – the Indians coming in at No. 3 behind Democracy Prep, of Las Vegas.
Friday’s contest will mark a rematch of a 98-92 thriller on Dec. 21, 2018, a game which Elko won in double-overtime at Centennial Gymnasium.
The back-and-forth action was prevalent throughout, the game serving as an up-and-down track meet – an anything-you-can-do, I can-do-better slugfest – each squad landing proverbial haymakers only to see fire returned by the opponent.
In the contest, Elko shot the lights outs at 50 percent from the floor – Fallon even better – the Greenwave actually topping the battle with a 54-percent clip.
The Indians knocked down nine 9 3s – three apiece coming off the hands of senior Alex Klekas and freshman Michael Klekas – the Greenwave splashing seven triples, senior Johnny Cooley hammering four.
Michael Klekas was incredible in the biggest game of his young career, dropping 29 points before fouling out in the fourth quarter.
Senior guard Elijah Jackson led Fallon with 26 points and sent the game to overtime with a big-time three from the right wing with 13 ticks on the fourth-quarter clock for his second strike from distance.
The Greenwave finished with four players in double figures and three hit the 20-point plateau – junior Thomas Steele pouring in 24 points and Cooley closing with 20 to aid Jackson’s 26 – senior Hayden Strasdin adding 12 points.
Elko also posted four double-digit scorers – Alex Klekas racking up 23 points, sophomore Sean Klekas finishing with 16 and senior Ronin Rowley dropping 14 to go along with Michael Klekas’ game-high 29.
Sean Klekas – after receiving a stray elbow that cut his eye open and required seven stitches – notched six of his points from the free-throw line without a miss in the fourth quarter.
Rowley essentially sealed the victory for the Indians with a three-point play, scoring an And-1 from a dish by Alex Klekas and hitting his shot from the stripe in the second OT.
Elko did damage at the line – sinking 17-of-20 freebies – the Greenwave finishing 9-for-14 at the line.
The Indians also won the battle of the backboards – outrebounding Fallon 34-28 – Alex Klekas (12 rebounds) and Rowley (11 boards, eight offensive) each finishing with double-doubles.
With seven assists, Alex Klekas flirted with a triple-double.
Jackson led the Greenwave with seven assists, Fallon closing with 20 dimes on 38-made field goals – Elko dishing 17 assists on 36 makes from the floor.
A well-played contest, neither team turned the ball over a lot – Fallon committing 13, Elko giving the ball away 14 times.
Contributions were abundant on both ends of the floor, Strasdin and Steele each blocking three shots for the Greenwave, Steele topping Fallon’s roster with four steals.
Elko’s defense was led by three takeaways by senior Cooper Jones and two swats from senior Joe Simpkins.
Simpkins also made some crucial buckets for the Indians, drilling two 3s – one coming early in the second overtime – scoring a season-high eight points, senior Michael Iguban also tallying his season high with six points.
Combined with Michael Klekas and Sean Klekas, four Elko players posted their season bests for points against the Greenwave.
“Fallon is really good. They have a great starting-five and their bench players are good. They’re loaded and they’re deep,” said Elko coach Chris Klekas. “It’s going to be a lot fun and a great atmosphere. This game reminds me of when Nathan (Klekas) played and Lowry was really good.”
While Elko won the high-scoring affair the first-time around against the Wave, the Indians would be better suited for a slower tempo, lower-scoring contest in the second matchup.
“They are the highest-scoring team (77 points per game) in the state from any division,” coach Klekas said. “We have to start the game well and avoid getting blown out early.”
Ding, ding – the bell for the second slugfest will ring at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Fallon.
Versus Lowry
The Indians will face another crucial contest for playoff seedings versus the Buckaroos (9-2 in league) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, in Winnemucca.
Elko won the first meeting 54-37 on Dec. 22, 2018, at Centennial Gymnasium.
