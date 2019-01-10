ELKO – For some local 1A hoops teams, Friday will serve as their league-opening ballgames of the Northern-East.
For others, they must await a league contest.
Jackpot
For the second-consecutive season, Jackpot will not place a girls basketball team on the court.
The boys – on the other hand – have started the season with an 8-5 record and will open league play of the Division 1A North at home against McDermitt (1-14 overall) – the Bulldogs slated to face the Leopards (7-8 overall) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Wells.
The Jaguars have transitioned, playing for new head coach Lupe Gonzalez – who took over for the departed Carlos Perez.
Senior Jerry Martinez leads the Jags with 13.4 points per game, also topping the Jackpot roster with 3.8 steals per contest.
Junior Hugo Sanchez posts average of 8.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals.
Senior Abraham Martinez has tallied 7.4 points and 2.4 rebounds per game, sophomore Miguel Avila notching 5.8 points and 4.6 boards.
Junior Steve Rodriguez yanks down a team-high 7.6 rebounds – adding 5.6 points – and sophomore Carlos Camacho makes a team-best 3.7 steals and 1.4 assists, also chipping in 4.8 points and 2.3 rebounds.
McDermitt is led in every measurable category by 6-foot-2 junior Jagger Hinkey, who averages 18.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.6 blocks.
However, he has received little help from anyone other than junior Ben Draunidalo’s 14.2 points, six boards and 1.4 thefts.
The duo of Hinkey and Draunidalo has combined to average 33 of McDermitt’s 47.5 points per game, no other Bulldog tallying more than 4.3 points per outing.
Jackpot will jump into league action against the Bulldogs at 4 p.m. Saturday, in Jackpot.
Carlin
For the boys and girls basketball teams of Carlin, Friday will mark their Division 1A Northern-East openers.
The Lady Railroaders (1-5 overall, according to MaxPreps) will tip off at 6 p.m. against Eureka, in Carlin.
The Lady Vandals have jumped out to a 9-3 overall record, thanks in large part to 17 points per game from senior Morgan Thomas, who also tops Eureka’s roster with 6.8 steals and 4.8 assists per game – adding 3.3 rebounds.
Sophomore Gracie Garrett has become a major contributor for Eureka, nearing double digits at 9.8 points per game – averaging 4.2 boards, 3.3 assists and 2.3 takeaways.
Another youngster, sophomore Ilyhia Greely, leads the attack on the glass with 8.6 rebounds per game, averaging 8.3 points and 1.3 steals.
Senior Angelika Townsend posts per-game totals of 6.3 points, 5.4 boards and 2.1 swipes.
Carlin sophomore Akilah Leach is tied for the team high in scoring with seven points per game, leading the Lady Railroaders with 6.7 steals, 5.7 boards and 1.7 assists.
Senior transfer – from McDermitt – Shania Lenoir also drops seven points per contest, pulling down 5.3 rebounds and making 1.2 steals.
Junior Lachelle Doxey grabs 4.2 rebounds and scores 3.7 points, while freshman Miranda Rainville also collects 4.2 boards and senior Jaira Bencomo rakes away 4.2 steals.
Carlin’s boys, according to MaxPreps, have started the season 0-5 – the score for the Dec. 1 game against Lund unreported – and the Railroaders have not posted stats or submitted any.
The Railroaders will play their league opener at 7:30 p.m. Friday, facing the Vandals (4-6 overall), in Carlin.
Eureka has not posted stats for its boys team either.
Owyhee
The Lady Braves will continue their non-conference schedule after a 5-5 start to the season, Owyhee playing at 6 p.m. Friday against Rimrock (12-1 overall), in Bruneau, Idaho.
Owyhee has benefited from the transfer – from Wells – of sophomore Cameron Paradise, who is leading the Lady Braves with 14.3 points per game.
She is joined in double by digits by two teammates, senior Macee McKinney-Cota (12.3 points) and junior Alejandra Dick (11 points).
Junior Jenna Sope is averaging 5.8 points per contest, followed by 4.6 points from freshman Josie Rose Thomas.
Following a 5-1 start to the season, the Lady Braves will look to get back on track after dropping four straight over the Christmas break to non-varsity opponents.
Owyhee’s boys are still looking for find their stride with a young group, stumbling to a 4-6 record.
Following a 1-2 start to the season at the Wells Rural Electric Classic, the Braves went 2-3 at the Whittell Tournament.
Owyhee lost a close, 59-54 ballgame on Dec. 14 to Pyramid Lake – gaining a forfeit win from Sho-Ban (Idaho) – losing their last contest 66-42 to an unnamed opponent on Dec. 27.
Freshman Decarian Sam is the only Owyhee player averaging double figures at 10.9 points per game, freshman Micah Johnson following with nine points per contest.
Sophomore Desmond Hanchor (6.6 points) and junior Rigo Cordova (6.3 points) are followed by six points from senior Ramon Cordova – only playing in one game – and senior Chance McKinney had added 5.3 points per game, the only other Brave who scores more than five points per contest.
The Braves will tip off against the Raiders, of Rimrock (2-11 overall), at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Bruneau.
