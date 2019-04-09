{{featured_button_text}}
BOISE, Idaho – While most of Spring Creek’s success at the prestigious Nike Boise Relays came from the girls, a Spartan also hurled his name to the top of the list.

In a track event, senior Jessica Dorohov jetted to first place – winning the girls 200 meters with a time of 26.86 seconds – narrowly edging freshman teammate Payge Walz’s second-place time of 26.86.

Walz took third in the varsity-elite 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.63 seconds, and she finished sixth in the 300-meter varsity hurdles with a time of 50.8 seconds.

Dorohov posted a time of 13.17 seconds for sixth place in the 100-meter varsity-elite race, while Walz tallied a fifth-place performance in 100-meter varsity division with a time of 13.36 seconds.

Although Spring Creek’s boys had considerably fewer athletes in the top-20 of their respective events, junior Hunter Hood wasn’t looking to crack into the top-20.

He was prepared to place his name above the rest of the competition in a field event.

With a personal-record throw of 139-feet-4-inches in the discus, he did exactly that – wining the boys varsity division.

In a girls field event, sophomore Kylee Dimick tied for the top outcome in the high jump – clearing the bar at 5-feet-4-inches – finishing in second place as Timberline (Idaho) senior Lauren Foster matched the height in fewer tries for a personal record and the win.

The height of 5-4 was just 2 inches lower than Dimick’s school record.

Senior George Skivington has improved his running ability throughout his tenure with the Spartans, and his gains have been noticed – ranking fourth in the 2K steeplechase with a time of 6:41.42.

Senior teammate Jacob Fisher placed 17th in the event with a time of 7:33.19.

With a personal-best time of 9:56.14, Skivington took seventh in the varsity-elite portion of the 3200 meters.

He placed 13th in the varsity division of the 1600 meters, running a mile in another personal record and crossing the line in 4:39.87.

The school record holder, senior Katelyn Anderson, finished half of a foot from her SHCS record in the girls varsity-elite pole vault, clearing the bar at 10-feet-6-inches for fourth place.

Sophomore Lydia Binger rounded out the top-five in the girls varsity-elite 300 meters, posting a time of 48.72 seconds.

She placed 14th in the varsity division of the 100-meter hurdles in 18.31 seconds.

Competing the elite division in each of her runs, senior Rylie Lusk performed well – placing seventh in the 3200 meters with a two-mile time of 11:45.41 and crossing 11th in the 1600 meters with a one-mile tally of 5:20.31.

Senior Lexi Thornal marked a top-10 finish in the varsity division of the girls shot put, her distance of 29-feet-8-3/4-inches placing ninth.

Using a not-often-seen event in local meets, senior Mikkala Perchetti also closed with a top-10 effort – clocking in at 8:20.49 in the 2K steeplechase for 10th place.

The Lady Spartans’ other top-10 finishers set personal records.

In the varsity division of the 400 meters, sophomore Emma Little cranked out a lap in 1:03.46 for a personal best and 10th place.

Sophomore Grace Florence ran a half-mile in 2:30.17 for a PR, closing out the top-10.

Back to the boys side, senior Garett Whimple placed 13th in the varsity division of the 800 meters with a time of 2:06.15.

In the one-mile varsity group, junior Kattalin Lopategui took 16th place and finished with a time of 5:42.71 in the girls 1600 meters.

In the girls varsity 100 meters, junior Libby Murphy’s time of 13.69 seconds also ranked 16th.

Senior Courtney Tournahu heaved the stone 26-feet-8-inches for 19th place in the girls varsity shot put.

Boys Relays

Spring Creek tallied a ninth-place finish in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3:52.21 – members consisting of senior Noah Mahlke, Whimple, junior Cade Carson and freshman Austin Harmening.

The Spartans – Carson, junior Reed Westwood, senior Chris DeAngelo and Harmening – placed 10th in the 4x100 relay with a time of 46.25 seconds.

Girls Relays

The Lady Spartans – junior Angelica Cortez, sophomore Emma Campbell, Little and Florence – finished with a time of 4:28.78 for ninth place in the 4x400 relay.

Spring Creek ranked just outside the top-10 of the 4x100 relay in 11th with a time of 52.34 seconds, the squad consisting of Dorohov, Binger, Little and Murphy.

Up Next

Weather permitting, Spring Creek will compete at 1 p.m. Friday during the Ward Coates Invitational, at Warrior Field.

